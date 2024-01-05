Will Republicans take on Hillsborough County constitutional officers?

Here was the threat circulating in Hillsborough County political corners in 2023: Democratic incumbents in comfortable countywide jobs such as property appraiser, court clerk, elections supervisor and tax collector should watch their backs. The Republican Party planned a run on those seats in hopes of a sweep, the talk went.

Thus far, the only one of those Democratic constitutional officers to face a Republican challenge is longtime elections supervisor Craig Latimer, first elected in 2012 and unopposed for two elections after that. His opponent, Seffner real estate agent and election integrity skeptic Billy Christensen, is a political newcomer and first-time candidate, not a local heavy hitter.

But whispers persist that Republican former Florida Senate President Tom Lee is mulling a run for one of those constitutional seats.

“I have thought about it, I’ll be very honest about that,” Lee recently told the Tampa Bay Times. “But I haven’t made any decision.”

Other possible GOP contenders that get mentioned: Victor Crist and Sandy Murman, both of whom previously served in the state Legislature and on the Hillsborough County Commission.

“It’s definitely something I’m thinking about — I miss being in public service,” said Crist this week. “If it’s the right fit, I’d strongly consider it.”

Murman said she knows the party is trying to recruit Republican challengers for those seats, but it’s not on her radar for herself. “I never say never, especially in politics,” she said, but for now, she’s not considering it.

Tax Collector Nancy Millan, court clerk Cindy Stuart and Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, all Democrats seeking reelection, are without opposition. But they’ve all heard the talk, too.

“We got wind of a picture that was out there of all of our faces on these bulletin boards saying that we need challengers for all these seats,” said Stuart, who kicked off her reelection campaign in September. “You work every day as if you’re a candidate.”

“Those rumors are out there,” said Milan, elected in 2020. “I definitely don’t take anything for granted.”

Henriquez said he’s fortunate that the duties of the property appraiser are often viewed as nonpartisan even if the race isn’t. “Do the best you can and hope that’s recognized come election time,” he said.

Henriquez, by the way, did not confirm or deny that he’s considering a run for Tampa mayor in 2027. “I’m running for reelection, not focused on anything else,” he said. “That’s premature.”

Dana Galen, chairperson of the Hillsborough County Republican Party, said it has “some good candidates.”

“Some of them have not yet proclaimed that they’re going to be running,” she said. “As we move along in the month, I’m sure we’ll be getting a lot more interest.”

Challenges could have political effect. Back in 2022, two Democrats on the Hillsborough County Commission lost their seats to Republicans, halting the board’s 5-2 Democratic majority.

In other constitutional offices: Republican Sheriff Chad Chronister faces a challenge from Democrat Gary Pruitt, a former Tampa police corporal. The two candidates for public defender — the office’s chief operations officer, Rocky Brancato, and longtime criminal defense attorney Lisa McLean, are both Democrats hoping to replace the retiring Julianne Holt.

But the biggest speculation centers on what the race for Hillsborough State Attorney will look like. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren in 2022 and appointed then-County Judge Suzy Lopez, a Republican, to replace him.

Lopez is already running for 2024. The question is whether Warren, who has challenged his removal unsuccessfully so far in the courts, will get in the race to try to win the job back.

There’s still time for candidates to file before qualifying ends — in April for state attorney and public defender and June for the other offices. Running for a countywide seat is a bigger undertaking than campaigning in smaller carved-out districts.

“I would think if you’re going to run against an incumbent, you’ve got to start early knocking on doors.” said longtime political consultant Mark Proctor, “You run countywide, you’ve got to be out there.”