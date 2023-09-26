Republicans to hold first hearing on Biden impeachment inquiry this week

Rep. James Comer Jr., R-Ky., chairman of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, attends a committee hearing on July 19, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

The House committee overseeing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden will hold its first hearing on Thursday.

In a statement released Monday, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said witnesses will “present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has called the impeachment inquiry “baseless,” and said despite a long-running investigation Republicans have so far not turned up any direct connection between Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine or China.

Comer said his committee and other House committees have “uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

The witnesses expected to testify at the hearing Thursday include Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant, Eileen O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general from the Department of Justice Tax Division, and law professor Jonathan Turley.

Comer went on Fox News on Sunday to talk about his plans for the first hearing. He said he’ll ask for Biden’s bank records and for emails he claims are being withheld by the National Archives.

An earlier lawsuit showed the National Archives have potentially thousands of emails from Biden during his time as vice president where he used a pseudonym. Comer sent a letter asking for the emails, but said on Fox News he’s received only 14 so far.

“An overwhelming amount of evidence shows President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain,” Comer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption. Americans deserve answers, transparency and accountability.”

Comer has long alleged that Biden profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings while he was vice president, especially in relation to his work with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

A White House spokesman said Republicans were holding the impeachment inquiry to distract from a possible government shutdown.

“Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impacts of it on the country,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement last week.