Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Marjorie Taylor Green has brought up three motions in six days to the adjourn the House of Representatives in protest at Democrat legislation&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Marjorie Taylor Green has brought up three motions in six days to the adjourn the House of Representatives in protest at Democrat legislation

(Getty Images)

A growing number of Republicans are siding with Democrats against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated attempts to adjourn the US House of Representatives.

For the third time in six days, the Georgia representative has forced members to return to the floor of the House to cast votes as to whether the lower chamber of Congress should adjourn.

Ms Greene requested the adjournment in protest at the House taking up the Democrats’ election and police reform bills this week.

“I rise today to inform Democrats the radical path you’re taking will cause you to lose in 2022," she said, also calling the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill “shameful” and claiming that the police were being put on Joe Biden’s “hit list”.

Irritation with Ms Greene’s protest is growing as 18 Republicans voted against her third request in a 182-222 vote on Wednesday morning.

In her first attempt to pass the motion, all GOP representatives voted in favour. In the second, two crossed the aisle voting against it.

Paul Kane of the Washington Post notes that the number of Republicans getting “ticked off” with her “antics” is slowly building.

He adds that she has no problem with increasingly irritating members of her own conference, saying: “Which, of course, she is fine with doing, she doesn’t care.”

Among the Republicans who voted against the motion on Wednesday were traditional conservative GOP representatives Liz Cheney, Darrell Issa, and Adam Kinzinger.

Protest votes such as this bog down the smooth flow of business in the House ensuring longer hours in session, slowing down the review and passage of legislation in the chamber.

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims ‘real’ voter suppression is her having to wait to go through metal detectors at Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rand Paul show us how desperate Republicans have become

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

Recommended Stories

  • Some Fox News staff furious at ‘mini-Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany being hired as commentator, report says

    Former White House press secretary branded a ‘serial liar’ by critics

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • Rouse confirmed as first Black economist to head Council of Economic Advisers

    A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Cecilia Rouse as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, making her the first Black economist to serve in the post. Rouse was confirmed in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 95-4, with one senator not voting. Rouse, 57, a labor economist and former dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, has pledged to work for a more equitable and just economy that serves all the people after years of widening gaps and disparities.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Iran's only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in Tokyo

    Iranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete in the Olympic Refugee Team under a white flag in Tokyo this summer. Alizadeh, who won taekwondo bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, fled to Germany last year after several offers to compete for the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and Bulgaria. "Taekwondo changed my life," Alizadeh told Reuters.

  • Facebook critic Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband sold up to $210,000 in tech stocks - including in Facebook

    Greene has long accused tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Yet she and her husband invested thousands of dollars in them, The Daily Beast reported.

  • Vanessa Bryant says Kobe, Gianna ‘motivate’ her, but pain is ‘unimaginable’

    Vanessa Bryant, on the latest cover of PEOPLE Magazine, says that her pain is still “unimaginable” after the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryant, but that they still “motivate her.” It’s been over a year since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, tragically passed in a helicopter crash last Jan. 26. While the world publicly mourned the loss of an icon, Vanessa is opening up to the outlet about her terrible loss and how she has coped through the past year.

  • Planning a trip to see Dodgers or Angels spring training games? Here's what to expect

    Health and safety precautions are enforced, so attending a Dodgers or Angels Cactus League game this spring looks to be an enjoyable experience.

  • The manufactured conservative outrage over Dr Seuss is a wonderful opportunity for the left

    Just wait until Ben Shapiro hears about my evil plan

  • Rep. Swalwell: March 4th warning "aligns" with what we've heard before and after Capitol riots

    Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) joins Andrea Mitchell with some reactions to the joint Senate committee hearing into the failures of the law enforcement response to the January 6 riot at the Capitol. “It was a failure in leadership across law enforcement and the Department of Defense that day,” he said. Swalwell also accused his colleagues in the House and the Senate for perpetuating a lie about election fraud and compelling their radicalized followers to act violently. “That just emboldens a

  • Cecilia Rouse confirmed as Biden's top economic adviser

    The Senate confirmed Cecilia Rouse on Tuesday to become chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse, a labor economist and former dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, is the first Black person to serve in the role. She was confirmed with a vote of 95-4. Rouse served on the council during the first Obama administration, in the wake of the Great Recession. During her confirmation hearing, Rouse said economists often "focus on average outcomes instead of examining a range of outcomes. One of my priorities as chair will be to try to understand how policies will impact all in our country, as we strive to ensure the economy works for everyone." There are too many people who have "slipped through our frayed safety net into hardship and hopelessness," Rouse added. "And structural inequities that have always existed within our economy have not just been exposed, but exacerbated, their impact more devastating than ever before." More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

  • MAGA Mom Whose Son Stormed Capitol Feels 'Stupid' For Buying Trump's Voter Fraud Lies

    Alise Cua, the mother of 18-year-old Capitol insurrectionist Bruno Cua, pled with a judge to release her son from custody while he awaits trial.

  • English COVID-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday. The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands. "The prevalence... in England continues to fall although the rate of decline has slowed," Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics, Imperial College London, told reporters, adding that prevalence needed to be lower to give the vaccine rollout the best chance of success.

  • Three potential rotation trades for 2021

    Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Arsenio Hall Recalls A Petty Note Trump Sent For Not Mentioning Him In An Interview

    The legendary comedian memorably won "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • ‘These lies almost got you lynched’: Mike Pence criticised after breaking silence to oppose voting rights law

    Repetition of ‘big lie’ of voter fraud riles up social media users

  • Leaked Video Shows Alex Jones Ranting That He's So 'F**king' Sick Of Trump

    The Infowars host, who profits from pandering to Trump's base, was filmed in an expletive-laden tirade against him in 2019.

  • House cancels Thursday session amid threat of violence

    The House of Representatives has canceled its Thursday session, after the U.S. Capitol Police warned of a possible plot by an unidentified militia group to breach the Capitol. Right-wing extremists have been threatening violence on March 4, over their false belief that it is the "true Inauguration Day" and former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term. This comes nearly two months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress certified the results of the November presidential election. To keep lawmakers safe, Capitol Police said it has made "significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public, and our police officers." The Senate still plans on being in session on Thursday. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies