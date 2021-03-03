Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

Marjorie Taylor Green has brought up three motions in six days to the adjourn the House of Representatives in protest at Democrat legislation (Getty Images)

A growing number of Republicans are siding with Democrats against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated attempts to adjourn the US House of Representatives.

For the third time in six days, the Georgia representative has forced members to return to the floor of the House to cast votes as to whether the lower chamber of Congress should adjourn.

Ms Greene requested the adjournment in protest at the House taking up the Democrats’ election and police reform bills this week.

“I rise today to inform Democrats the radical path you’re taking will cause you to lose in 2022," she said, also calling the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill “shameful” and claiming that the police were being put on Joe Biden’s “hit list”.

Irritation with Ms Greene’s protest is growing as 18 Republicans voted against her third request in a 182-222 vote on Wednesday morning.

In her first attempt to pass the motion, all GOP representatives voted in favour. In the second, two crossed the aisle voting against it.

Paul Kane of the Washington Post notes that the number of Republicans getting “ticked off” with her “antics” is slowly building.

He adds that she has no problem with increasingly irritating members of her own conference, saying: “Which, of course, she is fine with doing, she doesn’t care.”

Among the Republicans who voted against the motion on Wednesday were traditional conservative GOP representatives Liz Cheney, Darrell Issa, and Adam Kinzinger.

Protest votes such as this bog down the smooth flow of business in the House ensuring longer hours in session, slowing down the review and passage of legislation in the chamber.

