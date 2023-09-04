Republicans, instead of attacking teachers unions, maybe help solve our educator shortage?

Amid the rush of another new school year – trying to gauge the knowledge and skills of 200 students and learn their names – I scarcely have time for politics. But Labor Day is perfect timing to answer recent attacks on teachers.

Corporate America and the lawmakers they support appear to prefer a weak and vulnerable labor market. Interesting that they seem to remain allied in this regard with a political party that now claims its strongest allegiance to working Americans.

Teachers have some of the strongest unions remaining after decades of Reagan-inspired union-crushing politics. We have made substantial gains in pay and working conditions in cities across the country, including New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, where we won a 21% pay increase over three years.

Many of us spent part of our summer walking the line with actors who have been striking since mid-July and writers whose strike is about to enter its fifth month, whose work is and always has been foundational to our culture but are now being mistreated by the industry they have built and who, like many workers across this country, are standing up and risking everything for their livelihoods.

With these and many workers asserting themselves, even against such anti-union corporations as Amazon, we ought not be surprised by anti-labor attacks disguised as culture war.

Will writers strike lose to AI? How the WGA strike could backfire

Critics now include Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who said at the first Republican presidential debate, "The only way we change education in this nation is to break the backs of the teachers unions."

I doubt that Scott, who was mostly silent on the stage in Milwaukee, was demonstrating much courage looking into the Fox News cameras and blaming the state of our education system on the unions that represent teachers in many parts of our country. Nor were his opponents who agreed with him. I doubt any of them would have embraced that view if they did not already know it would get a round of cheers and the support of many Republicans voting in their primary.

But their attack isn’t just against organized labor and workers’ rights: Vilifying teachers unions is vilifying teachers. Those of us who teach other people’s children every day are the teachers union. We pay dues and we elect representatives, and overwhelmingly we support the labor actions they recommend.

During the past decade in Los Angeles, where I work, the school board and those whose money influences had hired a new district superintendent from Wall Street and another, more recently, from an unfriendly labor state. The first order of business for both seems to have been to test the collective resolve of teachers. Breaking our union is an opportunity to be a hero to those whose wealth and power have filled them with contempt for hardworking Americans, including those of us trying to prepare the next generation to undo the various catastrophes they will inherit.

Teachers unions are far from perfect, but their flaws are largely a reflection of a corrupt public education system, one in which the well-being of students is not much more than a talking point for ambitious politicians and powerful interests who operate far away from classrooms and the realities of kids’ lives.

I'm a legacy private school reject: Why kick out kids who might need our support most?

A popular myth among anti-labor interests is that unions make it impossible to terminate ineffective teachers. What unions do is ensure due process. If a district and its administrators want to protect children from unfit teachers, they must do the hard work of documenting the malpractice and proving their case.

And who hired these unfit educators in the first place? Let’s continue to improve salaries and working conditions, attract a much larger pool of applicants and then commit to the hard work of vetting the next generation of educators.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

I actually would like to see our unions function more like professional organizations – such as the American Medical Association or the American Bar Association – who advocate for their members but also hold them accountable to professional standards. But until we are given the professional respect and autonomy that doctors or lawyers are given, including respect from lawmakers, we cannot afford not to have strong unions.

Teachers are on the front lines of childhood poverty, mental health crisis

So, yes, Scott is not just anti-union; he is anti-teachers. And everyone on that stage who either agreed or refused to challenge his accusation showed their contempt for those of us on the front lines of childhood poverty, childhood trauma and the teenage mental health crisis afflicting our country – those of us paid to be teachers but also, for many of our students, filling in as surrogate therapists, social workers and parents.

These anti-teacher politicians claim to be advocates for the rights of parents. Those of us dedicated to the children we teach are more than advocates; we are partners with parents, including parents who are incarcerated or otherwise missing. We are sometimes the only hope for those kids to avoid the disaster of their family legacies.

Help prisoners maintain family ties: Making family phone calls free for the incarcerated is a cheap tool for reducing recidivism

Many of the anti-teacher politicians also say they want to close the borders to stop the flow of drugs that threaten our children. How about supporting those of us fighting to reduce or eliminate the demand for drugs by offering children knowledge and enlightenment, joy and hope.

How about supporting those of us working to help prepare the labor force that enables the rich and powerful – and all of us – to thrive.

I am quite familiar with the shortcomings of the education system – and have written about them extensively. I am not afraid to confront the failures of some in the teaching profession and the burden they are to the rest of us. Scoring cheap points with the base of the Republican Party by demonizing all of us is neither productive nor particularly wise; it is the wrong moment to go after educators.

Schools are stricken with an acute shortage of people willing to do the work of teaching under current conditions. Many of our most vulnerable kids are suffering a profound loss from that. Attacking us can only make the shortage worse.

Larry Strauss, English teacher at Middle College High School in Los Angeles.

Educators know what these attacks are about. We know the history. We know that every labor reform in this country was won with the sweat and blood of courageous workers who built this country and still often had to risk their lives and sometimes give their lives for safety and a living wage, for respect and human decency.

We can only hope that the constituents of Sen. Scott and the other anti-worker candidates can begin to see through their corporate sycophancy disguised as populism.

Larry Strauss has been a high school English teacher in South Los Angeles since 1992. He is a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Students First and Other Lies: Straight Talk From a Veteran Teacher” and his new novel, "Light Man." Follow him on Twitter: @LarryStrauss

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As we honor Labor Day, GOP should answer for teachers union attacks