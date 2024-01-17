Republicans' Kentucky budget plan targets pensions, school funding

FRANKFORT – Republican lawmakers unveiled budget plans Tuesday that address the state's unfunded pension liabilities and encourage - but do not mandate - teacher raises.

The GOP vision for the state's biennial budget is set forth in two bills introduced by Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, Tuesday.

About $1.74 billion of Kentucky's estimated $3.7 billion in the Budget Reserve Trust Fund - traditionally known as the “Rainy Day Fund” - would be spent to pay for one-time expenses and reduce the state’s public pension liabilities.

About $950 million of that budget reserve money would go toward unfunded liabilities within the state teachers, employees and police pension funds. Another $150 million would be spent on drinking and waste water infrastructure improvements.

"It's been very much kept in focus with making one-time investments with one-time monies, not creating a recurring cost," said House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.

Meanwhile, a separate $124.8 billion budget proposal addresses the state's recurring expenses.

That proposal would increase the Kentucky education formula's per pupil spending by 4% in fiscal year 2025 and 2% in fiscal year 2026. That would amount to a $281 million increase over the next two fiscal years.

School districts would have some latitude to decide how to spend those additional funds. The budget would include language that strongly encourages, but does not require, school districts to use the additional education funds for raises.

That stands in contrast to Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget, which called for 11% across-the-boards raises for teachers and other school employees.

The proposed budget also includes increases for student transportation funding that would result in the state funding 80% of the cost in fiscal 2025 and 90% in 2026.

The budget does not include funding for universal pre-K, Osborne said. Beshear's budget proposal included $172 million each year for universal pre-K.

The new GOP budget proposal includes $15 million to fund 100 new social worker positions as well as $13 million to increase foster care per diem rates.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky budget proposal targets pensions, school funding