  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Republicans largely silent on 'code red' climate change report

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The release on Monday of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s grim assessment of the trajectory of global warming has been met by a deafening silence by Republicans in Washington. 

Unlike President Biden and numerous Democratic lawmakers, who shared the conclusion of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres that the report “is a code red for humanity” on social media, prominent Republicans avoided posting their thoughts on the matter. 

In a Tuesday interview with National Public Radio, however, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was asked directly about the release of the IPCC report and why he wasn’t pushing for greater climate change measures in the newly passed infrastructure bill that would help ensure the safety of Florida residents. 

“I think we clearly want to, and need to, address the impacts of climate change, and we’ve got to protect our environment, but we’ve got to do it in a fiscally responsible manner,” Scott responded. “We can’t put jobs at risk.”

Pressed by host Ari Shapiro about the IPCC’s conclusion that dramatic changes need to be made now to curb greenhouse gas emissions or no one will be safe, Scott stuck by the rationale that has been emerging on climate change among members of his party. 

“I think we can focus on the impacts of climate change and not put our jobs at risk and kill our economy,” Scott said. 

Rick Scott
Sen. Rick Scott, Republican of Florida. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

While the infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday did contain provisions to help address climate change, environmental activists wanted it to go much further. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, during debate on the budget reconciliation negotiations, that climate change would once again be a central focus.

“The future of our planet looks bleak until we do something, right now. And the budget reconciliation bill will do more to combat climate change than any legislation — ever — in the history of the Senate. That is a promise,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor Monday. 

But many Republicans are not on board with that plan. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced an amendment that would prohibit “legislation or regulations to implement the Green New Deal.”

“I am offering this amendment to spare the country from the so-called Green New Deal,” Barrasso said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “The Green New Deal is not about protecting the environment. It’s about making big government even bigger. This socialist scheme would destroy jobs, it will reduce the quality of life for the American people. Millions and millions of Americans will suffer.” 

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont then took to the floor and lashed out at Barrasso. 

“In case the senator from Wyoming has missed it, Oregon is burning, California is burning, Greece is burning. There is a drought hitting virtually every country on Earth,” Sanders said. “News flash: Climate change is real and the United States and other countries have got to address it.”

As Guterres noted Monday, the window of opportunity to avert the worst consequences of climate change is quickly closing. 

“If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But as today’s report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses,” Guterres said. 

Cover photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.’ UN climate report warns of ‘code red for humanity.’

    The authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which calls climate change clearly human-caused and "unequivocal," makes more precise and warmer forecasts for the 21st century than it did last time it was issued in 2013.

  • Senators Cruz and Cramer move to ban vaccine and mask mandates

    The two Republican senators want to end rules requiring masks on federal property and public transportation.

  • The technology that might help the world deal with climate change after grim UN warnings

    Carbon removal involves removing existing CO2 from the atmosphere, either by planting trees, or using technology such as 'carbon capture'.

  • StanChart CEO says companies must act on climate change, can't bank on governments

    Companies should not rely on governments to reach agreement at a global summit on climate change this year, but rather take more action themselves, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said on Tuesday. "Governments have not nailed this problem," Winters said at an online industry event. He added that while he was optimistic going into COP26, "we have to prepare for the eventuality either there isn't agreement or there is agreement but the enforcement mechanisms are weak."

  • Greta Thunberg: Dire U.N. climate report confirms 'we are in an emergency'

    The Swedish teenage climate activist says she wasn't surprised by a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations, which concluded that the window to avoid a climate catastrophe is rapidly closing.

  • Austin becomes the latest school district to defy Texas Gov. Abbott's order blocking mask mandates

    Austin Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde announced the mask mandate late Monday amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas.

  • TikTok named as the most downloaded app of 2020

    The Chinese app's popularity comes even after former President Donald Trump tried to ban it in the US.

  • 32 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2021

    From rookies to first-time starters and long shots, plenty of NFL players are already turning heads with their play in training camp.

  • Will Garland hold Trump accountable for abuses and corruption? 4 decisions hold out hope.

    Garland and the country face tough choices about whether and when to investigate and prosecute Trump and those around him. But we can't shy away.

  • Beyond the ratings, NBC's Olympics telecast showed video's future

    The cameras at the Olympics supplied video to television broadcasts – and to online streams. AP Photo/David J. PhillipNBC’s Olympic Games programming from Tokyo has proved a historic success. Perhaps you’ve heard otherwise. Much reporting focused upon the decline in traditional Olympic TV ratings. On Twitter, Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi went so far as to call the precipitous viewership decline a “catastrophic” development for NBC. Ratings still matter. But focusing narrowly on rati

  • Flight attendants grapple with ‘unprecedented rise’ in unruly passengers

    As Americans return to the skies, the US flight authority has investigated more than 600 incidents this year More than 85% of attendants have dealt with unruly passengers in the first six months of 2021, according to the AFA. Photograph: Steven Senne/AP The latest high-profile incident of air rage in American skies came on 31 July. Video from a Frontier Airlines flight showed a passenger bound with duct tape to his seat, after he had acted aggressively and allegedly grabbed a flight attendant’s

  • Asset-sale report spurs US$3.5 billion rally in China Evergrande companies as billionaire seeks to steady ship

    Shares of companies in the China Evergrande group recorded some of their biggest rallies this year, restoring more than US$3.5 billion of market value, following a report saying the developer was preparing to sell assets to boost its liquidity. The group was in discussions with state-owned and private companies to sell its stakes in its electric car and property management units, according to a Reuters report. It was also seeking buyers for its urban renewal projects in Shenzhen, the report said

  • Why are airline passengers behaving so badly?

    Video has surfaced showing a man being duct taped to his seat aboard a Frontier Airlines flight. It’s the latest in a string of incidents of passengers behaving badly during commercial flights. NBC’s Joshua Johnson spoke to Sara Nelson from the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA about what’s behind these incidents and what can be done to prevent it.

  • Senate Democrats poised for voting rights push to counter Republican restrictions

    Senate expected to reintroduce Democrats’ marquee election reform bill known as the For the People Act before summer recess Protesters hold an American flag urging Congress to protect voting and pass the For the People Act at the Recess Can Wait protest at the Capitol on 3 August. Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock Top Democrats in the Senate are poised to make another attempt to push through voting rights legislation before the chamber leaves Washington for a summer recess, in a sign o

  • Texas Democrats who tried to halt voting bill start to return home

    Many of the Democratic lawmakers began returning to the Lone Star state this weekend.

  • Arizona St puts 2 more assistant football coaches on leave

    Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program's recruiting. Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed Monday. The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July.

  • Cuomo's message to his daughters: 'Your dad made mistakes'

    In an otherwise defensive speech announcing he would resign amid sexual harassment allegations, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned especially emotional when speaking about the women he called his "three jewels" -- his daughters. "Let me say this on a personal note," Cuomo said near the end of his remarks, and now, near a sudden end to his third-term.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over weedkiller

    Bayer has lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers.A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found German Bayer was responsible for a couple's cancer.They had used Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup product against weeds.Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science. Or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.Bayer reaffirmed plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court this month to review a similar Roundup case that went in favour of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman.Bayer struck a settlement deal in principle with plaintiffs last year.But it failed to win court approval for a separate agreement on how to handle future cases.Bayer intended to keep the product on the market.Among measures to contain the legal damage, Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the U.S. residential market with other active ingredients.It will continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily.

  • Car-free "Open Streets" — a pandemic favorite — are drawing pushback

    Early in the pandemic, lots of cities started limiting or banning traffic on particular streets, aiming to encourage cyclists and pedestrians to get outside in a socially distanced way — while patronizing local restaurants and businesses.Yes, but: Now that cities like New York are making these measures permanent, complaints are mounting that so-called "safe streets" and "slow streets" programs are replacing old congestion problems with new ones.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • How does climate change affect Black people?

    On Monday, #ActOnClimate, #ClimateEmergency, and #ClimateCrisis were all simultaneously trending on Twitter in response to a harrowing report released by […] The post How does climate change affect Black people? appeared first on TheGrio.