As Republicans get more diverse, overlooked white voters are key to future Democratic wins

Humor us with a thought experiment.

Fast forward to a few years. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are finishing a successful first term. Even though Democrats lose control of the House in 2022, the economy hums along, having made up the pandemic’s economic losses. Every American who wanted to be vaccinated has been vaccinated. America’s children are back in school. We’ve rejoined the Paris Climate Accords. And young DACA dreamers are here to stay.

At 81, Biden decides not to run again and passes the torch to Harris, who becomes the party’s nominee. The Republican primary is a mess, like it was in 2016, but a Donald Trump-like figure doesn’t emerge victorious. This time, it's South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

In turn, Tim Scott, let’s say, chooses South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his running mate. She brings Trumpian balance to the ticket, which the base will demand.

Now what, Democrats?

Republicans gain women and diversity

The combination of a Black man and a woman on the Republican ticket drives a stake through the heart of traditional Democratic messaging that the Republican Party is racist and misogynistic at its core. And while we strongly believe that Republican policies adversely affect traditionally disenfranchised Americans, like women and communities of color, it’s going to be much tougher to make that case against that ticket.

This is a major challenge Democrats must confront now — not 2024. This started as soon as the new Congress was sworn in with 35 women and eight members who identify as people of color or minorities on the growing GOP side.

Biden’s win was momentous. But despite a mishandled pandemic, debilitating unemployment and historically low numbers for an incumbent president, Democrats had an abysmal showing down ballot save for the Georgia Senate runoff races, which took place under unique circumstances.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

The outcome was a shock as we fully expected to gain House seats, not lose them. Despite being heavy favorites to widen the House majority by double digits, Democrats only won one of 27 toss-up races. Democrats were also poised to take over several state legislatures that instead remain firmly in GOP control, with dangerous implications for redistricting and gerrymandering.

Story continues

The most shocking outcome, though, was not the final election results, but who supported Democrats — and who didn’t. More specifically, though it’s taboo to say, white voters made up the losses caused by Black and brown Trump voters. This is also evident as immigrants in 28,000 precincts in more than 20 cities shifted significantly to Republicans.

GOP Sen. Tim Scott: I've choked on fear when stopped by police. We need the JUSTICE Act.

In 2016, Trump only earned 18% of the Latino vote. But exit polls suggest he received 27-28% in 2020. His increase in Black support is even more notable considering the long history of Black voters supporting Democratic candidates. In 2016, Trump earned 8% support from them overall, with Black men more likely than Black women to back him. The percentage of Black men voting for Trump ballooned to 18% just four years later while Black women continued to reject him and support Biden en masse. While Black voters are the Democratic coalition’s linchpin, this 18% represents the most for a Republican in modern history.

In contrast, on the Democratic side, many more white voters voted for a Democratic nominee than they have in decades. In fact, Biden’s coalition was more reminiscent of Bill Clinton’s winning majorities than the Obama coalition. Voter coalitions have not been this malleable in our adult lives — on both sides of the aisle. Even Stacy Abrams acknowledged as much when raising concerns that a multiracial, multi-ethnic, multi-generational coalition should not give "primacy to one group at the exclusion of the other."

Running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 12, 2020.

The GOP is widening its tent strategically. For instance, while Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders voted 2-to-1 for Biden nationally, Trump carried many AAPI majority districts, including in Orange County where Republicans clawed back two House seats with AAPI candidates and consolidated over 40 points in Vietnamese precincts.

It’s clear: Demographics aren’t destiny. Democrats must be on the counterattack. For us to enlarge our tent, we must acknowledge the import of white voters to Democratic wins and target both rural and suburban voters more effectively. There is potential to turn these new, or returning, supporters into committed Democrats. Results from Georgia bolster this point. As Josh Holmes, former chief of staff to now Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, pointed out: Republicans have gone from talking about jobs and the economy to conspiracy theories and QAnon in the span of four years. There is a huge opening for Democrats.

Donna Brazile: New Georgia senators Warnock and Ossoff point the way to a new Southern strategy

That focus on white outreach has always been eschewed in favor of minority outreach with the Democratic Party. There’s good reason as communities of color, especially Black voters, have been the foundation for Democratic wins. However, it’s not enough. Looking at the gains made by Republicans with Black men and Latino voters overall, Democrats have some soul searching to do. The bread and butter of Democratic campaigns is being challenged effectively.

Examples from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are illustrative. They show that the sweet spot for Democratic wins is to find balance between Black, Brown, and Asian voters plus ensuring enough space for college-educated and rural non-college whites through a message of economic populism.

In Wisconsin, Biden outperformed Clinton in higher white population areas and trailed her performance amongst majority Hispanic and Latino populations. Continuing declining GOP support in the conservative Milwaukee suburban counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington was another determining factor. Across the Midwest, “The percentage of white working class men voting Democratic increased from 23% in 2016 to 28% in 2020, while among white working class women, support for Democrats increased from 34% to 36%.”

New frontiers in coalitions

In Pennsylvania, Biden made significant gains with college educated whites in key counties that Hillary Clinton lost. But Philadelphia County, a key Democratic stronghold, stayed blue but showed over a four-point swing toward Trump as compared with 2016.

In Georgia, Trump won white voters by a large margin overall. But Biden’s share of white voters increased nine percentage points over Hillary Clinton’s total. And in Metro Atlanta, the battleground for 54% of Georgia’s registered voters statewide, Trump gained nearly 30,000 more votes "but Biden improved on Hillary Clinton by 158,206 votes" — just enough to decide the presidential outcome statewide. At the same time, the Black share of the electorate declined to 27% from 27.7% in 2016 and down from nearly 30% when Obama ran for reelection in 2012.

The data reveals a new frontier in coalitions. We will know more after the 2021 Virginia statewide elections and the 2022 midterms. But we can be sure that this wasn’t just about Trump. If it were, down ballot races wouldn’t have been so decisive for Republicans.

The newly elected, more diverse GOP will have much to say about their strides to expand the tent. Democrats must ensure that they reply too, especially as the battleground state map expands into the New South. And even if a strategy that more explicitly focuses on making white voters long-term Democrats as a key part of a multiracial coalition doesn’t sound sexy or woke enough, winning matters most.

Jeff Le (@JeffreyDLe), a political partner at the Truman National Security Project, was Deputy Director of External and International Affairs and Deputy Cabinet Secretary to former California Gov. Jerry Brown. Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) is head of research at Bustle Digital Group and a Fox News contributor.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White voters can help Democrats win as Republicans become more diverse