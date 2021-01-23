How do Republicans move forward after Trump? Ditch magical thinking and tell the truth.

Scott Jennings, Opinion contributor
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.

On the one hand, you could judge American democracy to be quite healthy. In November, we had our highest election turnout in over a century. An engaged citizenry, after all, is vital to our system of government. Joe Biden received the most votes of any candidate in U.S. history, and Donald Trump the second most.

On the other hand, you can feel that something is not quite right. Since the insurrection of Jan. 6, I am catching up to the vast number of people taken in by outrageous conspiracy theories and by Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. A Quinnipiac survey found 31% of Americans — including 67% of Republicans and 32% of independents — believe Biden’s win to be illegitimate.

In one way, this is the continuation of a trend that began in 2000, when a great many Democrats refused to accept the legitimacy of George W. Bush’s presidency. Liberal intransigence continued into 2004 and then reared up again in 2016 after Trump was elected.

And yet this time is different. The people who think Biden is illegitimate took those views to the next anti-democratic level (egged on by Trump himself) by attacking the U.S. Capitol to try to subvert the Congress from performing its constitutional duties. The mob wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence and apparently intimidate and assault (or worse) members of Congress to force them to change the results of the Electoral College.

This escalation represents a serious threat to our democracy, as millions of Americans have concluded that the only legitimate elections are ones in which their preferred candidate prevails. This is an extremely corrosive — and unpatriotic — viewpoint.

“If (Joe Biden) becomes our illegitimate president, we’re done. None of us will be voting again,” Kentuckian John Isaacs told The Courier Journal last weekend. Isaacs had traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 to be part of the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the capitol violence. He told the newspaper that it was “mathematically impossible” for Biden to have won.

Jason Sattler: To save America, destroy the Republican Party of Trump, insurrection and conspiracy nuts

With all due respect, this is ridiculous. No American should be so wrapped up in a single politician that they declare they will never vote again because that person lost. Republican leaders have a responsibility to tell Mr. Isaacs and those who agree with him the truth: The election was won by Biden, fair and square. And they should take stock of who has lied to them during the same period.

The high probability of a Trump loss was eminently predictable, even before the pandemic struck last year. In two elections he received a smaller percentage of the vote than Mitt Romney did in 2012. Trump’s party was wiped out in the 2018 midterm and then lost the Senate due to his Georgia sabotage. Trump had a rather low political ceiling to begin with, and it fell dramatically after the events of Jan. 6.

But Republicans have been stricken with a terminal case of magical thinking since 2016, when Trump, against all odds, predictions and polls won the presidency. Among many Republicans there was a feeling that, no matter how bad the polling or the president’s personal performance (did you watch the first debate?), it would all just somehow work for him.

It turns out magical thinking isn’t a good political strategy. Trump tried hard for about two weeks of his reelection campaign in late October and made it closer than many polls predicted, but it just wasn’t enough.

USA TODAY Editorial Board: Trump Senate trial offers Republican Party an escape from his death grip on its future

And that’s OK, because we are holding another election in two years, and another one two years after that. This is how we do it. Conservatives can rejoice in some of what Trump did (lower taxes, scores of conservative judges, Middle East peace agreements, etc.) even as we lament his post-election disgrace and chart a path back to national viability.

The new president deserves the loyalty of Republicans and fellow Americans who believe in the Constitution. This doesn’t mean changing our views or values, or even thinking that a single Biden policy is good for the country. (His early moves trouble me greatly, as I fear he cannot say no to the fringe left radicals in his party.)

But it does mean respecting our system, which produced a legitimate result and, therefore, a legitimate president. It means renouncing violence as a replacement for normal democratic engagement. And it means preparing to take your arguments to the American people in the next election instead of taking your vote and going home, or worse.

Mitch McConnell on Capitol riot: Mob was 'provoked' by Donald Trump

Most Republicans supported President Trump even though he wasn’t their first choice in the 2016 primary. They stuck with him through numerous self-defeating and outrageous episodes because they respected the election results even when Democrats did not. Republicans hoped he could win a second term and continue to deliver center-right policy victories.

But most Republicans did not sign up for the shocking level of pouting, lying and unconstitutional actions Trump delivered on his way out. I personally wasn’t creative enough to conjure a scenario in which the president of the United States would whip up a violent mob to threaten his own loyal vice president in a bid to overturn the election results.

Watching Biden take the oath of office Wednesday was a pleasant reminder that our system held, despite the recent assault upon it. And for Republicans, it was a rather unpleasant reminder of what happens when you descend into the magical thinking that losing an election is “mathematically impossible.”

The best path forward for conservatives? Unify and rejoice around a system that lets us choose our leaders. Work with President Biden to deliver the coronavirus vaccine while opposing the worst impulses of the left. Focus on our conservative ideas instead of unpredictable personalities.

And, most of all, tell the truth — to ourselves, and to the American people.

Scott Jennings is a Republican adviser, CNN political contributor and partner at RunSwitch Public Relations. This column originally appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottJenningsKY

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Republicans need to accept Trump's loss to Biden and move forward

Latest Stories

  • Biden's foreign policy challenges, from Iran's nuclear program to Russian hacking

    These are the issues the Biden administration will be dealing with on the foreign policy front.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Capitol rioter charged with threatening to ‘assassinate’ congresswoman

    The Texas man also allegedly threatened a US Capitol police officer

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 80 EU-bound migrants

    Libya’s coast guard intercepted on Friday more than 80 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the North African country, the U.N. migration agency said. The migrants were returned to Libyan soil, said the International Organization for Migration. “So far this year, some 300 people, including women and children, were returned to the country and ended up in detention,” said the IOM.

  • Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Pfizer had reassured him it would meet Canada's vaccine order in full by end-March as, with a second COVID wave spreading across the country, he hinted at a clampdown on citizens leaving home. Pfizer, which is retooling a European manufacturing plant, told Canada on Tuesday it would receive no vaccine next week, promising more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer also said it would cut supplies to the European Union.

  • The Bidens were reportedly left waiting outside the White House on Inauguration Day because Trump sent the staff home

    The Trumps sent the butlers home "so there would be no-one to help the Bidens when they arrived," a source told The National Journal.

  • Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

    ‘The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,’ Fox News host says

  • GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector

    Capitol Police are investigating an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was blocked from entering the House chamber after setting off a metal detector while apparently carrying a concealed gun. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off the metal detector while trying to enter the chamber Thursday afternoon. The metal detectors were installed after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

  • Exclusive: Notorious Albanian gangster smuggles mobile phone into British prison cell to post birthday wishes to family

    An Albanian gangster jailed for 27-years for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and cocaine into Britain has been making a mockery of justice by running a social media account from his prison cell. Posing with fellow gang members, Valjet Pepaj, has even used Instagram to flirt with women on the outside, boasting that he expects to be free in four years. The 31-year-old was given a lengthy sentence in April 2018 after admitting three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed alongside two other men following a six month undercover police operation which resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, worth in excess of £2 million.

  • Trudeau stresses "disappointment" with Keystone XL in first official call with Biden

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday expressed his "disappointment" with President Biden's executive order to rescind permits for the Keystone XL pipeline, in a readout of the president's first official call with a foreign leader.Why it matters: The prime minister has long backed the pipeline meant to carry crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska. Biden, however, campaigned on the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he's saying: In a news conference earlier Friday, Trudeau said: “We have so much alignment — not just me and President Biden, but Canadians and President Biden." He added, "I’m very much looking forward to working with President Biden,” per the New York Times. * On the call, however, Trudeau "raised Canada’s disappointment with the United States’ decision on the Keystone XL pipeline," according to the readout. * "The Prime Minister underscored the important economic and energy security benefits of our bilateral energy relationship as well as his support for energy workers."The big picture: The pipeline project originally came with an $8 billion price tag and was expected to carry roughly 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Canada through Nebraska, per The Washington Post. * Though President Obama rejected the pipeline, President Trump gave it the green light once in office. * Lawsuits slowed construction on the project throughout Trump's administration. * Two Native American communities sued the government over the pipeline last year, charging the government did not consult with tribes on the pipeline's proposed path, which crosses tribal lands. * Its permit repeal is one of several "critical first steps to address the climate crisis, create good union jobs, and advance environmental justice, while reversing the previous administration’s harmful policies," according to the Biden administration.In their Friday call, the two leaders discussed collaborating on COVID vaccines and the flow of critical medical supplies, efforts to work with Indigenous people and plans to address climate change through cross-border clean electricity transmission and net-zero emissions. * "Both leaders have made combating climate change, defending human rights and strengthening international institutions central to their platforms," the Times writes. * "The leaders reiterated their firm commitment to multilateral institutions and alliance," per the readout.Flashback: In 2017, Trudeau touted the Keystone XL pipeline, saying: "No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there. The resource will be developed. Our job is to ensure that this is done responsibly, safely and sustainably." Go deeper: Biden talks climate in calls with foreign leadersBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Iran, pressured by blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin

    Iran's capital and major cities plunged into darkness in recent weeks as rolling outages left millions without electricity for hours. With toxic smog blanketing Tehran skies and the country buckling under the pandemic and other mounting crises, social media has been rife with speculation. Within days, as frustration spread among residents, the government launched a wide-ranging crackdown on Bitcoin processing centers, which require immense amounts of electricity to power their specialized computers and to keep them cool — a burden on Iran's power grid.

  • Trump shuns ex-presidents club

    It's a club Donald Trump was never really interested in joining and certainly not so soon: the cadre of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside often bitter political differences and even join together in common cause.

  • Rioters who entered Capitol building may not be charged if they didn’t engage in violence, report says

    Federal officials do not want to crush court system with hundreds of cases

  • Biden's acting attorney general signed off on reassigning prosecutor who objected to family separations

    The incident would have made Wilkinson aware families were being separated long before the Texas pilot program for zero tolerance was known to the public.

  • President Biden turns to Hollywood to fill UK ambassador role

    Joe Biden is considering turning to Hollywood for his next British ambassador, according to UK officials who are working the phones to closely monitor his selection. Two top businessmen with a TV background are thought to be in contention for the London job, one of the plum assignments in the US diplomatic circuit. One is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios who is considered one of the most powerful men in the Los Angeles film scene. At Disney, Mr Katzenberg helped make hits like Aladdin and The Lion King. He later co-founded DreamWorks Animation, which produced Shrek and Kung Fu Panda. Mr Katzenberg hosted an event for Mr Biden during the presidential election campaign and gave $617,800 to the Biden Victory Fund. The second is David Cohen, who stepped down as senior executive vice-president of the telecoms giant Comcast this month, when the switch in US president took place.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Navalny is a thorn in the Kremlin's side

    The return to Russia from Germany by opposition leader Alexei Navalny was marked by chaos and popular outrage, and it ended, almost predictably, with his arrest. The Jan. 17 flight from Berlin, where Navalny spent nearly five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning, carried him and his wife, along with a group of journalists documenting the journey. Navalny had prepared his own surprise for his return: A video expose alleging that a lavish “palace” was built for President Vladimir Putin on the Black Sea through an elaborate corruption scheme.

  • Lucas Interior Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties. Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror.” “It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said. She continued: “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.” She said her concern lies in how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats. “What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?” Gabbard said. She said the proposed legislation could create “a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country.” “You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally,” Gabbard said. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 was introduced in the House earlier this week in the aftermath of rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month that left five dead. “Unlike after 9/11, the threat that reared its ugly head on January 6th is from domestic terror groups and extremists, often racially-motivated violent individuals,” Representative Brad Schneider (D., Ill.) said in a statement announcing the bipartisan legislation. “America must be vigilant to combat those radicalized to violence, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act gives our government the tools to identify, monitor and thwart their illegal activities. Combatting the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy is not a Democratic or Republican issue, not left versus right or urban versus rural. Domestic Terrorism is an American issue, a serious threat the we can and must address together,” he said.

  • Kenosha killing suspect Rittenhouse's bond terms changed after bar visit

    Attorneys for Rittenhouse did not object to the changes. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two amid protests last year.

  • Priest who attended pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol insurrection is suspended from post and may be defrocked

    Reverend Mark Hodges described event as ‘joyful, positive and orderly’

  • Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot

    Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said.