Republicans need to move beyond Trump ahead of Georgia Senate runoff, say GOP strategists

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·7 min read

As a pair of critical Senate runoff races approach on Jan. 5, Georgia Republicans leaders find themselves in a conundrum, trying to balance indulging President Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud with supporting state GOP leaders in charge of the elections.

“Certainly this is a very confusing period of time,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan told Yahoo News in a video interview Wednesday. “But it’s one that I think is important to separate fact from fiction.”

On Saturday, in the midst of the turmoil, Trump plans to travel to Valdosta, Ga., to headline a “victory rally” in support of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. At the event, he plans to encourage Georgians to vote for the Republicans on the ballot, but he is also expected to claim his loss in the presidential election was rigged.

Duncan, a Republican, will not be in attendance at the rally. Instead, the father of three says, he has a “great excuse to hang out with my boys.”

Regardless of what Trump will say, Duncan insists the president lost the November race.

“President-elect Biden is winning the electoral votes here in Georgia, and that’s certainly created a lot of emotion on both sides,” Duncan said. “Some folks have brought up issues around election integrity.”

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan speaks to the media while seated in his office in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Duncan, however, insists “there have been no signs of systematic or organized fraud” in Georgia. “Regardless of the fact the person I voted for didn’t win, that doesn’t change my job description,” he added.

Trump and Republicans, he said, should move on from this issue and focus their energy elsewhere.

“My encouragement to the president, my encouragement to Sen. Loeffler and Sen. Purdue is, let’s redirect any sort of energy we’ve got right now talking about election fraud,” Duncan added, “let’s redirect that on focusing on getting them back into the Senate and reaffirming their position as senators here in Georgia.”

Yet energy for Georgia Republicans is currently split between appeasing Trump and focusing on the Senate race, and signs of trouble from that tension are mounting.

Physical billboards have been spotted throughout Georgia that encourage residents not to support Perdue and Loeffler, because they are not pushing Trump’s claims of election fraud. “Perdue/Loeffler Didn’t Deliver for Trump,” it reads. “DON’T Deliver for Them.”

On Monday, Trump slammed GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, whom he had previously endorsed, in a tweet as a “hapless” leader who refuses to reveal a “goldmine of fraud” in the Georgia election.

On Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, gave an impassioned speech condemning Trump for challenging the state’s election results after a local election worker received death threats.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Sterling said at a Tuesday press conference. “Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up. And if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Despite divisions within the party, Republicans want Georgians to elect Perdue and Loeffler. One problem, however, is that both GOP senators are caught in a bind: They are under pressure from Trump and his allies to challenge the integrity of the elections, yet they also need Republican voters to trust the process enough to turn out for the runoffs.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) speaks to supporters at the Stop the Steal the Defend the Majority Rally alongside Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, GA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks to supporters at a “Stop the Steal and Defend the Majority” Rally alongside Sen. David Perdue, Nov. 20, 2020, in Canton, Ga. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In response, the two have called on GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, head of the state’s elections, to step down over unspecified “failures” in the election system, but stopped short of repeating the more incendiary and unsupported fraud allegations made by Trump and his allies.

“I am a fan of Perdue and Loeffler,” Amy Koch, a Republican strategist and former Minnesota Senate majority leader, told Yahoo News. “But the infighting is problematic, and both of them have been supportive of the president. Now Trump is upset with Georgia because he didn’t win. And you have a fired-up left who just organized something miraculous in Georgia, and that machine can keep rolling.”

The Democrats have created a machine that is moving forward, she added, while “Republicans are firing at each other. Right now we need to pull it together. I am worried about Georgia.”

Both Senate races, many experts say, are likely to come down to the wire. The difference of a few points will likely separate the candidates, and any fractures among Republicans could cause the scale to tip to the other side.

New polling from SurveyUSA shows that if the elections were held today, Democrat Jon Ossoff would edge out Perdue 50 percent to 48 percent, while Raphael Warnock would maintain a slightly bigger lead over Loeffler, to the tune of 52 percent to 45 percent.

But Trump coming to Georgia Saturday could change things. Despite raging COVID-19 numbers, the Republican strategy has been to get in front of as many people as possible to stop Democrats from turning the country into a “socialist society.”

On Thursday, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to headline a closed-door GOP mega-donor fundraiser for Perdue and Loeffler in Atlanta. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Todd Young are also slated to be in attendance at the event, where dinner costs $25,000 per couple.

“Republicans had been preparing for this runoff race even as Democrats were floating the idea of breaking 50 on election night,” veteran Republican strategist Liam Donovan told Yahoo News, referring to Democrats’ hope of taking the Senate. “They had this operation planned out, bags packed and ready to execute by Nov. 4. Now they’re in the field with a 1,000-person canvassing operation as the Warnock and Ossoff campaigns are still figuring out if they intend to knock doors.”

But getting out in front of people is not the only issue for Republicans. They need to get Trump out of the way without alienating him, which is easier said than done.

President Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Wayne, Ind. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
President Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

“The optimal strategy for Republicans requires a level of nuance this president does not necessarily abide,” Donovan said. “Even in purple Georgia, it’s worse for a Republican to be seen as anti-Trump than overly supportive of the president. At some level this is about defusing the current firestorm and avoiding his wrath more than anything else.”

Koch, the Republican strategist, agreed, calling the president “the 800-pound gorilla” in the Senate runoffs. Trump “is making this Senate race incredibly difficult,” she said. “If he and Mitch McConnell are friends, they need to come together. They are not helping Perdue and Loeffler at all.”

Trump, according to Koch, has built a coalition of supporters over the past four years who are more dedicated to him than to the Republican Party.

“He’s solidified the base around him more than party principles,” she added. “We have to get back to the good things that are our person. We have to get back to our principles. It’s not about a person, it’s bigger than that.”

That may be easier said than done, but Georgia could prove the test case of whether the Republican Party can survive Trump.

Duncan, at least, is hopeful.

“I think that’s the beauty of our system here,” he said. “Just because the person you voted for didn’t win, it doesn't change your opportunity to still get things done. … There is not one person that makes this movement, and we need to remember that.”

Below are key dates for Georgians to remember ahead of the state’s Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021:

(Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Photo Illustration: Yahoo News; Photos: John Bazemore/AP Photo, Jessica McGowan/Getty Images (2))

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Former Bill Clinton associate claims ex-president did visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island

    Former US president Bill Clinton did visit Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private island despite his claims to the contrary, his former associate has claimed. Doug Band, who worked for Mr Clinton for around two decades, claimed the former president flew on Epstein's jet dozens of times and visited the convicted sex offender's private Carribean island in January 2003. Although ignorant of Epstein's crimes at the time, Mr Band claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he attempted to keep his boss away from the financier after a 2002 trip to Africa. Mr Band told the magazine the trip had left him with a bad impression of Epstein and he advised Mr Clinton to end his relationship with the multimillionaire financier. The two men were friends in the 2000s, with Mr Clinton taking several trips on Epstein’s private jet, which has come to be known as the "Lolita express" after it was alleged that the financier used the jet to traffic underage girls between his various properties.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the state.

  • Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

    In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • Fire sweeps through Southern California canyon, residents flee

    A blaze that ignited overnight in a single-family home injured two firefighters and forced residents of a rustic Southern California canyon to flee their homes on Thursday, as flames tore across some 4,000 acres of dry brush and wooded hillsides. The Bond Fire, which broke out at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, was driven through Silverado Canyon in Orange County by gusty Santa Ana winds. "There were two firefighters that were injured while battling the Bond Fire this afternoon," the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter.

  • Klain brings decades of DC experience to Biden White House

    Ron Klain has checked all the boxes of a classic Washington striver: Georgetown, Harvard Law, Supreme Court clerk and Capitol Hill staffer, White House adviser and, along the way, of course, lobbyist and lawyer. Now Klain is preparing to serve as President-elect Joe Biden's chief of staff, a job often referred to as the nation's chief operating officer. The 59-year-old father of three has a reputation among Democrats and, strikingly, even some Republicans for competence — a notable attribute after an administration that rewarded and dismissed people based on their loyalty to President Donald Trump.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • The UAE Is Rejecting Doublethink on Israel — Will It Last?

    A remarkable feature of the first months of peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the way the Emiratis have warmly embraced delegations representing Israel and American-Jewish communities. UAE leaders have urged their citizens to be hospitable and have largely been heeded. Will the popular warmth continue -- or will it only last as long as this honeymoon period? This bears watching.Emirati officials appear to reject the doublethink on Israelis and Jews that is prevalent in Egypt and Jordan. They were the first Arab countries to make peace with the Jewish state but, in both, the population is intensely anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. Egypt reminded us of that last week when a court announced its readiness to hear a case against singer Mohamed Ramadan. His offense? Taking a selfie in Dubai with an Israeli pop star, Omer Adam.Ramadan is accused of “insulting the Egyptian people,” and he has been suspended from the syndicate of Egyptian artists. This in a country that has had full diplomatic relations with Israel since 1979 and whose officials currently enjoy trade relations, military cooperation, and intelligence sharing with the Jewish state. Indeed, for decades Egyptian society has demonized Jews. It is still a leading producer of anti-Semitic content in the Arab world. Today, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi’s government has, to some extent, revived Jewish heritage in Egypt by renovating synagogues and restoring Jewish cemeteries. Caricatures of Jews have also been largely (though not entirely) relegated to the margins of the entertainment industry. But the government’s ostensible goodwill toward the country’s few remaining Jews contrasts starkly with other open hostility toward Israelis, as demonstrated in the Ramadan affair.A similar dynamic persists in Jordan. Despite a 1994 peace treaty, Jordanian officials do not promote neighborly feelings toward the Jewish state or Jews. Its national curriculum endorses a “two-state solution” to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but schoolbook maps erase Israel, naming the entirety of the land west of the Jordan River “Palestine.” Zionism, the national movement of the Jewish people, is maligned as “racist colonialism.” One can buy an Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf -- with a book cover depicting a triumphant Hitler -- at just about any bookstand in downtown Amman.Statements from Emirati officials, for now, embrace both Jews and Israelis, with Judaism honored as one of the region’s indigenous faiths. The planned Abrahamic Family House will host a mosque, a synagogue, and a church in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi’s tourism ministry has instructed hotels to provide kosher food options for guests. The photo that landed Ramadan in hot water was first tweeted affirmatively by an Emirati journalist backed by his government.Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE are not democracies. But their rulers are sensitive to public opinion -- and vice versa. Government statements help shape public opinion and also reflect it. It could be that in Egypt and Jordan, state-sanctioned anti-Semitism was meant to placate the parts of society upset by their government’s peace treaties with Israel. But the UAE’s leaders have made a different calculation. They are actively encouraging pro-Israel and pro-Jewish thinking among their people.Why are they doing this? They have an interest in building domestic public support for their peace policy and countering the propaganda of their Islamist enemies. They want to improve the Emirates’ standing abroad, especially in the United States. And they want to cultivate friendly relations with Israel, whose businessmen, technologists, and academics can help the UAE strengthen its security and diversify its economy.UAE leaders still have their work cut out for them. A poll taken since the signing of the Abraham Accords shows that only 46 percent of Emiratis have a favorable impression of Israel, but that is not bad when compared with 31 percent of Bahrainis, 23 percent of Saudis, and 16 percent of Moroccans. Two-thirds of Israelis look favorably on the UAE.The incoming Biden administration may see value in urging the Emiratis to maintain this course of promoting popular goodwill toward Israel and the Jews. Last month, a senior UAE official told a U.S. State Department conference that his country will lead the Middle East and that the world in countering anti-Semitism. This could prove influential in the Arab world, where anti-Jewish conspiracies abound and are widely believed. A UAE-led, Arabic-language campaign to counter Jew-hatred would promote shared U.S. and UAE interests in countering religious extremism in the Middle East.Sadly, since his selfie went viral, Ramadan said he would not have taken the photo if had known Adam was Israeli. He bowed to the mob, unlike the beauty queen -- Miss Iraq -- Sarah Idan, who was forced to flee her home country in 2017 after posting a selfie with Miss Israel. Idan has since visited Israel and remains friends with her Israeli former competitor.In not only making peace as a formal arrangement between governments, but also urging its people to adopt a friendly attitude toward Israel and the Jews, UAE leaders are leading a pioneering mission in the Arab world. They say that they view their country as a model for others in the Middle East. This will put the UAE’s influence -- its so-called soft power -- to the test. If it succeeds, the effects could positively transform the entire Middle East and the broader Muslim world.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a case from President Trump's legal team that seeks to challenge the state's presidential election results, The Washington Post reports.On Thursday, the court ruled that Trump's team should have taken up the matter with a lower court. The ruling is yet another blow to Trump's longshot effort to overturn his election loss in several states; he has claimed voter fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.Trump lost to Biden in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The campaign alleges that Wisconsin election officials improperly accepted thousands of ballots in two of the state's most Democratic counties. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • Bangladesh begins controversial transfer of Rohingya to island

    Bangladesh began transferring hundreds of Rohingya refugees on Thursday to a low-lying island in an area prone to cyclones and floods, with rights groups alleging people were being coerced into leaving.