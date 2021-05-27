Here's what's in Republicans' new $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal

Jessica Smith
·Chief Political Correspondent
·2 min read
A construction worker climbs above a line of fencing at the site of a large public infrastructure reconstruction project of an elevated roadway and bridges in upper Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senate Republicans unveiled their latest infrastructure counteroffer on May 27, shortly before President Biden's informal deadline of Memorial Day. 

The plan calls for a $928 billion investment over the course of eight years. Here's whats in the proposal: 

  • $506 billion for roads, bridges and major projects, including $4 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure 

  • $98 billion for public transit systems 

  • $46 billion for passenger and freight rail 

  • $21 billion for safety 

  • $22 billion for ports and waterways 

  • $56 billion for airports 

  • $22 billion for western water storage 

  • $72 billion for water infrastructure 

  • $65 billion for broadband infrastructure

  • $20 billion for infrastructure financing

The Biden administration offered Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal last week, down from $2.3 trillion — but Republicans rejected the plan, saying it was "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support." Republicans had originally offered a $568 billion proposal focused on traditional infrastructure projects.  

The White House has called for more investments in clean energy, workforce training, the care economy and industries of the future. In a press conference on Thursday morning, Senate Republicans stressed they were not going to expand their proposal beyond physical infrastructure projects and broadband. 

How to pay for an infrastructure plan will also be a major hurdle. Republicans have made it clear they do not want to raise taxes on businesses or alter the 2017 tax cuts at all, while President Biden has called for tax hikes on corporations. Republicans have suggested repurposing unused COVID relief funding to help pay for infrastructure projects. 

Jessica Smith is chief political correspondent for Yahoo Finance, based in Washington, D.C. Follow her on Twitter at @JessicaASmith8.

