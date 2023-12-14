Republicans Nominate Mazi Melesa Pilip To Succeed George Santos

Mazi Melesa Pilip, who is technically a registered Democrat, has run for office as a Republican.

New York Republicans on Thursday nominated Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County legislator, as their candidate to fill the vacancy created by former Rep. George Santos’ expulsion from Congress earlier this month.

Former Rep. Pete King, a Long Island Republican, confirmed the selection to Newsday.

“Mazi is the choice,” King told Newsday. “She’s going to be a great candidate. She’s really the American success story, the American dream.”

