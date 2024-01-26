Republicans paid partisan law firm to draw maps in secret. Stop complaining. | Letters

An article on Jan. 6, “Taxpayers could pay up to $200,000 for redistricting consultants,” reported that paid consultants will be evaluating and proposing new district maps after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared the current maps unconstitutional.

In the article, the court’s conservative minority opposed the hiring of consultants, arguing that the decision outsourced the Legislature’s map-drawing authority to “two out-of-state, unelected and unaccountable political scientists.”

Best read letters to the editor:

Donald Trump led insurrection. Ron Johnson took part. It's time for accountability.

Who wins from I-794 removal? Developers. Rest of us will be stuck in traffic.

In response to that, I would assert that such uninterested third-party consultants are exactly who should be redrawing the maps. Also, if you want to talk about unelected and unaccountable, I would point out that the current maps were drawn in secret, behind closed doors, by a highly paid partisan law firm.

Joseph Baier, Pewaukee

Send a letter to the editor

The Journal Sentinel and USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin welcome readers' letters. Timely, well-written, provocative opinions on topics of interest in Milwaukee and Wisconsin are given first preference. All letters are subject to editing. Some guidelines to keep in mind:

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words. Name, street address and daytime phone are required. We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions. We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters. Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months. Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court rightly wants district maps drawn by outsiders