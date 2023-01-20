Hamilton County's new prosecutor picked by GOP, denounces 'progressive activists'

Former Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers was appointed by the Hamilton County GOP to succeed Joe Deters as the next Hamilton County prosecutor during a meeting at Clovernook Country Club in the North College Hill

Hamilton County's previous prosecutor went from prosecutor to judge.

The next prosecutor will go from judge to prosecutor.

The Hamilton County Republican Party's central committee on Thursday appointed former juvenile court judge Melissa Powers as the new prosecutor.

The decision wasn't a tough one for the 278-member committee assembled at the Clovernook Country Club in North College Hill. Only one other person had applied for the job, former county treasurer and current Common Pleas Court Judge Robert Goering. Goering had withdrawn his application prior to the meeting.

New Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers takes aim at 'progressive activists'

Shortly before the central committee voted, Powers took aim at "progressive activists" and some who criticized the police.

"In the past few years, all of us have observed a disturbing trend of inexperienced progressive activists tearing down our criminal justice system and disregarding public safety," Powers said. "We have seen the character of police officers attacked."

She didn't cite any one particular activist or incident.

Former Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers is elected to succeed Joe Deters as the next Hamilton County Prosecutor during a meeting at Clovernook Country Club in the North College Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Powers will fill out the term of Joe Deters, the longtime prosecutor who Gov. Ohio Mike DeWine appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. The term will end Dec. 31, 2024.

The community owes Deters a debt of gratitude for keeping them safe, Powers said.

"Like Joe, the prosecutor's office under my leadership will continue to pursue justice within the bounds of the law and to keep neighborhoods safe," Powers said.

For the past 16 years, Powers had served as a judge in Hamilton County, first on in the municipal court then as a juvenile court judge. She did not run for reelection in 2022. Powers worked as an assistant prosecutor prior to becoming a judge.

Powers lamented the prevalence of gun violence, saying as a juvenile judge she saw children as young as 13 come into her courtroom on gun-related crimes. She said not every case demands severity.

"Throughout my career as a public servant, I’ve demonstrated an ability to determine which cases warrant treatment to provide a second chance, and which cases require the most severe penalties to protect the public," She said.

Story continues

When Melissa Powers will take office

Powers is expected to take office next week once the Ohio Secretary of State signs off on the appointment.

As a prosecutor, Powers earned renown in 1997 for eliciting a jailhouse confession from serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin in the deaths of cousins Dante Evans Brown and Darrell Lane in 1980 in Bond Hill.

Her handling of the case drew praise Thursday night from Mark Piepmeier, who has served as acting prosecutor the past few weeks. Piepmeier said Powers sat face-to-face with Franklin, whom he described as "pure evil."

"Missy Powers was up to the task, because they had a little stare-down going at first," Piepmeier told the crowd. "Who was going to blink first? And eventually somebody did, and it wasn’t Missy Powers."

Piepmeier predicted Powers would be a strong but reasonable prosecutor.

Powers, if she wants to stay a prosecutor beyond two years, will have to run for reelection in 2024. For Hamilton County Republicans, the prosecutor position will be a top priority. It's one of two countywide positions still in GOP hands in Hamilton County.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Melissa Powers picked to be Hamilton County's new prosecutor