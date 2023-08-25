Republicans pick Houston for 2028 national political convention

The RNC Friday chose Houston for their 2028 national political convention. The decision was made in the RNC summer meting held in Milwaukee. Photo by skeeze/Pixabay

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Houston will host the 2028 GOP national convention, according to Politico, citing a decision made Friday in a private meeting of Republican officials.

"After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028," Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC, said in a statement to Politico.

Houston's Toyota Center will host the GOP's 2028 convention general session.

One possible factor in picking Houston was the GOP effort to attract more Latino voters.

"As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States, and our aspirations for the country," said Michael Heckman, the president and CEO of Houston First Corp. "We're excited to show off these attributes and our hospitality. We do it every day, and we look forward to doing it again in 2028."

Houston last hosted a national political convention in 1992 for George H.W. Bush's nomination.

The decision was made by the RNC's 168 members during a summer meeting in Milwaukee. No specific dates were announced.

Dallas, Miami, Jacksonville and Nashville were also under consideration.

Republicans will convene in Milwaukee for their 2024 convention.