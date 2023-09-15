WASHINGTON - The Republican National Committee is apparently hoping to attract Donald Trump to a third debate by staging it in Miami, near the president's Florida home.

The Miami debate is being planned for early November, said an RNC official speaking on condition of anonymity because the specific venue, sponsors and date have yet to be decided upon.

At one point, the RNC considered the University of Alabama as a debate site.

Both the RNC and the Trump campaign denied reports that they are negotiating debate details in order to encourage the ex-president's attendance. Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is in Palm Beach, Fla., about 70 miles from Miami.

"The rumor we were participating in discussions to move the 3rd RNC debate was 'fake news,'" said a Trump campaign statement.

Trump refused to attend the first GOP debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, citing his large lead in pre-election polls. He is not expected to show up for a Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan library in California.

The first Republican debate in Milwaukee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans plan third debate in Miami. Will Donald Trump show up?