Republicans press Janet Protasiewicz to recuse from challenge to congressional maps

MADISON - Republican members of Congress and GOP lawmakers are asking liberal Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz to step away from deciding whether to reconsider the state’s congressional map ahead of the 2024 election.

A Democratic law firm is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reconsider the map, arguing a redistricting decision last month calls into question the battleground state’s current district lines.

Elias Law Group, chaired by Marc Elias, who has led previous voting access lawsuits in Wisconsin and across the country, filed the motion to revisit Wisconsin’s congressional district lines earlier this month. The group aims to have a new map in place for the 2024 election, though those plans likely face a tight deadline with under 11 months to go before the November election.

On Monday, five of the six GOP members in the state's congressional delegation and Republican legislative leaders filed a motion seeking Protasiewicz's recusal from deciding whether to side with Elias because of the justice's criticism of current electoral maps during her 2023 campaign. They argue the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution requires her recusal.

Janet Protasiewicz is sworn as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis. At right is Protasiewicz' husband Greg Sell.

"A justice cannot decide a case she has prejudged or when her participation otherwise creates a serious risk of actual bias. Justice Protasiewicz’s public campaign statements establish a constitutionally intolerable risk that she has prejudged the merits of this case," the Republicans wrote in the motion. "She has already said, 'If you look at the dissent in that maps case' — this case — 'that dissent is what I will tell you I agree with.'”

It's unlikely Protasiewicz will agree to step away from the case. In October, Protasiewicz rejected calls from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to recuse herself from lawsuits before the court involving the state's legislative maps − including the case during which the court ordered new legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election. Vos at the time said the move could push him to start unprecedented impeachment proceedings but he later backed off.

"Recusal decisions are controlled by the law. They are not a matter of personal preference. If precedent requires it, I must recuse. But if precedent does not warrant recusal, my oath binds me to participate," Protasiewicz wrote in the October order.

Protasiewicz said she "searched the law books — and my conscience — to ensure a correct and impartial ruling." In her order, she cited conservative jurists including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and former Justice David Prosser.

The new filing over the congressional maps, brought by Elias’ firm on behalf of a group of four Wisconsin voters, leans on the December state Supreme Court ruling ordering new legislative boundaries in which the high court said it would no longer favor maps that minimize changes to existing boundary lines.

That decision effectively nullified a 2021 ruling from the then-conservative court that held that new state election maps needed to resemble those drawn in 2011, which cemented Republican control of the legislature and a majority of the state’s House seats. It was under that “least change” approach that the current congressional maps were drawn.

The motion was filed by the original lawsuit's Republican petitioners, GOP legislative leaders and GOP U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil, Tom Tiffany, and Scott Fitzgerald.

The motion from Elias said last month’s ruling rejecting that approach warrants replacing the current congressional map with new boundaries in a process free from what the firm called the “flawed” least change requirement.

“Wisconsin’s current congressional map was drawn according to a 'least change' principle that perpetuated and exacerbated the partisan unfairness that has robbed Wisconsin voters of fair congressional districts for over a decade,” Elias Law Group partner Abha Khanna said in a statement provided to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

With the recent ruling, Khanna added, “Wisconsin’s congressional map now has no basis in Wisconsin law or precedent, and the remedial process to adopt a new, lawful map must resume immediately.”

Wisconsin’s current congressional district boundaries were drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and later approved by the state Supreme Court. The U.S. Supreme Court in March 2022 rejected the state’s legislative maps, also drawn by Evers, but declined to block the congressional lines.

There are just two competitive congressional districts in Wisconsin under the current maps. Republicans hold six of the state’s eight House seats, and Democrats safely control the deep blue 2nd and 4th Districts, anchored by Madison and Milwaukee, respectively.

The western 3rd District and southeastern 1st District are Wisconsin’s only competitive seats. Evers’ map maintained a slight Republican edge in the 3rd District, which flipped red later that year, and made the 1st District more competitive for Democrats, moving it from about a 9-point Republican margin down to a 2-point edge. Steil easily won reelection in the 1st District in 2022.

Political districts typically are redrawn after the completion of the U.S. Census once every 10 years to account for population changes. Congressional districts must have equal populations, but how districts are drawn tends to determine which party holds power.

Lawrence Andrea of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

