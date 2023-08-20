Republicans pretend to be the party of family values in NC. They’re not. | Opinion

The NC GOP

Regarding “NC legislature overrides Gov. Cooper’s veto of GOP’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’,” (Aug. 16):

Sen. Amy Galey says the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” allows parents to be the “primary influence and protector of their children.” Tell that to the parents of transgender youth whose right to make health decisions for their children has been blocked by Republicans.

Galey also criticized the idea that there are any situations in which it would be appropriate for schools to keep information from parents. What if a child tells a teacher he’s being beaten at home? If the child is telling the truth and the school alerts the parents, that child’s home life could become a living hell.

Republicans pretend to be the party of individual rights, family values and small government. In reality they’ve become overseers of private behavior. Having “family values” means making everyone conform to their rules.

Don Clement, Greenville

NC budget

Would someone please tell me why the Republican-controlled N.C. legislature can move quickly to override five bills vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, as it did last week, but it can’t pass a budget to that teachers, state employees and state retirees can begin receiving raises/bonuses promised months ago? Asking for several friends.

Partha Howell, Beaufort

Public schools

While I look forward to sending my daughters back to their outstanding elementary school in Orange County, I resent that N.C. legislators continuously underfund our public schools.

Increased funding for Opportunity Scholarships is just the latest giveaway of public tax dollars to private schools. There is certainly a place for private schools, but they shouldn’t be funded with public dollars. This giveaway is particularly galling after the state has refused to fully fund the Leandro Plan.

Like many parents, I am fed up with the “failing schools” narrative. We love our public schools and want honest, accurate, safe, equitable and fully funded public schools.

Kelly Suttles, Hillsborough

The writer is North Carolina Alliance for Health communications manager.

Regarding “Chronic student absenteeism rate soaring after pandemic,” (Aug. 14):

School absenteeism is an urgent problem. School Meals for All NC has a proposal that, if funded in the state budget, could be implemented quickly and with nearly immediate impact: making breakfast and lunch available to all students in N.C. public schools at no cost to their families.

The evidence is extensive. When school meals are provided to all students, attendance rates are better. And, once they’re at school, students perform better academically and have fewer behavioral problems.

Sharing a meal together fosters community and is something students can look forward to when there’s no stigma attached to receiving a free or reduced-priced meal. No-cost school meals level the playing field and allow students to make connections, build trust and develop friendships at the cafeteria table.

As a former public school teacher and librarian, I know that hungry students can’t learn. When all students have what they need at school, including nutritious meals, we all benefit — all for less than $120 per student per year.

Katie Herndon Dawkins, Durham

Mark Meadows

While it is reasonable that Mark Meadows avails himself of all options to fight the charges of racketeering and violating his oath of office, it’s unfortunate that he doesn’t seem to respect the rights and due process granted to all citizens..

He was silent when Donald Trump and others repeatedly called for political opponents to be “locked up,” and he stood by while Trump and several others falsely accused two election workers (and many others) of voter fraud. The absurd accusations destroyed the reputations of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. They were subjected to harassment, racism and death threats.

Perhaps there is a particular reason why Meadows thinks he is entitled to rights that were denied to those two innocent women. It remains to be seen if he will be convicted of the charges he is facing, but his cowardice, dishonesty and misplaced sense of entitlement is no longer in doubt.

Mark Slattery, Raleigh