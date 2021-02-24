Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticizes the the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during comments to reporters as Congress preps for its first votes on the measure, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, along with bipartisan members of the House and Senate, hold a moment of silence for 500,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, on the east front steps of the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
1 / 3

House Republican Leaders

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., criticizes the the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill during comments to reporters as Congress preps for its first votes on the measure, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders in the House and Senate say a proposed plan for an independent commission to study the Capitol insurrection is overly tilted toward Democrats, arguing that the panel should have an even party split like the one formed to study the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that a legitimate commission would be comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. A draft proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would create an 11-member commission with four Republicans and seven Democrats, three of whom would be chosen by President Joe Biden, according to one of multiple aides who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details under negotiation.

Pelosi has not commented on the draft or said why there should be more Democratic members. Last week, she said the commission must be “strongly bipartisan” and have the power to subpoena witnesses. But on Wednesday, House Democratic Conference Chair Hakeem Jeffries said McCarthy hasn’t operated in good faith and “set a bad tone” when he supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s legitimate election victory.

The partisan bickering before the commission gets off the ground is raising questions about whether lawmakers can coalesce around a thorough review of the Jan. 6 riot that interrupted the presidential electoral count and led to five deaths. Both parties support creating an independent investigation, but much of the consensus ends there, with Democrats demanding accountability for lawmakers who amplified Trump's falsehoods about the election.

The vast majority of Republicans stood by Trump as Democrats impeached him for telling his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat as Congress counted votes. And it is an open question whether the commission will be authorized to investigate Trump’s actions.

Republicans have suggested an evenly divided 10-member panel and have also objected to some of the rationale for forming the commission. A second aide said that Pelosi's proposal would give broad latitude to the commission to investigate what led to the effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and that it quotes FBI and intelligence assessments that show some of the violence was motivated by racism and false narratives about the election.

McConnell said on the Senate floor that the language is “artificial cherry picking” and that the commission should either look narrowly at the specific security failures in the Capitol or “potentially do something broader to analyze the full scope of political violence here in our country.”

He said an inquiry “with a hardwired partisan slant would never be legitimate in the eyes of the American people.”

McCarthy pointed to the Sept. 11 commission as the model. “It’s only Speaker Pelosi who’s trying to make this thing partisan,” he said.

That commission in 2004 made 41 recommendations to prevent another terrorist attack, covering tighter domestic security, the reform of intelligence gathering and new foreign policy directions. Several of them were later passed by Congress and signed by then-President George W. Bush.

The two chairs of that panel, former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean and former Indiana Rep. Lee Hamilton, wrote a letter to congressional leaders and Biden after the Jan. 6 attack recommending they set up a similar commission to investigate and “establish a single narrative and set of facts to identify how the Capitol was left vulnerable, as well as corrective actions to make the institution safe again.”

In their letter, Hamilton, a Democrat, and Kean, a Republican, said that a “strong, resilient, and responsive Congress is essential for our system of government to work,” and that the commission was essential so that the American people learn the truth of what happened.

But politics have changed in the intervening 17 years, and Democrats and Republicans rarely agree on anything — including, in some cases, basic facts. Some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress, and many of their constituents, still question whether Biden really won the election, even though Trump’s false allegations of widespread fraud have been rejected by election officials in both parties, his own attorney general and courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jeffries charged on Wednesday that McCarthy had given “aid and comfort” to the insurrectionists by voting for GOP challenges to the election the evening of Jan. 6, when Congress reconvened after the riot to finish counting the electoral votes and certify Biden’s win. The rioters had been calling for Congress to “stop the steal” and even called for the death of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the count and ultimately announced the results of his own defeat.

Democrats now control both chambers, and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he also supports a commission. Jeffries said, “This is the beginning of a dialogue that ultimately will turn into a legislative product.”

He added, “The guiding principle remains: This should be done in a bipartisan fashion. That is our intention. And that is I believe what will ultimately occur.”

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi's plan for investigating the Capitol attack is a 'bizarre partisan concept'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s concerned Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to establish a commission to probe the assault on the U.S. Capitol would be overly “partisan.”

  • Democrats seek control of commission to study January 6 attack

    Republicans have pushed for equal representation between both parties.

  • Biden choice for budget chief faces new hurdles in Congress

    The increasingly slim odds — and surprisingly thin outreach from the White House — for Neera Tanden’s nomination as head of the Office of Management and Budget are raising growing questions about how long the president will stick with her, in an early test of how he will use his limited political capital. In the latest sign of trouble for Tanden, two Senate panels slated to take up her nomination, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Budget Committee, both postponed meetings scheduled for Wednesday. For the third straight day, the White House batted off questions about Tanden’s path to confirmation after at least one key Democrat and multiple Republicans came out against her.

  • Man charged with child rape volunteered with senior college

    A retired drama teacher accused of sexually assaulting boys in Massachusetts and New York was allowed to teach in a program for senior citizens that's affiliated with the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn campus. USM staff and faculty members are subject to criminal background checks, but they're not required for senior college volunteers like 75-year-old Reynold “Rey” Buono, who's free on bail while awaiting trial in Massachusetts, according to the University of Maine System. The senior college's board severed connections with him immediately upon learning of the charges, said Lucy Bisson, the board's chair.

  • Joe Biden's Nominees Of Color Are Facing Outsize Opposition

    The Senate has been much easier on his white nominees.

  • Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden's 100-day deportation pause in nationwide order

    Granting a nationwide injunction sought by Texas, a federal judge has blocked the Biden administration's plans to pause deportations for 100 days.

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Liz Cheney says the GOP risks becoming known as 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney said Republicans needed to "make clear we aren't the party of white supremacy" by standing against those who stormed the Capitol.

  • Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row

    The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform. Facebook on Tuesday restored Australian news pages, ending an unprecedented week-long blackout after wringing concessions from the government over a proposed law that will require tech giants to pay traditional media companies for their content. The brief blackout shocked the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the tech giants.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'Even Democrats want a healthy Republican Party'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., joins Yahoo News Senior Political Correspondent Jon Ward on "The Long Game" podcast to discuss CPAC, misinformation and the growing divisions within the Republican Party. Kinzinger, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump loyalists since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, tells Yahoo News that "if there's somebody peddling fear in the caucus, we're going to go after them."

  • Zendaya masterfully corrected a gendered question about the quality she most likes in a partner

    The "Euphoria" actress participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair and answered 35 questions about her personal life and interests.

  • Zendaya corrects question about what she likes in a man: What ‘I most like in a person’

    Zendaya opened up to Vanity Fair about what she looks for in a possible romantic relationship and the answer my surprise you. As reported by theGrio, fresh off her historical Emmy win last month for the role of Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya was promoting her new Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie, which also stars Washington.

  • ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot, ‘Republic of Sarah’ Get Premiere Dates at The CW

    The CW announced premiere dates for new dramas “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah” on Wednesday, along with season premiere dates for three of its other returning series. The Olivia Liang-led “Kung Fu” reboot will join the network’s lineup on Wednesday, April 7, leading into a new episode of “Nancy Drew,” which is in its second season. “Riverdale,” which also airs on Wednesday nights, will go on hiatus and return with the second half of its fifth season on July 7. “Republic of Sarah,” starring Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell, will debut on Monday, June 14, airing after “All American.” Also Read: The CW's Viewers Are Older Than Fox's So Far This Season - Here's Why Additional premieres dates announced Wednesday include the Season 6 debut of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” on Sunday, May 2; Season 4 of “Dynasty” on Friday, May 7; and Season 3 of “In the Dark” on Wednesday, June 9. Absent from the lineup is sixth and final season of “Supergirl,” which has not yet been scheduled. See all of the new premiere dates below. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 78:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Original Episode) FRIDAY, APRIL 308:00-9:00pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SPRING FLING (All-New Special) 9:00-10:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encore Episode) SUNDAY, MAY 28:00-9:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (New Time Period) FRIDAY, MAY 78:00-9:00pm CHARMED (New Time Period) 9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 98:00-9:00pm KUNG FU (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00pm IN THE DARK (Season Premiere) MONDAY, JUNE 148:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00pm THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Series Premiere) Read original story ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot, ‘Republic of Sarah’ Get Premiere Dates at The CW At TheWrap

  • Max Holloway apologizes for skateboarding interruption during Conor McGregor interview

    Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway apologizes to Farah Hannoun for interrupting her interview with Conor McGregor before UFC 257

  • Why is the Texas snowstorm attracting anti-Biden conspiracy theories?

    President moved to issue disaster declaration and release emergency relief funding but extreme weather nevertheless breeds extreme anti-government paranoia

  • Merkel says Germany in third wave of pandemic: sources

    Germany is in a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in her conservative party, two sources at the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are now in the third wave," they quoted her as saying and said she warned that any easing of lockdown measures introduced late last year and extended until March 7 would have to be done carefully and gradually. The closure of all non-essential businesses and border controls with Austria and the Czech Republic, where there have been outbreaks linked to a more infectious variant of the virus, have helped Germany bring down new daily COVID-19 infections.

  • Billie Eilish Talks About Making Her New Album in Quarantine

    In an extended appearance on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' Billie Eilish teased that she made a new album during her time in COVID-19 quarantine.

  • OnPolitics: We're still figuring out how the Capitol riot happened

    Almost two months after the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, the Senate wants answers on what happened.

  • Senators point to the pandemic in debating Becerra's confirmation as Health secretary

    Republicans and Democrats squared off at Becerra's pivotal confirmation hearing for Health secretary before the Senate Finance Committee.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House