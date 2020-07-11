'Republicans are really fed up': GOP increasingly splits with Trump as his polls drag

WASHINGTON – Weeks before President Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination, cracks are deepening within the party as a host of GOP lawmakers distance themselves from the Republican standard bearer as they weigh their election chances in November.

Republicans have increasingly split with Trump on a host of issues shadowing his administration, from his tone on racism and the removal of Confederate statues, to wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic and questions over intelligence reports of a Russia-backed bounty program on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

It's a rare moment in the president's three-and-a-half-year tenure, during which Trump otherwise relished in party unity on issues such as his impeachment and former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"There’s a real disagreement between the president and his party in this election,” said Alex Conant, a GOP strategist and former aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. "I think a lot of Republicans are really fed up with the president's divisive strategy. People are just throwing up their hands with some of the rhetoric that's coming out of the president. It's really unhelpful not just to his own re-election, but also to keeping the Senate."

Earlier this week, several GOP lawmakers said they plan to skip the party's national convention in Jacksonville, Florida, where coronavirus cases have surged, leaving supporters, politicians and officials who plan to attend with the hard choice of risking their personal health or facing potential retaliation from the president.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the oldest GOP senator at age 86, said Monday he would avoid the convention "because of the virus situation," while Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also cited coronavirus concerns as the reason they won't attend.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the convention a "challenging situation" when asked whether he plans to attend.

"We'll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not we can safely convene with that many people," he said Thursday.

The Trump campaign had hoped to test those waters this weekend with a campaign rally at a New Hampshire airport hangar, but the campaign announced it would postpone the rally over the approaching Tropical Storm Fay, according to White House officials. The campaign snag comes after turnout at a June rally held inside an Oklahoma arena fell short of expectations amid an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. Tulsa health officials said Wednesday that the rally and surrounding protests likely contributed to the city’s recent surge in cases.

New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is another GOP politician who has been willing to break with the president over his pandemic messaging when it collides with his state's interests. Sununu has had to walk a careful line in defending the president's rally while enforcing his own reopening guidelines. The Republican governor had planned to greet Trump in New Hampshire, but skip the rally over coronavirus fears.

The Republican party moved its convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, last month after state and local officials refused to commit to the president's desire to hold a full convention, packed with thousands of supporters, over health concerns amid the ongoing pandemic.

But aside from coronavirus concerns, the Republican convention may have lost its luster for some lawmakers, according to GOP strategist Matt Gorman.

"For a lot of these elected officials, it's a chance to go there for fundraising and press attention," he said. "And if a lot of media folks are not planning to go and a lot of donors choose not to go because in-person fundraising is a bit less prevalent, then there's not much incentive to show up."