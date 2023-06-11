Republicans reject latest Prop. 400 plan. Great news, if you enjoy snarled traffic

Traffic on urban freeways increases air pollution and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

Next time you’re sitting in traffic, wondering if you’ll make it home before your loved ones forget what you look like, know that it could be worse.

In fact, it soon may be far worse here in the fastest-growing county in America.

This, thanks to a handful of conservative Republican legislative leaders who on Saturday rejected a compromise proposal to fund the Valley’s regional transportation needs for the next two decades.

The revamped plan, offered by Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa Association of Governments, represented what should have been a major victory for Republicans.

It called for more money to build freeways, less money to fund transit and not so much as a nickel to expand the light rail system that conservatives despise.

And Republican legislative leaders rejected it anyway, according to a source close to the negotiations.

Republicans will own consequences of a delayed election

Cue an understandably exasperated Gov. Hobbs.

“From day one, I promised that I would be laser-focused on growing our economy and bringing high-paying jobs to our state for Arizona workers,” she said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon. “That's exactly what our Prop. 400 compromise does, and business leaders, labor leaders, and mayors across Arizona agree.

“But Republican legislative leadership is holding our economy hostage and holding back our state's potential to be the leader in new, fast-growing industries.”

If a deal can’t be made, well, you’ll know who to blame when traffic – and the prospect of good jobs that come with economic growth – comes to a screeching halt.

Proposition 400, the half-cent sales tax to fund the Valley’s regional transportation needs, expires in December 2025. Unlike every other county in the state, Maricopa cannot ask voters to extend it without the Republican-run Legislature’s approval.

The updated regional plan put together by the Valley’s cities and tribes was actually approved by the Legislature last year. Then it was vetoed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, whose dislike for taxes apparently extends even to tax extensions.

The fear and loathing of light rail by far-right legislators

Now we have a new Legislature, one that views the business community with suspicion and dances to the tune of the far right.

They see light rail as a waste of money, preferring to spend every last dime funding on freeways —never mind that you can’t build them fast enough or wide enough to handle the explosive growth that’s headed our way in the next 25 years.

Never mind, too, that not everybody has a car.

The original plan put forth by MAG – following hundreds of public meetings involving more than 15,000 citizens and the approval of representatives of 32 municipalities, counties and tribal nations – called for the nearly $15 billion in spending to be broken down like this over the next 20 years:

40.4% for public transit, with up to 14% for light rail expansion.

37.4% for freeways.

22.2% for arterial streets and programs.

No amount of concessions seem to satisfy the opposition

Here is the compromise offered up this weekend by Hobbs and MAG:

40% for freeways.

38% transit, with no new money for light rail expansion but with 3.5% for maintenance on the light rail system.

22% for arterials.

The changes are among 30 concessions made in an effort to get the legislative go-ahead to put the proposal on the ballot. Among them, a guarantee that no money can be shifted from freeways and roads to transit.

And still, it’s a no-go.

Republican leaders couldn’t be reached Saturday but a person close to the negotiations told me the major sticking point is that 3.5% to maintain the light rail system.

Because sure, it makes total sense that we would spend billions of dollars building a light rail system then allow the thing to fall into disrepair.

Why won't the malcontents allow a full vote by their colleagues?

It’s now or never for putting a Proposition 400 extension on the 2024 ballot, given the poisonous politics of a presidential election year.

With the vacationing and hopefully soon-to-be adjourning Legislature set to briefly reconvene on Monday, here is what should happen:

The compromise Proposition 400 plan should be put to a vote by the full House and Senate. Then it should be put on the 2024 ballot.

A few far-right leaders (read: Senate President Warren Petersen and Sen. Jake Hoffman, the former fake elector who chairs the Arizona Freedom Caucus) should not be able to singlehandedly stifle economic growth, chase away good jobs and create gridlock.

Ultimately, a decision this important should be left to the people who will pay for it one way or the other — both if it passes and if it doesn't.

Why, I wonder, are our leaders so afraid to allow us to make the call?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republicans reject new Prop. 400 plan. They must love congestion