Republicans release long-awaited $30 billion NC budget with raises and tax cuts

After months of negotiations, GOP legislative leaders released the $30 billion state budget Wednesday they plan to vote on over the next two days.

The long-awaited, 625-page spending plan was uploaded to the General Assembly’s website just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawmakers were expected to hold the first of several votes on the budget as soon as Thursday morning, with one following on Friday shortly after midnight and another on Friday morning.

A draft of the budget obtained by The News & Observer on Monday night outlined many key provisions that were expected to stay the same in the final conference report agreed to and signed by lawmakers in both chambers.

Those include average raises of 7% for most teachers and state employees over two years, the personal income tax rate being cut to 3.99% by 2025, a major expansion of private school vouchers, and $500 million in funding for a nonprofit that seeks to help UNC System researchers create new businesses.

