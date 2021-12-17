Republicans resist saying 3 simple words: 'Joe Biden won'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
THOMAS BEAUMONT
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

They are just three little words, but they have become nearly impossible for many Republicans to say: “Joe Biden won."

Eleven months after the Democrat’s inauguration, Republican lawmakers and candidates across the country are squirming and stumbling rather than acknowledging the fact of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In debates and interviews, they offer circular statements or vague answers when asked whether they believe Biden won.

Yes or no?

In Minnesota this week, five GOP candidates for governor came up with 1,400 other words when asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt for an answer.

On NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday, GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas would only concede: “Joe Biden was sworn into office.”

The hazy statements are one measure of election denialism within the Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election have so taken hold among GOP voters that many of the party's candidates either believe them or fear the political repercussions of refuting Trump. That sets up a surreal dynamic for next year's elections, where the toughest question posed to GOP candidates — particularly in primaries — may be one with a one-word answer that they're reluctant to give.

Biden received more than 81 million votes to Trump’s 74 million, according to the tally of the Federal Election Commission. The tightest margin was in Arizona, where Biden won by 10,457 votes. More important, he won 306 votes in the Electoral College, more than the 270 required to become president. Trump got 232.

Even a GOP-led “audit” of votes in Arizona’s largest county came up with a Biden win. Dozens of state and federal courts, as well as the Trump administration's Justice Department, have dismissed claims of widespread voter fraud.

When The Associated Press set out to count every fraud claim in the states disputed by Trump, it found fewer than 475 potential cases — 15 hundredths of 1% of Biden's winning margin in those states.

And yet, many Republican candidates may be eying another number: A July Associated Press-NORC Poll found 66% of Republicans said Biden was not legitimately elected president. More than two-thirds of Americans overall said Biden was legitimately elected.

The doubt has been fueled by Trump, who has argued without evidence that the election was “rigged" and has urged his supporters to reject the outcome. He's set out to oust fellow Republicans who voted to certify the results.

Kansas' Marshall was among five senators who voted against certifying the electoral votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania in January, the day a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent effort to prevent the final step that sealed Biden's win.

While Marshall hangs his answer on process, other Republicans go further. Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, who was part of a group of GOP congressmen who pushed false claims, recently answered a question from a colleague about who won by saying flatly, "We don't know.”

“There’s the problem,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, replied at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee. “Donald Trump refused to accept the results, and unfortunately we have one of the world’s great political parties which has followed him off of the ledge of this electoral lunacy, and it’s dangerous for democracy.”

There are some Republicans who clearly, without squirming, acknowledge Biden’s win. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among them, along with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who was the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, for instance. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel uttered the words last month.

“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election, and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the president. We know that,” McDaniel told Washington reporters at a breakfast hosted by The Christian Science Monitor.

But it's clear not all Republicans know. In October, the second-ranking House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, repeatedly stopped short of disavowing Trump’s claims of fraud, asserting without evidence that “a number” of states “didn't follow” their election laws.

On Friday, Josh Mandel, a GOP candidate for Senate in Ohio, called for more investigations into the vote in battleground states. “I think Trump won,” he said in an interview on Hewitt's radio show.

“It is an important question and needs to be framed, I think, as I did. I expect it will be often asked and answered (or not) of many candidates in the year ahead,” Hewitt tweeted after the Minnesota debate.

The answers demonstrate the pressure for Republican primary candidates to appeal to, or at least not offend, the vocal Trump wing of the party, strategists say.

“In today’s grim Republican Party, the was-the-election-legit question has become a litmus test for whether you are truly loyal to the Republican Trumpist tribe or not,” said Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican strategist and Trump critic.

It took a while — that is, winning the Republican nomination for Virginia governor — for Glenn Youngkin to get there. In May, he said in an interview, “I mean, the reality is, and I have said this before, Joe Biden was legitimately elected our president."

But in February, though he stopped short of saying Biden “stole" the election, he was equally hesitant to declare Biden had been “legitimately elected," according to the nonpartisan political watchdog group Politifact.

Other candidates have moved in the other direction — away from the facts. In Ohio, where Republicans are vying for the nomination for an open Senate seat, candidate Bernie Moreno began airing an ad this week where he is quoted as saying, “President Trump says the election was stolen, and he’s right.”

Yet, just days after the election last year, Moreno urged conservatives on Twitter to “accept the results of the 140+ million votes cast,” and tweeted a congratulatory note to Biden for a “hard fought victory.”

On Wednesday, the discomfort for Republicans played out in full view from the debate stage in suburban Minneapolis.

One-by-one, five Minnesota Republicans running for governor talked around Hewitt's question: “Did President Biden win a constitutional majority in the Electoral College."

State Sen. Michelle Benson spilled 240 words recruiting Republican poll-watchers and blasting Minnesota's Democratic secretary of state before Hewitt bluntly asked again: “Did President Biden win?”

Her answer: “He was certified by Congress as having won the Electoral College."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hewitt pushes back on Ohio GOP Senate candidate's election fraud claims

    Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt pushed back on Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel's (R) claims of election fraud during an interview Friday.Mandel claimed on the "The Hugh Hewitt Show" that former President Trump won the 2020 election and voter fraud caused President Biden to win. Mandel told Hewitt he believes there was fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia and that more audits and investigations need to be done on the...

  • Man guilty of killing Papa John's driver in 2018 sentenced

    The Papa John's driver was lured to a vacant house to deliver pizza before he was killed.

  • Attorneys squabble over settlement money from Stoneman Douglas shooting

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lawyers for the families of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting want a federal judge to step in and settle who is entitled to the biggest payout from a recent $127.5 million settlement with the FBI. But the dispute is not about the victims. It’s all about the attorneys and their legal fees. A recent motion in the case asks Federal Judge ...

  • White House presses Senate Republicans to end blockade on Biden ambassador picks

    Much of the Democrats' frustration has been pointed toward a few Republicans who have set roadblocks — most notably Ted Cruz of Texas — using holds and other procedural maneuvering to slow dozens of ambassador and other appointments at the departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State.

  • A Pro-Pinochet Presidential Candidate Threatens To Swing Chile To The Far Right

    José Antonio Kast has drawn comparisons to both Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. On Sunday, he could become Chile's next president.

  • Police Arrest Suspect After Swastika Flag Raised Outside Michigan Tribal Building

    Police said they arrested a suspect after a swastika flag was raised at tribal grounds in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on December 14.This footage, streamed live by Christina Keshivk on Facebook on Tuesday, shows the flag raised to the top of a flagpole outside the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department building.“A suspect pulled up to the flagpole, in front of the Public Safety buildings on a pedal bike, raising a racist and demeaning flag while going on to destroy the mechanism on the pole to ensure the flag could not easily be taken down. This was not only viewed as a message of hate but also a crime of destruction of property,” Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department said.“Thank you for your assistance and we remain committed to keeping our community safe and free from bigotry and racial hatred.” Credit: Christina Keshivk via Storyful

  • Dem Lawmaker Rips Jim Jordan Text to Meadows: ‘He’s a Traitor’

    MSNBCRep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) confirmed on Wednesday that he was the GOP lawmaker who texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Vice President Mike Pence “should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all” on Jan. 6.On Wednesday night, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the news that Jordan sent the text is further proof that the staunch Trump loyalist is a “traitor to the Constitution of the United States” who is helping lead a “slow

  • Letter to the editor: No right to judge females

    Those without a uterus, have no right to judge females, or their choices regarding their own bodies.

  • House Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas Meadows contact Waldron over false election fraud claims

    James P. 'Phil' Waldron ‘reportedly claimed to have visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election’ and had spoken to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows eight to 10 times.

  • Senate Confirms New Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

    After a monthlong gap, the military is set to get its new No. 2 officer.

  • Schedule shuffling prompted by COVID hits college basketball

    No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues. The teams announced the matchup Friday after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against the Tar Heels. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined.

  • Stephen Colbert Savages Republican Party Right Off The Bat On 'The Late Show'

    The host wasted no time blasting the GOP's reaction to evidence unearthed in the Jan. 6 investigation.

  • Prince William Talks Elf on the Shelf, Family Board Games and His Favorite Holiday Movie

    The royal sat down with Radio Marsden to answer young patients' Christmas-themed questions

  • Kentucky basketball will face North Carolina in Las Vegas as replacement for Ohio State

    Kentucky will face North Carolina in Las Vegas as a replacement for the Ohio State game that was canceled due to the Buckeye's COVID-19 issues.

  • Procedural ruling by Supreme Court could prolong fight over Texas abortion ban

    The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a procedural ruling that legal experts say could effectively prolong efforts by abortion providers to block a controversial Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The move is a follow-on to a ruling last week in which a divided court allowed the controversial Texas law to remain in effect, while carving a narrow path for legal challenges to be brought in federal court. But last week's ruling did not...

  • Court rules Texas attorney general cannot prosecute voter fraud unilaterally

    Texas's highest criminal court ruled on Wednesday that the state's attorney general does not have the authority, with a few rare exceptions, to independently prosecute criminal cases, including voter fraud, in trial courts."Absent the consent and deputization order of a local prosecutor or the request of a district or county attorney for assistance, the Attorney General has no authority to independently prosecute criminal cases in trial courts...

  • Chuck Schumer moves to confirm ambassadorial nominees

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking a procedural step to confirm more than 20 of President Biden‘s stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees without agreement from Republicans.Why it matters: By filing cloture on nominees Wednesday evening, Schumer made the opening move in a potentially lengthy confirmation process that will start on Friday — and extend into late-night, weekend and potential Christmas-week votes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • Four arrested in connection to four-month long drug investigation in Sioux Falls, police say

    Four people were arrested in connection to a months-long drug investigation, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department

  • The maker of a popular video game series is dropping plans for NFTs after outcry from fans

    "Based on the feedback we received, we've made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in STALKER 2," said GSC Game World.

  • Man arrested after El Paso County deputies find hundreds of grams of drugs

    El Paso County deputies seized hundreds of grams of meth, fentanyl and other drugs, along with a gun and $6,000, during a drug investigation.