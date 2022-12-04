Republicans respond to Trump’s call to suspend Constitution
On Dec. 4, several Republicans responded to former president Donald Trump calling to suspend the Constitution in another attempt to discredit the 2020 election.
Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday condemned former President Trump’s suggestion to suspend the Constitution over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Turner if he condemned Trump’s post on Saturday…
Former president Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. Constitution should be suspended because of alleged election fraud in 2020.
“You know, he says a lot of things, you have to take him in context," Rep. Dave Joyce said of the former president
On Saturday, former President Donald Trump called for a "termination" of the constitution on his Truth Social platform.
Former president must be ‘universally condemned’ for comments, says White House
Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce said Sunday that he didn't want to be drawn into commenting on Donald Trump's recent call to suspend the Constitution over baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, a centrist group in the House, was asked by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos to respond to Trump's post on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards."
Most Republicans avoid directly criticizing the former president who has announced he will run again in 2024.
Former President Trump called for the termination of the Constitution’s rules regarding elections to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election following the release of more detailed information about Twitter’s role in suppressing a story about Hunter Biden. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations,…
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.
Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote.
Republicans need to "decide whether they're going to break from him and return to some semblance of reasonableness, or continue to lean into the extremism" Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday
