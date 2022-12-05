Republicans respond to Trump calls for “termination” of parts of U.S. Constitution
Republicans have been forced to respond after former President Donald Trump called for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution. Robert Costa reports.
Republicans have been forced to respond after former President Donald Trump called for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution. Robert Costa reports.
#DramaInTheDesert + A bill to strengthen abortion, gender-affirming protections
Trump faced criticism from members of both parties after calling for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution.
The social media platform's new CEO appears to have allowed messages sent between the company's past executives to be released.
It's a tight race in Georgia's runoff for the U.S. Senate. Also, Donald Trump calls for the partial suspension of the U.S. Constitution, putting his Republican allies in the hot seat. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
As party leaders remained silent, a few Republicans on Sunday did reject Trump's extraordinary suggestion for "termination" of the U.S. Constitution.
The "Face the Nation" moderator had a tense exchange with Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) after asking about the former president on Sunday.
The U.S. House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing in December to investigate the collapse of FTX and expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including founder and CEO Bankman-Fried. Committee Chair Maxine Waters last week invited Bankman-Fried to participate in the panel's hearing on Dec. 13. "Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain," the founder and former FTX CEO wrote in a reply to Waters.
The FTX cofounder, who is facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas, addressed his statement to the committee and Rep. Maxine Waters.
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Tuesday’s Senate runoff contest in Georgia, occurring nearly a month after Election Day, may tell Republicans more about who will struggle as a presidential candidate in 2024 than predict…
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen is mourning the loss of her beloved sheepdog - and Our Yorkshire Farm co-star - Kate.
"I would like to leave some record of the kind of life that existed in a very small world."
Jennifer Garner, 50, got quite the special invite, and she decided to bring her daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, as a plus-one. The 13 Going on 30 actress and her lookalike teen attended a state dinner at the White House on December 1, where President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron. In photos of the mom and daughter arriving at the event, we can see that the pair decided to wear matching black dresses, and we can't get over how much they look alike. Nathan Howard/Getty Images Gar
It was no small task for the hundreds of developers and client teams to build, coordinate, and successfully swap out Ethereum’s core from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. That’s why Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.
Jack Antonoff, now of Bleachers and formerly of fun., had furious words about Kanye West at the Zona Music Festival in Phoenix. The crowd loved it.
“We regularly see people who receive years in prison for what is essentially glorified trespassing.”View Entire Post ›
A decade after the Sandy Hook shooting, the Democrat believes the US is ready to embrace change around firearms
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.
There's a lot to take in after a mind-bogglingly bad fourth quarter leaves the Indianapolis Colts at their lowest point of the season.
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker are once again in a tight race ahead of Georgia's runoff Senate election on Dec. 6.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasted former President Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution over his unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story,” Musk wrote on Twitter, which he has now pinned to the top of his profile. Trump on Saturday wrote…