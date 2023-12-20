Republicans have ruled Tennessee legislature long enough. Time to give Democrats a shot.

Whether I have been in the Tennessee House or Senate, I have always done my best in the General Assembly to stand up for hardworking families who are the backbone of our economy. To me, if working families are doing well and the middle class is growing, that’s a good sign the state is moving in the right direction.

My mission to focus on better outcomes for families became even more personal this year when I gave birth to my son Nylinn.

I want my child — and yours — to grow up in a state that’s better off, more safe and healthier than the communities we grew up in. Unfortunately, after 13 years of total Republican control in our state, the exact opposite is happening in Tennessee.

People’s lives are shorter and commutes are longer. Working families have less financial security and experience more problems getting healthcare and childcare. Our kids are growing up in public schools with too little funding and communities with too much gun violence.

Folks, our collective struggle in Tennessee was not destiny. These problems are a consequence of the policy decisions made by the controlling Republican Party.

Another view: Lessons the Tennessee General Assembly can learn from its actions (or inaction) in 2023

Here’s what Democrats in Tennessee stand for

Over the last decade, members of the TN GOP could have made meaningful reforms to address any one of these challenges, but instead they’ve seized wealth for their campaign contributors and made cuts that hurt working families.

Sen. London Lamar asks a question concerning HB883 at Cordell Hull State Office Building during a Senate Judiciary hearing in Nashville , Tenn., Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Republicans have wasted years of our time and billions of our tax dollars in pursuit of a trickle-down agenda that serves billionaires and big corporations while undermining our personal prosperity, safety and freedom.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Tennessee has the resources to improve the quality of life for every working and middle class family in the state.

But it’s going to take voters, including those who have typically voted for state Republicans, to demand a change.

Here’s the alternative we’re offering: Tennessee Democrats envision a better way forward where hard work, opportunity and justice are a reality for every family—not just the wealthy few.

We want a state where working families, small business owners and family farmers have the tools and opportunities they need to build a good life.

Democrats in the legislature are committed to growing the economy by raising incomes and lowering costs for everyday Tennesseans — like your grocery bill, medicine and child care.

This session, members of the Democratic Party will propose ideas to make housing more affordable, expand pre-Kindergarten to every child statewide, lower costs like a $35-per-month insulin price cap, and crackdown on corporate price gouging and wage theft.

We want to build strong supply chains and good manufacturing jobs with good American benefits right here in Tennessee.

Hold Tennessee elected officials accountable for delivering results

In Tennessee, we value our freedoms. It’s freedom to retire in dignity, to decide whether and when we grow our families, and know our kids will make it home safe.

But MAGA Republicans want to take away our freedoms — defunding neighborhood public schools, criminalizing abortion and blocking gun safety.

Tennessee’s strength comes from our ability to work together, no matter where we came from or what we look like. We cannot let the wealthy few and the politicians they pay for continue to divide us.

Just like we won better wages, and civil rights in the past, now is the time to hold your elected leaders accountable for delivering results to our families in the form of better healthcare, high-quality schools and fair wages.

And when your Republican official refuses again, give the next chance to a Tennessee Democrat.

Senator London Lamar, D-Memphis, is the Senate Democratic Caucus chairwoman. She serves District 33 in the Tennessee Senate, which includes parts of Memphis and Shelby County.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Republicans have not done enough for working families