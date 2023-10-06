Republicans running for House speaker to face off in Fox News debate hosted by Bret Baier

WASHINGTON−GOP candidates running for speaker of the House will face off Monday night in a televised debate and discussion hosted by Bret Baier on Fox News, the network confirmed to USA TODAY.

The segment, first reported by Punchbowl News, will feature House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. The timing was not immediately disclosed.

Jordan — endorsed by former President Donald Trump — and Scalise announced their speakership bids Thursday, days after Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed from the position. Hern has yet to officially enter the race.

The House is set to vote on a new speaker when the chamber returns next week.

