Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Congress Greene Twitter (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Congress Greene Twitter (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's nativist congressional caucus celebrating the heritage of Americans – but only the white ones – ended before it ever really began.

The "America First Caucus" was the brainchild of Ms Greene, who is perhaps best known for having been stripped of her committee seats for supporting assassination threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on social media and for openly flirting with a number of conspiracy theories, including one that alleged the Parkland School Shooting was fake as well as QAnon.

The caucus members were to "follow in President Trump's footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation," according to a policy outline obtained by Punchbowl News.

After Ms Greene announced her intentions to form the caucus and US Rep Matt Gaetz – who is currently embroiled in an alleged child sex trafficking scandal – announced his intention to join, liberals and leftists collectively and expectedly groaned at the developments.

What is unexpected is that it appears other Republicans also balked at the idea, and that may be why Ms Greene ultimately scrapped the idea for the caucus. Ms Greene has claimed the caucus originated with her staff and that she put an end to the scheme when she found out about it.

Shortly after a flier and internal staff draft proposal for the caucus were leaked online, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a tweet that appeared to reference the America First idea directly.

"The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans - not nativist dog whistles," he wrote.

US Rep. Liz Cheney, the third highest ranking Republican in the House, was more direct with her criticism of the caucus.

"Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage," she wrote. "Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate."

The organisation's proposal hits on a number of topics, such as election fraud conspiracies, states’ rights, complaints about "Big Tech" bias against conservatives, immigration, trade, infrastructure - specifically the aesthetics of new buildings - the coronavirus and the "Chinese Communist Party," among others.

Immigration and trade were the longest and most developed sections of the policy document.

Critics have pointed to the caucus's very open insistence on elevating supposedly "Anglo-Saxon" cultural ideas to the forefront of America's policies as white supremacy in the most literal sense.

The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer penned an editorial about the caucus titled "Anglo-Saxon is what you say when 'whites only' is too inclusive," noting its history as a means for wealthy, established white people in the US to distance themselves from Jewish people and the immigrant whites arriving from places like Poland, Italy, Greece, and Russia.

He argued that despite GOP leaders' attempts to distance themselves from the caucus, it is clear that Republicans who still follow Donald Trump are likely in full support of the ideas behind the caucus, even if they cannot support it publicly.

"Despite McCarthy’s effort to distance the GOP from the America First Caucus document, it’s clear that prominent Trumpist officials and intellectuals, some of them descended from the very immigrant groups Anglo-Saxon was intended to vilify, agree with some of the presumptions of Anglo-Saxonism," Mr Serwer wrote. "The echo of the notion that, as Francis Walker wrote, non-Anglo-Saxons are biologically incapable of “self-care and self-government” can be heard regularly on outlets such as Fox News, where hosts like Tucker Carlson argue that Democrats wish to “replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World.”"

On Tuesday, Ms Greene did a complete reversal , claiming that the media was making up stories about her and that she did not "need another caucus" because she was a "proud" member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline Republicans that coalesced several years ago. She attempted to portray media coverage of the short-lived America First Caucus as an attack on the House Freedom Caucus.

This stands in contrast to a statement disseminated by her office on Friday, which told readers to "be on the look out for the release of the America First Caucus platform when it's announced to the public very soon."

The congresswoman said she had "dealt with the staff" who allegedly wrote the seven-page policy document without her knowledge or consent, and said that while the words in the document were not hers and there was no caucus, she planned to continue pushing Mr Trump's "America First" policies.

Ms Greene's spokesperson, Nick Dyer – who had originally sent the statement advertising the upcoming caucus's platform – told CNN after the fact that the "Congresswoman wants to make clear that she is not launching anything. This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved."

Mr Gaetz apparently thought the process was nearly complete; the scandal-plagued lawmakers issued a tweet on Friday proclaiming his pride in joining the group.

US Reps. Paul Gozar, Louie Gohmert and Barry Moore were also listed as either involved or soon to be involved in the caucus prior to Ms Greene aborting the idea.

In addition to claiming the whole incident was fake news, Ms Greene has also taken aim at one of the journalists who runs Punchbowl News, Jake Sherman.

After Mr Sherman refuted her claims that she never intended to launch the caucus by highlighting that her staff said she was planning to do so on the record, she asked why Mr Sherman does not cover what US Rep. Maxine Waters says.

Ms Waters called for racial justice protesters to "get more confrontational" if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the murder of George Floyd. Republicans have dutifully performed outrage over the comments, pointing to Ms Waters’ words as a call to incite violence against police officers by protesters.

Mr Sherman pointed out his publication had been covering Ms Waters for days, which Ms Greene ignored. She then accused Ms Waters of trying to start a "race war" – even though she had just allegedly tried to start a caucus built entirely on the idea of mandating Anglo-Saxon artistic and cultural expression in the country – and called Mr Sherman a gossip blogger before refusing to further engage with the argument.

Read More

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on bizarre climate change rant and calls AOC a 'little girl'

Exposure to Twitter lowered Trump’s vote share, study claims

AOC re-introduces Green New Deal: ‘This is life and death’

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert Makes A Mockery Of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s America First Caucus Idea

    "The Late Show" host went medieval on the QAnon-endorsing Republican's proposal to champion Anglo-Saxon political traditions.

  • Biden calls George Floyd’s family to pray for them ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

    ‘He was just letting us know that he was praying for us, hoping that everything will come out to be OK,’ Philonise Floyd tells the TODAY Show

  • America's Interstate Slave Trade Once Trafficked Nearly 30,000 People a Year—And Reshaped the Country's Economy

    Between the 1820s and the 1830s, the number of slaves transported across state lines increased by 85%, reaching the point where white people forced the migration of nearly thirty thousand enslaved people, on average, from one state to another every year

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Texas teacher arrested after ‘leaving voicemail telling student she was in love with him’

    Suspect placed on administrative leave while investigations continue

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce House resolution to expel Maxine Waters

    Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed. Controversial GOP House member Marjorie Taylor Greene released a statement on Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Congresswoman Maxine Waters from the legislature. In her statement, Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in a demonstration this weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by now-former police officer Kim Potter.

  • Military: Chadian president killed after 30 years in power

    The African nation's top military commander says Idriss Deby Itno was killed on the battlefield against rebels.

  • Georgia faith leaders call for nationwide boycott of Home Depot over response to voting law

    Hearkening back to the boycotts during the civil rights movement and apartheid, Georgia faith leaders representing over 1,000 Georgia churches have called for a nationwide boycott of Home Depot, accusing the largest company based in the Peach State of standing on the sidelines in the voting rights battle playing out not just in Georgia, but across the country. "A boycott is not something we wanted to do, but now it is something that we must do," Bishop Reginald T. Jackson said in a statement read during a press conference Tuesday. Jackson, the movement's leader and head of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church’s sixth district that includes over 500 AME churches in Georgia, could not attend the event outside a Home Depot in Decatur.

  • Trump-themed boat parade thrown in Florida to protest pirate festival cancellation

    ‘We believe that ‘cancel culture’ only exists to the weak and cowering, not to the real Patriots,’ event’s website reads

  • The Latest: Jury reaches verdict at trial over Floyd's death

    The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The verdict, arrived at after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, was to be read late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring. The courthouse is ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers have been brought in ahead of the verdict.

  • Lemon says people with ‘half a brain’ know Waters wasn’t calling for violence

    Waters makes people uncomfortable, he said, “a lot of white men, because she puts them in their place.” CNN host Don Lemon said anyone with “half a brain” knows that California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was not calling for violence in her remarks at a rally in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. In an interview over the weekend, Waters was asked what people should do if there isn’t a guilty verdict in the trial of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer on trial for the second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter of George Floyd last May.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • New species of dinosaur unearthed in Chile's Atacama desert

    Scientists found remains of the sauropod in rocks from what is today the Atacama desert.

  • ‘I felt bad for being the one to tell him’: George Floyd’s family learn verdict was in from CNN

    George Floyd’s family learned that the jury had reached their verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial from CNN. Mr Floyd’s brother, Philonise, found out that a verdict was in on Tuesday afternoon in a phone call from CNN reporter Sara Sidner, she told the news network.

  • Column: When idiots in Congress decide to corner the Anglo-Saxon market

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy insists the GOP is not the party of 'nativist dog whistles.' This might strike some observers of the last four years as a bit of a surprise.

  • George Floyd: Jury has reached verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin - watch live

    Eyes of the world on 'unusually diverse' jury ahead of verdict How the charges against Derek Chauvin hold the key to unrest in America Five big moments the jury are now considering at Derek Chauvin's trial The jury in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict over the death of George Floyd. Mr Floyd died last May when the white officer pinned his knee on the 46-year-old unarmed black man's neck for more than nine minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The jury has taken just 11 hours to come to their verdict in a city on edge and bracing for another outbreak of unrest. Mr Chauvin is facing three charges: Second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Follow the proceedings live in the video player at the top of this blog.

  • Target taps Christopher John Rogers for stylish size-inclusive dress collection

    Just in time for spring, Target's latest Designer Dress Collection has a lot of people ready to step out in full bloom. The company announced that it's tapped rising fashion forces Christopher John Rogers, Alexis and Rixo to create over 70 original dresses featuring a rich mix of bright bold patterns and statement silhouettes. With prices starting at $40, shoppers will get to indulge in high fashion designer-style dresses at Target prices.

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's chief negotiator said on Tuesday talks to save the 2015 nuclear accord were moving forward despite difficulties but warned Tehran would stop the negotiations if faced with "unreasonable demands" or time wasting. Iran and world powers have made headway in the Vienna talks though much more work is needed, a senior European Union official said, with meetings to resume next week after consultations in their respective capitals.