Republicans seek apology for yell of ‘racist’ during critical race theory questioning

House Republicans are demanding an apology after a Democrat yelled, "Racist," at a colleague who was quizzing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about critical race theory during a committee hearing Thursday.

The accusation was hurled at Virginia Rep. Bob Good, a freshman Republican on the Education and Labor Committee, who was asking Cardona about a proposed department rule that referred to the 1619 Project and How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi. Then Good mentioned a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting that erupted over objections to critical race theory on Tuesday.

As Good was speaking, a man could be heard shouting, “Racist." The source of the comment appeared to come from New Jersey Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross, as his screen on the virtual committee meeting popped up during the remark. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This week, parents in Loudoun County had the police called to arrest them for speaking out against Critical Race Theory.



Today in a congressional hearing I was called “RACIST” for defending Virginia’s parents



We must stand strong against Critical Race Theory! pic.twitter.com/dQCzOqpds8 — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) June 24, 2021

"I hope that you will not nationalize the culture war that started in Virginia," Good concluded.

Democratic Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, chairman of the committee, later reminded members to "respect each other." While Good was talking, Scott said, "I couldn't quite hear what it was, but there was an inappropriate comment. It was out of order."

That was not stern enough for Republicans. All 23 Republican members of the Education and Labor Committee, led by ranking member Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, signed a letter to Scott asking for an apology.

“We are extremely concerned that there was no apology made during the hearing for the comment and that it was not withdrawn as is customary when Members engage in unparliamentary personalities and behavior beneath the dignity of this Committee,” they wrote.

While they said “it was not possible to conclusively determine during the hearing who uttered the smear,” the “evidence strongly suggests” it was Norcross.

“We expect that Rep. Norcross will abide by the rules of the Committee and House of Representatives, along with his good conscience, and apologize to Rep. Good publicly,” they said, adding they hope to see an end to the pandemic-era remote committee structure that made the situation murky.

Republicans are increasingly confronting Biden administration officials about whether they accept or support teachings and activities rooted in or related to critical race theory.

On Wednesday, Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz, both from Florida, grilled Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on critical race theory in the military. The line of questioning prompted Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to defend the ideology.

“I want to understand white rage, and I'm white,” Milley said.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks last week confronted chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, for including Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist on a “professional reading program” reading list.

