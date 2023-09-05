Republicans seek constitutional amendment requiring two-thirds vote to raise taxes

MADISON – Wisconsin lawmakers could not approve tax increases without the approval of a two-thirds majority of the Legislature under a constitutional amendment being proposed by Republicans.

"By doing this, we're protecting our citizens from being over-taxed, we're protecting our citizens to show them also the consideration that this isn't taken lightly," Rep. Amy Binsfeld, R-Sheboygan, told reporters in a news conference. "We want to make sure that each taxpayer sees that we are being conscious of the fact that we're not jujst here to take their money and spend it for them, but rather, it would be a last-resort option."

State Rep. Amy Binsfeld, R-Sheboygan

The proposed constitutional amendment is one of several GOP tax proposals introduced last week. Another bill would lower the rate of the state's second-highest tax bracket from 5.3% to 4.4%, lowering taxes for individuals earning between $27,630 and $304,170 and for married couples earning between $36,840 and $405,550 per year.

Republicans are also proposing eliminating income taxes on retirement income of up to $100,000 per year for individuals and $150,000 per year for joint filers.

Asked earlier for a response to the overall GOP proposal, Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback referred to the governor's previous comments about taxes, along with a memo from the State Budget Office warning that additional tax reductions could result in the federal government recouping funds distributed under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Cudaback did not immediately respond to a separate request for comment regarding the proposed constitutional amendment.

Republicans previously rejected Evers' own tax cut proposal, which included a 10% tax cut for single filers making at or below $100,000 and joint filers making at or below $150,000.

At least 16 other states have constitutional requirements like the one Wisconsin Republicans are proposing, requiring a legislative supermajority in order to increase taxes.

"We … feel that it should be a two-thirds majority in which both parties should have a say. We need to work together. We need to use our ideologies together and do what's best for Wisconsin," Binsfeld said.

In order to amend the Wisconsin Constitution, the proposal must pass in two consecutive legislative sessions, then be approved on the ballot by voters.

