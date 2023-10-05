Republicans seek to shut down World Naked Bide Ride events in Wisconsin after child's participation

MADISON — Republican lawmakers are attempting to shut down World Naked Bike Ride events in Wisconsin after local police and prosecutors determined a young girl's photographed participation in the Madison ride this summer did not violate any laws.

A Senate committee held a public hearing Thursday for two bills aimed at changing how police would prosecute displays of nudity in public and preventing taking photos of nude children. The proposals have gained the support of about 20 Republicans but no Democrats.

"It's kind of a joke, but it's not a joke," said Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, an author of the bills. "This is a pretty serious issue, especially in today's society."

One bill would eliminate the language in state law that exposing genitals "publicly and indecently" constitutes a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a $10,000 fine, nine months in prison or both. The statute would instead apply to "intentional" exposure in public. Both proposals include exceptions for breastfeeding in public.

The other would prohibit people from allowing minors to attend "an event at which a group of adult participants intentionally expose their genitals, buttocks or other intimate parts in a public area." It would also prohibit taking pictures of nude children in public, unless for the purpose of reporting it to law enforcement within a day.

Children have always been allowed to participate if they are with a parent or legal guardian, according to Peter Keating, the organizer of the Madison event. He doubted whether the changes would result in the event being shut down, noting district attorneys have not enforced other laws like the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, brought up concerns that the changes could mean parents would not be allowed to take children to a Beyoncé concert, for example, where dancers may show their buttocks on stage. The Legislature's nonpartisan attorneys said a court could interpret the law narrowly and not criminalize the parents.

"There are a lot of concert venues in my district," Johnson said. "It's a concern for those parents that will take their children there, that that can potentially be illegal, and it also affects the revenue that's coming into the state from ticket sales, concession purchases, the whole nine yards."

"I highly doubt that Beyoncé would not come because she can't expose her crack," Kapenga responded. "A strip of cloth from Jo-Ann's Fabric costs about 37 cents. So if they've got to buy 100 strips of cloth to cover their butt crack, I'm okay with that."

In a memo sent to lawmakers seeking co-sponsorship, Kapenga and Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Town of Delafield, described their "Child Protection Act" as a response to a girl's participation in Madison's World Naked Bike Ride earlier this summer.

"Madison Police had cited participants in the past, but new city leadership seems to have looked the other way," they wrote. "These bills will help give all municipalities clarity in the law and affirm that exposing yourself in public is illegal and furthermore, subjecting kids to this indecent and inappropriate display will also not be tolerated."

The Madison Police Department received multiple complaints, including from conservative Dane County Supervisor Jeff Weigand, alleging a girl believed to be about 10 years old rode in the June event. A photo posted to Facebook by the organizer of Milwaukee's event showed the girl, facing away from the camera, riding a bike while nude with her buttocks visible.

The department's Special Victims Unit reviewed the photo but determined Wisconsin's statutes on possession of child pornography did not apply because the photo was not sexual in nature. Police also determined a statute relating to exposing a child to harmful material or narrations did not apply.

Police also used their discretion to not cite participants under the local public indecency ordinance, Madison City Attorney Michael Haas previously explained. Court decisions interpreting "indecent" leave room for judgment about whether the conduct offends a community's sense of decency, he said.

Even if the bills are enacted, law enforcement and prosecutors could still determine whether the conduct warrants prosecution under state criminal laws or local ordinances, Haas said.

The state Department of Justice also confirmed it was never involved in investigating the incident.

Two Republican U.S. Representatives, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, asked the federal Department of Justice in July to investigate the incident. In a September congressional hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland was caught off guard when Tiffany asked why the department never responded to their request.

Members of nudist organizations and a UW expert in interpreting statutes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that state laws relating to nudity and exploitation of minors did not apply because the event is not sexual in nature. Organizers say the event is instead a celebration of body positivity and a protest against oil dependence.

"Proponents of this bike ride have stated that they believe this is about their freedom to protest," said Weigand, the only other person besides Kapenga to testify Thursday. "I would ask them, what about my freedom? What about my freedom to walk around, walk down the street and not be assaulted by nudity?"

Kapenga and Duchow noted that organizers do not publicize routes ahead of time, preventing families from trying to avoid the ride. Ride participants often pass by the Dane County Farmers Market at the Capitol, attended by thousands of people.

In a statement, local event organizers said "the assumption is (the bills) are designed to prevent some further harm to the people of Wisconsin, but there is no hint as to what that may have been."

"In the entire history of Wisconsin, there has never been a state or federal law protecting anyone, regardless (of) age, gender or anything else, from the sight of a human body. If this were important, and indeed necessary, it would have been done long ago," organizers said.

