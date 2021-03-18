Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

  • Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping the migrants reach their final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Migrant children are seen with adults as they wait in line to get a COVID-19 test before given travel instructions at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
1 / 3

Migrant Children

Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping the migrants reach their final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delegation trips to the border. Apocalyptic warnings. A flurry of new conferences.

Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand.

Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. They hope immigration can unite the party heading into next year's elections, when control of Congress is at stake.

“Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies. He said the issue has been a subject of discussion in his recent conversations with lawmakers as child border crossings have surged, straining U.S. facilities.

The situation at the southern border is complex. Since Biden's inauguration, the country has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials, with 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63% from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge, since children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.

Still, the encounters of both unaccompanied minors and families remain lower than at various points during the Trump administration, including in spring 2019. That May, authorities encountered more than 55,000 migrant children, including 11,500 unaccompanied minors, and around 84,500 migrants traveling in family units.

But that hasn't stopped Republicans from seizing on the issue, led by Trump himself. They blame Biden, who has been deeply critical of Trump's approach, for rolling back many of the former president's hard-line deterrence policies. And they liken Biden's new, kinder tone to an invitation to would-be border crossers.

“They’re destroying our country. People are coming in by the hundreds of thousands," warned Trump in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News Channel. “And, frankly, our country can’t handle it. It is a crisis like we have rarely had and, certainly, we have never had on the border.”

“It's more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak," said House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who led a delegation of a dozen fellow House Republicans to El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration," he said.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a potential 2024 presidential candidate who is planning to lead his own Senate delegation tour to the Texas-Mexico border next Friday, accused the administration of having, “in effect, issued an invitation for unaccompanied children to come to this country."

Even Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Trump's most prominent Republican critics, faulted Biden's moves, including the halting of construction of Trump's signature border wall project.

“What’s happening at our southern border is a real crisis, and the Administration is making it worse by unlawfully freezing border wall funding appropriated by Congress,” Romney tweeted after signing onto a letter with 39 other Republican senators criticizing the new approach to the border.

Democrats and immigration activists see it differently. They deride the policies Trump implemented to deter asylum as cruel and inhumane and an abdication of the country’s humanitarian responsibilities. That includes the decision to forcibly separate more than 3,000 children from their parents, with no system in place to reunite them.

But policies like “Remain in Mexico," which forced asylum seekers to wait across the border as their cases were being adjudicated, and the expulsion of unaccompanied children were effective, and the number of migrants crossing the southern border declined precipitously, further slowed by the pandemic.

Beds were taken offline and staff downsized even as immigration experts on both sides of the aisle and career Homeland Security officials cautioned the numbers would likely begin to rise again once the pandemic subsided.

Advocates also note that apprehensions of single adults have been spiking since April 2020, long before Trump left office. And they accuse the last administration of enacting policies that clogged the immigration system — making it take longer to move people through the system — and failing to build capacity when numbers began rising. Biden transition officials, for instance, urged the outgoing administration to increase capacity, but were met with inaction. Miller said career officials they'd chosen to work with the incoming administration warned numbers would rise exponentially if policies were reversed.

“This was purposeful. They made it harder for the process to work efficiently ... there’s no question," said Peter Boogaard of FWD.us, a pro-immigration reform group. "The Trump administration did everything in their power for four years to make the already broken immigration system as cumbersome and ineffective as possible. And once they lost, they went out of their way to do as little as humanly possible to make sure the next administration was set up to succeed on this at all.”

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, Biden defended his handling of the situation. He said his administration was working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add more bed space, putting together new systems for connecting arriving children with relatives already in the country, and setting up a system for people to apply for asylum in their own countries.

In the meantime, he urged those considering the journey to stay put. “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over," he said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community."

In the meantime, Republicans see Biden as boxed-in politically, with limited options for dealing with the border.

“The administration has said that basically, everything that we did — you name the policy ... they said that all of them are fill-in-the-blank adjective. They've described them in the most incendiary and condemnatory fashion possible," said Miller. "And obviously my view is, of course, the opposite. But the point that I'm making is when you do that you give yourself no room to adjust course. ... You leave yourself nowhere to go.”

“They’re kind of stuck in a corner,” agreed Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies think tank, which advocates on behalf of more restrictive immigration policies. Because Biden ran as the anti-Trump, he argued, the president has few options for deterring future migrants.

“And that’s why you’re seeing so much glee, in some respect,” he said. “It is a kind of delicious irony that Biden’s having to reopen detention centers that Trump had closed because he succeeded in shutting down the traffic."

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a longtime Trump ally, said he expects the border to become a top issue if the numbers continue to grow.

“If they don’t control this, it’ll be a huge issue this year, and it's an issue that gets you into public health, into the issue of defending America and whether there are borders," he said.

___ Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • H.R. 1 is not 'For the People': Sen. Mike Lee

    Opposing View: The Democrats' voting legislation is not about strengthening democracy; it’s about strengthening Democrats.

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Pink: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, has confirmed that it will begin to manufacture electric vehicles in North America by 2023, Nikkei reported, citing a press briefing by the company's Chairman Young Liu in Taipei. The possible locations are Wisconsin in the U.S. or Mexico, Liu reportedly said. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock The Taiwanese contract manufacturer has plants in either location. The Wisconsin plant, where construction began in June 2018, was initially intended to manufacture displays. Foxconn's chairman said Tuesday the company will finalize what products are manufactured at the Wisconsin plant by July. Wisconsin may be ideal for manufacturing EVs given its proximity to the auto supply chain in the U.S., Liu said. The availability of engineering and labor resources could be the main criteria in the decision, he said. "But my priority is whether making this product here is right for the business," the Foxconn exec said. "The incentives will not sustain [our operation] if the products are not the right ones to be made there." Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services Foxconn is reportedly eyeing investments of $354 million every year for the next three years, with the majority going into EV manufacturing. The Apple supplier, though suggesting it is in talks with U.S. EV makers with which it still doesn't have a relationship, shrugged off rumors regarding joining hands with Apple for an EV venture. Why It's Important: Foxconn, which derives almost all of its revenues from consumer electronics, is looking to diversify its revenue stream. Foxconn has announced a slew of deals recently to nurture its EV ambitions. At the start of the year, it signed a manufacturing deal with China's Byton for the mass production of the latter's M-Byte by early 2022. Immediately after, Foxconn clinched a partnership with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Pink: GELYF) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises. Foxconn is also promoting its MIH software and hardware open platform, which is designed to make it easier and faster for automakers to turn out cars. Also, the company announced an agreement with U.S.-based Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) for developing a new segment EV. Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • President Biden tells potential migrants: 'Don't come' to the US amid surge at southern border

    President Joe Biden instructed potential migrants not to come to the United States amid the surge of unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Report: Chiefs have shown interest in trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz

    A possible option at No. 2 tight end has emerged for the Chiefs via trade.

  • Republicans' hostility grows toward illegal immigrants as party attacks Biden on border

    Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress. The poll findings, based on surveys conducted before and after Donald Trump’s presidency, show that Republicans are becoming more unified around the former president’s hardline views on immigration, even as the rest of the country has become more welcoming. Seventy-seven percent of Republicans said in a Feb. 18-24 poll that they want more fencing along the southern border with Mexico, up six points from 2015.

  • Biden's order to pause construction on Trump's border wall expires on March 20. Nobody knows what happens next.

    As Biden scrambles to handle a surge in migrant numbers at the US-Mexico border, the issue of Trump's border wall has fallen off the agenda.

  • US ratchets up pressure on Chinese telecom firms

    Three firms face a possible ban from US for being "aligned to Communist China" regulators claim.

  • Late night hosts are skeptical Trump will urge hesitant Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

    The U.S. has administered more than 100 million COVID-19 shots, but "there still isn't anywhere near enough vaccine to go around," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live, "and even when there is, the worry is that people will not want it — 49 percent of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. Suddenly they're against baring their arms." In fairness to Republicans, they're getting starkly mixed messages, Kimmel added. "The pandemic isn't a big deal, it will wash away, it's no worse than the flu; but it was created by China to destroy us. Which is it? Is Trump not getting the credit he deserves for manufacturing the vaccine, or this how Bill Gates controls our minds? No wonder they're hesitant." Dr. Anthony Fauci "strongly urged Donald Trump to tell his followers to get vaccinated," he deadpanned, "and he probably will, he generally does the right thing." Tooning Out the News was similarly skeptical Trump would follow Fauci's suggestion. "Yesterday on Fox News, Dr. Fauci urged former President Trump to speak up about the coronavirus vaccine," Jimmy Kimmel said at The Tonight Show. Not only will Trump not respond to a direct appeal, he said, but "honestly, asking Trump to give people medical advice makes me nervous because you know one day he's gonna say something crazy like Sour Patch Kids can cure asthma." Fallon made his own Trump PSA just to be safe. "Nearly 30 percent of Americans, and half of all Republican men, say they do not intend to get one of the vaccines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "First of all, I call dibs on theirs. Second of all, why? Why, Republican men, why? Your guy's the one taking credit for the vaccine even existing. You're insulting him by not getting jabbed!" Fauci used flattery to try to get Trump to step up, he noted, "but to get everyone their shots, we need leadership from every part of the community, which is why thousands of clergy members from a cross-section of faiths — imams, rabbis, priests, and swamis — are trying to coax the hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Reminds me of the old joke: A priest, a rabbi, an imam, and a swami walk into a bar, and it's okay because they all got vaccinated." If you want the vaccine and can't find any, Conan O'Brien had an iffy solution. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

  • People with immune issues – at 'high risk' for COVID-19 – remain hesitant about vaccination. Here's what experts say

    Organizations representing experts in cancer, organ transplantation and autoimmune diseases support COVID-19 vaccination for their patients.

  • Trump to decide on whether to make another White House run after 2022 midterms

    Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would decide whether to make another run for the White House after congressional elections in November 2022. Trump has said he is committed to helping fellow Republicans try to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 elections, which will be an early referendum on the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden. "I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

  • China sets court hearings for two Canadians charged with spying

    Two Canadians detained by Beijing more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage will go before Chinese courts this week and the next, Canada said on Wednesday, again ramping up diplomatic tension between Ottawa and Beijing. China arrested the men in December 2018 soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. "Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

  • Teen Mastermind Behind Elon Musk, Joe Biden Twitter Hack Gets 3 Years Behind Bars

    The Florida teenager who hacked several celebrity Twitter accounts last summer, including those of former President Barack Obama and Elon Musk, has been sentenced to three years in prison. Eighteen-year-old Graham Ivan Clark pleaded guilty to 30 counts of communications fraud and other crimes on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported, after prosecutors said he racked up $117,000 in Bitcoin donations from Twitter followers whom he duped. On July 15, Clark hacked a number of celebrity Twitter accounts as part of a cryptocurrency scam. In addition to Obama and Musk, other high-profile users hit by Clark include then-presidential nominee Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Jeff Bezos. Once he was on a celebrity’s account, Clark asked their followers to send him Bitcoin payments with the promise they’d immediately have their money doubled and sent back to them. His tweets said the too-good-to-be-true deal — where users can send $1,000 worth of bitcoin and expect to get back $2,000 worth of bitcoin — would only be going on for about a half hour. Also Read: Teenage 'Mastermind' Behind Twitter Hack Arrested in Florida Here’s a look at one bogus tweet sent from Obama’s account: “I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19! All bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000!” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said in a statement that while Clark targeted celebrity accounts, “the money he stole came from regular, hard-working people.” Clark, he added, “needed to be held accountable for that crime, and other potential scammers out there need to see the consequences.” Clark turned over all of the Bitcoin he scammed to authorities, according to his attorney, David Weisbrod. According to his plea deal, Clark will spend three years in a juvenile detention center, followed by three years on probation. That’s the maximum sentence he’s allowed to serve since he was 17 at the time of the hack. He’ll get credit toward his time in the juvenile facility for the seven and a half months he’s already spent in Hillsborough County jail since last summer. Two other adults, Nima Fazeli of Orlando and Mason Sheppard of the United Kingdom, have also been charged with federal crimes connected to the hack. Read original story Teen Mastermind Behind Elon Musk, Joe Biden Twitter Hack Gets 3 Years Behind Bars At TheWrap

  • Florida’s new law against texting while driving is rarely enforced, state numbers show

    A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy was heading east on Interstate 4 in his red Dodge Charger on a brilliantly sunny afternoon in Florida when he saw him: A young driver behind the wheel of a Jeep texting on his phone.

  • Biden in a bind at the border as GOP looks to 'drive a wedge' on immigration

    The Democratic-controlled House is eyeing a vote this week on popular legislation to help young "Dreamers." But the left flank of the Democratic Party wants more.

  • 'It's not her fault!': Campaign to save grizzly bear who escaped Siberian hotel and caused chaos in town

    A campaign has been mounted to save a young grizzly bear that escaped captivity in an eastern Siberian town and caused havoc chasing a terrified pedestrian before being stopped in its tracks by a bus. The bear, identified as a female aged between 12 to 24 months, quickly became a local celebrity after it was filmed jumping out of a snowdrift and charging at a man who was standing nearby and talking on the phone. The bear successfully nudged the man's legs, prompting him to run for his life in footage caught by amazed locals. The animal followed him, only to be stopped by a bus that braked in its path.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pippa Middleton Gave Her New Baby Girl a Name Inspired by Aunt Kate Middleton

    Mom and baby are reportedly doing just fine!

  • Poeltl has 20 points, 16 rebounds as Spurs rally past Bulls

    CHICAGO (AP) Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs used a huge fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 106-99 on Wednesday night. The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. Derrick White scored 17 points - nine in the final quarter.

  • Potential juror for Chauvin trial discusses racism

    Questioning of potential jurors resumed Wednesday in the trial of Derrick Chauvin. A potential Black juror who expressed negative views about the Minneapolis Police Department said George Floyd was an example of another Black man "killed" by police. (March 17)

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.