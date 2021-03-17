Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

  • Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping the migrants reach their final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Migrant children are seen with adults as they wait in line to get a COVID-19 test before given travel instructions at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
1 / 3

Migrant Children

Migrants stand in line after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping the migrants reach their final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delegation trips to the border. Apocalyptic warnings. A flurry of press conferences.

Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand.

Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. They hope immigration can unite the party heading into next year's elections, when control of Congress is at stake.

“Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies. He said the issue has been a subject of discussion in his recent conversations with lawmakers as child border crossings have surged, straining U.S. facilities.

The situation at the Southern border is complex. Since Biden's inauguration, the country has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials, with 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63% from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge, since children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.

Still, the encounters of both unaccompanied minors and families remain lower than at various points during the Trump administration, including in spring 2019. That May, authorities encountered more than 55,000 migrant children, including 11,500 unaccompanied minors, and around 84,500 migrants traveling in family units.

But that hasn't stopped Republicans from seizing on the issue, led by Trump himself. They blame Biden, who has been deeply critical of Trump's approach, for rolling back many of the former president's hardline deterrence policies. And they liken Biden's new, kinder tone to an invitation to would-be border crossers.

“They’re destroying our country. People are coming in by the hundreds of thousands," warned Trump in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News Channel. “And, frankly, our country can’t handle it. It is a crisis like we have rarely had and, certainly, we have never had on the border.”

“It's more than a crisis. This is a human heartbreak," said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who led a delegation of a dozen fellow House Republicans to El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

“This crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration," he said.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a potential 2024 presidential candidate who is planning to lead his own Senate delegation tour to the Texas-Mexico border next Friday, accused the administration of having, “in effect, issued an invitation for unaccompanied children to come to this country."

Even Sen. Mitt Romney, one of Trump's most prominent Republican critics, faulted Biden's moves, including the halting of construction of Trump's signature border wall project.

“What’s happening at our southern border is a real crisis, and the Administration is making it worse by unlawfully freezing border wall funding appropriated by Congress,” Romney tweeted after signing onto a letter with 39 other Republican senators criticizing the new approach to the border.

Democrats and immigration activists see it differently. They deride the policies Trump implemented to deter asylum as cruel and inhumane and an abdication of the country’s humanitarian responsibilities. That includes the decision to forcibly separate more than 3,000 children from their parents, with no system in place to reunite them.

But policies like “Remain in Mexico," which forced asylum seekers to wait across the border as their cases were being adjudicated, and the expulsion of unaccompanied children were effective, and the number of migrants crossing the southern border declined precipitously, further slowed by the pandemic.

Beds were taken offline and staff downsized even as immigration experts on both sides of the aisle and career Homeland Security officials cautioned the numbers would likely begin to rise again once the pandemic subsided.

Advocates also note that apprehensions of single adults have been spiking since April 2020, long before Trump left office. And they accuse the last administration of enacting policies that clogged the immigration system — making it take longer to move people through the system — and failing to build capacity when numbers began rising. Biden transition officials, for instance, urged the outgoing administration to increase capacity, but were met with inaction. Miller said career officials they'd chosen to work with the incoming administration warned numbers would rise exponentially if policies were reversed.

“This was purposeful. They made it harder for the process to work efficiently ... there’s no question," said Peter Boogaard of FWD.us, a pro-immigration reform group. "The Trump administration did everything in their power for four years to make the already broken immigration system as cumbersome and ineffective as possible. And once they lost, they went out of their way to do as little as humanly possible to make sure the next administration was set up to succeed on this at all.”

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, Biden defended his handling of the situation. He said his administration was working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add more bed space, putting together new systems for connecting arriving children with relatives already in the country, and setting up a system for people to apply for asylum in their own countries.

In the meantime, he urged those considering the journey to stay put. “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over," he said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community."

In the meantime, Republicans see Biden as boxed-in politically, with limited options for dealing with the border.

“The administration has said that basically, everything that we did — you name the policy ... they said that all of them are fill-in-the-blank adjective. They've described them in the most incendiary and condemnatory fashion possible," said Miller. "And obviously my view is, of course, the opposite. But the point that I'm making is when you do that you give yourself no room to adjust course. ... You leave yourself nowhere to go.”

“They’re kid of stuck in a corner,” agreed Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies think tank, which advocates on behalf of more restrictive immigration policies. Because Biden ran as the anti-Trump, he argued, the president has few options for deterring future migrants.

“And that’s why you’re seeing so much glee, in some respect,” he said. “It is a kind of delicious irony that Biden’s having to reopen detention centers that Trump had closed because he succeeded in shutting down the traffic."

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a longtime Trump ally, said he expects the border to become a top issue if the numbers continue to grow.

“If they don’t control this, it’ll be a huge issue this year, and it's an issue that gets you into public health, into the issue of defending America and whether there are borders," he said.

__ Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • DHS chief Mayorkas avoids calling migrants at border a 'crisis' when pressed during House hearing

    "I'm not spending any time on the language that we use," he said. "I'm spending time on the operational response to the situation at the border."

  • NKorea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

    North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels. The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the top diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea meet in Seoul in their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program. “We don’t think there is need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” Choe said in a statement carried by state media.

  • Biden administration looking for 'deeds not words' from China

    The United States believes it will go into talks with China this week with an "increasingly strong hand" and will lay out deep concerns about Chinese behavior on a wide range of issues, including human rights, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Briefing journalists ahead of the talks scheduled for Thursday in Alaska, the officials said Washington would want to see "deeds, not words" from Beijing if it wants to improve ties. The talks in Anchorage will be the Biden administration's first face-to-face meetings with senior officials from China, a country it has identified as its most formidable challenge.

  • Sperm whales shared information on how to avoid human attacks in the 19th century, study suggests

    Sperm whales learned how to avoid human attacks in the 19th century by sharing information about them with each other, a new study by the United Kingdom's Royal Study concluded, The Guardian reports. The authors analyzed newly digitized logbooks detailing whaling in the north Pacific during that time and discovered the strike rate of harpoons fell by 58 percent within five years. That suggests sperm whales, which are very social creatures, underwent a "cultural evolution" (the timeframe is far too short for genetic evolution, Hal Whitehead, one of the authors of the study said) by communicating with each other. Behavioral changes that allowed them to evade their human hunters included abandoning their normal defensive positions used against orcas, their only natural predator. Whaling is no longer the threat it once was to sperm whales, but the study does hint at the possibility that the species may be collectively working to survive a myriad of 21st century challenges like shipping accidents, "the depredations of longline fishing," and "the changing source of their food due to climate change," Whitehead told The Guardian. Read more at The Guardian. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • 13 Eco-Friendly Comforters Under $300

    What down-alternative, sustainably made dreams are made ofOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says he plans 'small to significant' tax hike for those making over $400,000

    Republicans are sure to oppose any such effort by the president and his Democratic allies.

  • Cardi B brings Melania Trump into war of words with Candace Owens: ‘I was inspired by your First Lady’

    Images date back to former first lady’s modelling career in 1996

  • Top US diplomat slams North Korea's rights condition

    America’s top diplomat on Wednesday criticized North Korea’s human rights record and reiterated a vow to strip the country of its nuclear program, a day after Pyongyang warned Washington to “refrain from causing a stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Korea with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier Wednesday as part of their regional tour aimed at boosting America’s Asian alliances to better deal with growing challenges from China and North Korea.

  • States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

    Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.

  • Biden in a bind at the border as GOP looks to 'drive a wedge' on immigration

    The Democratic-controlled House is eyeing a vote this week on popular legislation to help young "Dreamers." But the left flank of the Democratic Party wants more.

  • BYU could surprise in East, gave No. 1 Zags a scare

    This was supposed to be a rebuilding season in Provo, Utah, for coach Mark Pope and his Cougars. BYU went 20-6 starting a senior guard, three transfers and a freshman. The Cougars also are getting better heading into their first NCAA Tournament since 2015.

  • Morocco's vaccination drive bypasses undocumented migrants

    Morocco is further ahead with its COVID-19 vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not a part of its plans, potentially undermining efforts to come to grips with the disease. The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Morocco's tourism sector, and led to a drop in industrial exports. Its vaccination rate of 14 doses per 100 people has outperformed that of much wealthier France and Italy.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the Senate filibuster and why change it?

    President Joe Biden said the Senate should operate like it did in the “old days,” with senators forced to stand up and speak all day and night if they plan to object to his legislative agenda with a filibuster. Changing the filibuster rules is an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to advance Biden's agenda in the evenly split 50-50 Senate.

  • Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid

    Firing Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday represents just the beginning of what could become Kevyn Adams’ major overhaul of an overpriced, underperforming team in the midst of a 12-game skid. In laying only part of the blame on Krueger, the first-year general manager openly challenged his players’ accountability and pride, while suggesting changes to the roster are looming. “We’re open to anything and everything,” Adams said, when asked whether he’d consider moving forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract.

  • Congresswoman Salazar Discusses Immigration Policy and Securing the U.S.-Mexico Border

    Mar.17 -- Congresswoman Maria Salazar, a Republican from Florida's 27th district, discusses the ongoing situation at the southern border and what congress can do to provide a safe pathway. She spoke to Bloomberg's Kevin Cirilli from Capitol Hill.

  • Trump's final border wall spree left a disjointed mess resembling 'conceptual art'

    Work crews were demolishing mountainsides for former President Donald Trump's border wall up until President Biden was inaugurated, even though Biden had made it clear he would halt construction on the wall. This last-minute spree of lame-duck wall construction left "an array of new barrier segments along the border, some of them bizarre in appearance and of no apparent utility," several looking "more like conceptual art pieces than imposing barriers to entry," The New York Times reports. Most of these wall fragments are in Arizona, not Texas, where most migrants cross over from Mexico. There are also "dynamited mountaintops where work crews put down their tools in January, leaving a heightened risk of rapid erosion and even dangerous landslides as the summer monsoon season approaches," the Times notes. And the rough access roads those crews carved to remote areas that rarely saw border activity "now serve as easy access points for smugglers and others seeking to enter the once-remote areas along the border." Biden gave the Homeland Security Department 60 days to review the contracts Trump signed and figure out which can be canceled, which can't, and which should be renegotiated. Wall critics want Biden to tear down these isolated fragments of Trump's $15 billion signature project. Republican leaders are calling on Biden to fill in the blank sections. Trying to up the pressure, 40 Senate Republicans are accusing Biden on Wednesday of unlawfully freezing border wall construction, focusing on the funds appropriated by Congress rather than those Trump unilaterally siphoned from DHS and Pentagon budgets, Politico reports. In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, the GOP senators claim Biden's wall pause infringed on "Congress' constitutional power of the purse" and "directly contributed to this unfortunate, yet entirely avoidable" migrant "crisis" on the southern border. On the southern border, "property owners are still waiting to hear whether Biden's Justice Department will abort land condemnation cases initiated during border wall construction," and "people who live near the river want to know whether the federal government plans to restore flood levees damaged by unfinished border wall projects before hurricane season begins," The Washington Post reports. Otherwise, the border is the same it always is when a new administration takes over. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors cross into U.S.: "It's heartbreaking"

    CBS News has confirmed that a record 7,300 unaccompanied migrant kids were transferred into a network of shelters run by the U.S. refugee agency in February.

  • Ohio AG files lawsuit to block part of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department on Wednesday to fight a provision in Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package that prevents states from using the aid to reduce taxes.The big picture: Yost's suit is the first of many efforts expected by Republican attorneys to target the tax mandate in the relief bill, Politico reports. The overall package has seen large bipartisan support, with 72% of Americans in a new Politico-Morning Consult poll in favor of the bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: “It's a blatant violation of federalism,” Yost told NBC News. “Congress is without authority to enact this kind of law.” His lawsuit argues that the provision is unconstitutional. “Let's say we're talking about an Amazon or an auto parts manufacturer — something that's got a lot of other players that are similarly situated,” he said, using an example wherein the state’s tax commissioner would evaluate a tax dispute with a major employer. “Under this provision in the Covid bill, he would not be free to decide that question in a way that reduced Ohio's tax revenue."The bottom line: The American Rescue Plan Act prohibits states from using any of the federal aid to "directly or indirectly" offset a "reduction in net tax revenue" caused by tax cuts or a chance in policy that would delay tax increases.Read the lawsuit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • HBO’s QAnon Docuseries ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Believes It Has Discovered Q’s Identity

    HBOA mishmash of abject nonsense about global elite cabals, deep state operatives, and pedophilic child-sex traffickers who consume babies’ fear for its rejuvenating power, QAnon’s belief system is so absurd that it would be laughable if it wasn’t so popular—and thus so dangerous.Shot over the past three years, Cullen Hoback’s excellent Q: Into the Storm (March 21 on HBO) is a complex story about free speech, social media, anti-establishment fury, white nationalist intolerance, crackpot fantasy, and anarchist villainy, all of which contributed to the rise of the infamous conspiracy theory, which during Donald Trump’s presidency took hold of factions of the GOP, and helped fuel the insurrectionist January 6 Capitol riots. Part on-the-ground journalistic exposé, part sociological study of corrosive internet culture, and part whodunit, the six-part affair shines a spotlight on one of the darkest corners of contemporary American life.[Spoilers Follow]What it locates in that gloom, among other things, is the apparent identity of Q himself: Ron Watkins. Inside Woody Allen’s Close Friendship With Jeffrey EpsteinHoback’s docuseries focuses on a collection of out-there individuals, beginning—in the premiere’s opening scene—with Watkins, the administrator of 8chan, an everything-goes message board that was owned by his father Jim Watkins, and hosted on servers located (as Jim himself was) in Manila. Jim made money via a pig farm, local retail shops, and by hosting websites in places like the Philippines, where they weren’t beholden to other nations’ laws. One of those platforms was 8chan (now 8kun), which Jim purchased from Fredrick Brennan, a smart, talkative young disabled man who created the site when he was 19 years old before selling it to Jim, who promptly hired Fredrick as its maiden administrator and relocated him to Manila.8chan was an image board where anonymous users could indulge in unbridled free speech, including memes, photos, and diatribes about white nationalism, sexism, racism, and any other ugly or deviant thing that’s technically permitted by the First Amendment. It was there that, following a brief stint on 4chan (its more moderated ancestor), Q took up permanent residence. Claiming to be a military insider with “Q-level clearance” who was supposedly close to Trump, Q made regular posts (known as “QDrops”) that were full of coded warnings and premonitions about the coming “storm” that would unmask the deep state, and lead to the arrest, trial, and execution of alleged liberal criminals. Adherents began going on “digs” (i.e. research and analysis) to decipher the meanings of these messages, and then re-posting their conjecture in an effort to crowdsource further answers. As Q: Into the Storm defines it, QAnon (the “anon” is short for “anonymous,” in reference to both Q and those who frequented such boards) was “part interactive game, part religion, part political movement.”In its early going, the series depicts a few die-hard supporters while providing a handy primer on QAnon’s operation and terminology, including “red pill” (a Matrix-inspired phrase meant to imply someone's eyes being opened to the truth) and and its White Squall mantra, “Where we go one, we go all.” Its primary subject, however, is the drama surrounding 8chan. According to early QAnon supporter Paul Furber, Q’s posts changed when he moved to 8chan, suggesting that an imposter was actually posing as the mystery figure. Nonetheless, Q’s subsequent missives were eagerly received by 8chan denizens, fueling the site’s popularity and spawning a cottage industry around his every word, courtesy of Qtubers like Dustin Nemos, Craig James and Liz Crokin, all of whom wax rhapsodic about the movement. To them, Q was a veritable omniscient deity; Crokin claims that Q is so magical she’d now believe anything, including that the Earth is flat. But to Ron and Jim, who profess their disinterest in politics and Q, he was supposedly just one of many users on the site.Ron comes across as a soft-spoken, off-kilter narcissist whose every word is unreliable, and that goes double for Jim, who has a creepy twinkle in his eye, and an admitted fondness for politically incorrect off-camera speech. When 8chan refused to take down the manifestos of the 2019 Christchurch shooter (and two subsequent copycats), Fredrick had a contentious falling out with Ron and Jim, and their conflict is one of the central dynamics of Q: Into the Storm, since at the same time that 8chan was supplying a safe haven for murderous hatemongers, it was also giving rise to QAnon.In lucid fashion, Hoback’s docuseries explicates the evolution of this radical, incel-filled corner of the online universe, tracing a clear line from Gamergate (an attack on female video gamers and journalists by a hostile misogynistic mob), to Pizzagate (a 2016 conspiracy about Hilary Clinton and John Podesta trafficking children in the non-existent basement of Washington, D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong pizzeria), to QAnon, which was the culmination of this milieu’s disgusting, prejudiced, paranoid, conspiracy-minded ideas and elements. Ron Watkins HBO Q: Into the Storm is awash in wild players, weird terminology, and unhinged craziness. With the personable Hoback as its guide, it offers real-time access to Ron, Jim, Fredrick, Qtubers, OAN’s Jack Posobiec, and more, and is bolstered by an avalanche of news and internet clips, archival material, and interviews with experts (such as The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer). Q soon attracted the attention of right-wing bigwigs like Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, and Trump himself, who publicly claimed ignorance about QAnon but eventually began reposting Q memes and using Q phrases to court its followers. Over the course of its six installments, the docuseries dives headfirst into what appears to be a prank gone awry, with Q metastasizing from an online lark (or LARP, aka Live-Action Role-Playing game) to a feedback loop-fed crusade embraced by nihilistic loons and promoted by anti-democratic right-wingers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.‘South Park’ Brutally Mocks Wacky QAnon Supporters in Vaccination SpecialRife with talk about inventive tripcodes, covert psyops, child porn, and Section 230 (which shields websites from being sued for what users say on them), Q: Into the Storm becomes a frightening look at the dangers of unfettered free speech, as well as a portrait of a 21st-century America in thrall to delusions, and the myriad people who promote those falsehoods for financial or political gain. In its final installment, which concludes shortly after the Jan. 6 riots (which he attended alongside Jim, camera in tow), Hoback persuasively points the finger at Watkins as the mastermind of this Q ruse. In doing so, he not only brings some closure to his wide-ranging investigation, but also illustrates how modern society is at the mercy of shadowy manipulators using the internet to turn their destructive lies into reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia recalls its U.S. ambassador for consultations after Biden comment on Putin

    Russia on Wednesday called its ambassador to the United States back to Moscow for consultations on the future of U.S.-Russia ties after U.S. President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for alleged election meddling. Biden made his comments after a U.S. intelligence report supported longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference in the United States, an accusation Russia called baseless.