Republicans are self-destructing. Treatment of St. Lucie County sheriff proves it

I am writing today to express my disapproval of St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend and GOP chair Kenny Nail disparaging Sheriff Keith Pearson.

First, investigative findings are not proven allegations. It is point blank wrong to say the sheriff has committed any wrongdoing without a judicial process taking place where he can answer to the findings and present opposing evidence.

They should know better than this. If a prosecutor does not file charges, they cannot say he did anything wrong.

I happen to know some members of this law enforcement family, having worked over 10 years with Paul Pearson. This family has devoted more to law enforcement than any other family I know of. All of them deserve respect and honor for putting their lives on the line to keep you safe.

Next, it is apparent the Republican Party is self-destructing. It seems Republicans cannot get along with each other, much less govern the population they represent. I hope in 2024, America remembers things like this and votes them out. Making statements like they have against the governor and Sheriff Pearson is showing they do not have the character needed to hold the positions they have, in my opinion.

I am not happy at all with Townsend’s handling of the flooding and drainage issues in north St. Lucie County. I have contacted her office many times about trash not being collected, the area being littered with illegal business signs and other issues. I do not consider the responses satisfactory. I think she should concentrate on managing what she was elected to do and let the governor do what he was elected to do.

Sheriff Pearson, hold strong and don’t let malcontents distract you.

Russell Pieper, Fort Pierce

