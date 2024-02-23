Republicans slam Biden over plans for border crackdown

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden over reports the White House plans to take unilateral action to limit migrants from crossing the southern border.

The top GOP lawmaker trashed Biden for considering executive orders to crack down on asylum-seekers and undocumented immigrants because the White House had earlier pushed Congress to pass new legislation to achieve some of the same goals.

“The president suddenly seems interested in trying to make a change using the legal authority that he claimed until recently didn’t exist,” Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. “The president created this catastrophe and, until now, has refused to use his executive power to fix it.”

Johnson called the reports “election year gimmicks.”

The White House responded by accusing Johnson of moving the goalposts on border security to criticize any proposal backed by Biden.

The president is reportedly considering issuing tough new executive actions, including turning away asylum-seekers if border crossings reach certain numbers.

But Biden advisers are concerned that some of the actions under consideration might not be legal and could get struck down in court, which is what happened when Trump took similar actions when he was president.

Johnson and his Republican allies have for months called for passage of new laws and presidential actions to prevent migrants and asylum seekers from crossing the border.

But they blocked a bipartisan border security measure last month after former President Donald Trump said it could help Biden beat him in the fall election.

Now, Johnson is attacking Biden for considering taking some actions without obtaining congressional approval.

The conservative leader said Biden could “show he’s serious” by adopting even harsher anti-immigration measures championed by Trump and the GOP.

Biden and his Democratic allies are seeking to prevent Republicans from using the border as a potent issue in the fall election, even if it means adopting some Republican-friendly policies.

The GOP, on the other hand, wants voters to blame Biden for the crisis even if it means allowing the situation continue to get worse.

_____