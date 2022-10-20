Republicans slam New York Attorney General James over openness to amend bail reform again

ALBANY — Republicans are crying foul over Attorney General Letitia James’ openness to amending New York’s cashless bail system.

James in a recent interview admitted that she’s not against the idea of state lawmakers once again revising the controversial bail reforms as polls show crime is among New Yorkers’ top concerns.

“We need to address a wide range of issues, including but not limited to looking at bail reform,” James told WGRZ in Buffalo earlier this week. “I understand the concern that individuals have. I understand the fear that they have, but we’ve got to work together and not politicize this very important issue.”

It’s far from the first time James, a Democrat, has expressed support for amending the bail overhauls first passed by the Dem-controlled State Legislature in 2019.

New York’s cashless bail system, amended twice already in recent years, has remained a flashpoint in Empire State politics with critics on both sides of the aisle linking the changes to upticks in crime.

Early in 2020, James publicly voiced concerns about criminal justice reforms including discovery laws that reduced the amount of time prosecutors have to give evidence to defense and admitted the new bail laws limited judicial discretion.

Months later, tweaks were made to the laws increasing the number of situations in which judges can impose cash bail.

Gov. Hochul and lawmakers again amended the bail laws this past April, granting judges more discretion in determining who should be detained pre-trial, expanding bail for gun charges and giving prosecutors more leeway when handing over evidence.

Republicans, however, have continued to hammer Dems over the issue, calling for a complete repeal as they link the bail laws to upticks in violent crime. Data about

James’ Republican challenger Michael Henry and other GOP leaders accused James of flip-flopping on the issue.

“In 2018 Letitia James campaigned on cashless bail and got what she wanted — and it failed,” Henry said in a statement. “Then she claimed she needed more data as New Yorkers watch in horror as violent and repeat criminals victimize our neighbors.

“Letitia James has proven again that she only cares about herself and her political career,” he added.

Recent polling suggests that crime is a top concern for New Yorkers ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

James leads Henry 51% to 40%, according to a Siena College survey of likely voters released earlier this week.

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R-Lockport) jumped on James’ comments and accused her and her fellow Dems of trying to obscure their support for the reforms as the election nears.

“With less than 21 days from an election, Letitia James is changing her tune because she is trailing in the polls on this issue,” he said. “New Yorkers deserve the truth. Albany Politicians created this crime crisis. They can’t hide from their failed agenda just because the political calendar is ticking.”

James said addressing crime and attempting to make New York’s criminal justice system more fair are complex issues that require investments in pre-trial services and prevention.

“As a former public defender, I do not want to go back to the days where we criminalize, incarcerate, over-incarcerate poor people and people of color in the State of New York,” she told WGRZ. “We cannot incarcerate our way out of public safety.”