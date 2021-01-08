Republicans Splinter Over Whether to Make a Full Break From Trump

Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns
Supporters of President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)
Supporters of President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (Jason Andrew/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump not only inspired a mob to storm the Capitol on Wednesday — he also brought the Republican Party close to a breaking point.

Having lost the presidency, the House and now the Senate on Trump’s watch, Republicans are so deeply divided that many are insisting that they must fully break from the president to rebound.

Those divisions were in especially sharp relief this week when scores of House Republicans sided with Trump in voting to block certification of the election — in a tally taken after the mob rampaged through the Capitol — while dozens of other House members and all but eight Republican senators refused to go along.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Republicans who spent years putting off a reckoning with Trump over his dangerous behavior are now confronting a disturbing prospect: that Wednesday’s episode of violence, incited by Trump’s remarks, could linger for decades as a stain on the party — much as the Watergate break-in and the Great Depression shadowed earlier generations of Republicans.

“His conduct over the last eight weeks has been injurious to the country and incredibly harmful to the party,” said Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who was the first major Republican to endorse Trump.

Christie said Republicans must “separate message from messenger,” because “I don’t think the messenger can recover from yesterday.”

A small number of Republican officials who have been critical of Trump in the past, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and two governors, Phil Scott of Vermont and Larry Hogan of Maryland, called for Trump’s removal from office.

Top Republicans ran headlong into an immediate problem, though: Millions of Republican voters are seeking no such separation from Trump, nor are the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, many of his House colleagues and state lawmakers around the country.

For the moment at least, they are far more loyal to their lame-duck president than the traditional party leaders who preceded him.

Still, spurred by the threat many of them felt to their physical safety, and reduced to a political minority following twin losses in Georgia’s Senate runoffs, a swelling group of Republican lawmakers and strategists said publicly what many in their ranks have long voiced privately: It is time to move on.

“What happened in Georgia, what happened today are all indicative that we have to chart a course,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican, who Trump has demanded be unseated in a primary next year. “I think our identity for the past several years was built around an individual, we got to get back to where it’s built on a set of principles and ideas and policies.”

Thune added that “those conversations” must “happen pretty soon.”

A handful of other Republican officials, including some who are also up for reelection next year, were even more critical.

Asked if Republicans should cut ties with Trump, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, a 34-year lawmaker, said, “After today I do.”

Standing after midnight in a Capitol Rotunda still littered with the dirt and detritus left behind by the mob that breached the building, Upton said: “This is his legacy, not the tax cuts, not the judges. Today.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who Trump has also demanded be unseated, offered a measure of deadpan when she said Republicans should part ways with their divisive leader. “I think today is a pretty good reason why,” Murkowski said walking into a Senate chamber surrounded by gun-bearing law enforcement officers.

The Republican crackup has been years in the making, but the party will hardly make a clean break — if it makes one at all.

The gulf between Republican leaders and their grassroots activists has never been wider since the start of the Trump era. And, as when the divisions first emerged after Trump denigrated Mexicans, Muslims and women, the party is not feuding over any sort of grand policy agenda. It’s simply a personal loyalty test.

While veteran lawmakers were flatly urging a separation, more than 100 House Republicans, unpersuaded by the chaos in the Capitol, continued with their effort to block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Some adopted conspiracy theories from right-wing news outlets and social media that it was left-wing saboteurs carrying out a false flag operation who ravaged the halls of Congress.

By Thursday morning, Trump was greeted with applause when he dialed into a breakfast at the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee, most of whose members have become a reflection of the party’s pro-Trump activist wing during his tenure. On Friday, the committee was set to reelect Trump’s hand-picked committee chair with no opposition.

When it comes to Trump, few better grasp the difficulty of balancing principle and political survival than Rep. Chip Roy of Texas. A former chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz, Roy broke with his former boss and was a leader in a group of House conservatives who resisted the president’s push to reject certification of Biden’s victory.

“We are divided about even ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’’’ Roy said in an impassioned speech on the House floor Wednesday night. He said those words once united the nation but now they “tear us apart because we disagree about what they even mean.’’

Now he is facing opprobrium from many Trumpists and wrestling with how the party can harness Trump-inspired grassroots energy without remaining a cult of personality.

“If the Republican Party is centered solely on President Trump himself, we will fail,” Roy said. “But if we forget what it was about his message that appealed to people who are really frustrated, then we will also fail.”

Republicans may recover next year the way minority parties usually do in a new president’s first midterm election — with an oppositional message against Democrats. But their longer-term challenges could prove harder to resolve. The party drifted from any unifying policy vision in the Trump years and memorably did not even create a party platform last year.

Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. of Utah, a Republican who served as Trump’s envoy to Russia, said the GOP lacked a coherent set of priorities needed to make it a “relevant governing party.”

“The party has to admit its failures and it has to bring party leadership from all demographics together in pursuit of a common agenda,” Huntsman said, adding, “We’ve got to basically start from a blank slate.”

Some Republicans, particularly those who were always critical of Trump, are adamant that his exile will reveal him to be more of a spent force than a power broker. The president’s political legacy, they say, is one of defeat and division.

“These antics have dampened enthusiasm for him and will diminish his influence even more,” said former Sen. Jeff Flake, long an opponent of Trump.

For a number of Republicans who have long been skeptical of Trump, the events of the last two months have been clarifying. From his initial refusal to concede defeat and his relentless attacks on Republican state officials, which undermined the party’s hopes for winning the Georgia Senate seats, to savaging lawmakers and his own vice president just hours before the Capitol riot, Trump has proved himself a political arsonist.

“Trump is a political David Koresh,” said Billy Piper, a former chief of staff to the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, referring to the cult leader who died with his followers during an FBI siege in Waco, Texas. “He sees the end coming and wants to burn it all down and take as many with him as possible.”

The violence in Washington appeared to embolden an array of Republican lawmakers, including some who took office only days ago, to condemn Trump’s political recklessness and urge the party toward a different course. The party’s humiliating double losses in Georgia, the day after Trump appeared at a rally there, also served to punctuate the growing peril for Republicans in the fastest-growing, more culturally diverse parts of the country, which are on track to amass more political power in the coming decade.

The party faces a threat to its financial base, too. Several of the most powerful business federations in Washington denounced the chaos this week in stinging language, including an extraordinary statement from the normally nonpolitical National Association of Manufacturers that suggested Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

Rep. Tom Reed of New York, who has emerged as a leader of more moderate Republicans in the House, said Thursday that the party needed to begin “not worrying about base politics as much and standing up to that base.” He argued that Republicans should pursue compromise legislation with Biden on issues like climate change, and forecast that a sizable number of Republicans would take that path.

“If that means standing up to the base in order to achieve something, they’ll do it,” Reed predicted.

Reed warned his party that the Democrats would depict the GOP as a dangerous party in 2022 if they did not rebut that charge.

“They’re going to, obviously, paint us with the backdrop of yesterday,” he said, alluding to the mob violence.

Rep. Young Kim, a Republican elected two months ago to a purple seat in Southern California, said she had been “disgusted” by the Wednesday assault on the Capitol and blamed Trump for dishonestly telling his supporters that they had a chance to overturn the election.

“The leaders at the top — in this case, our president — should have taken some responsibility and put down the flame before it ignited to the level that it did,” Kim said, adding of the mob: “People came because they listened to our leader, the president, telling us: Come to Washington, you have a vote, you have a voice, you can change the outcome. Well, that was simply not true.”

Kim, who is one of a cohort of Republican female and minority candidates who helped the party cut deeply into the Democratic majority in the last election, acknowledged that she would most likely face “some blowback from the base” for voting to certify Biden’s election. But she said that should not be a primary consideration as Republicans emerge from the Trump era.

“We need to be able to stand up and use our own independent judgment,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Latest Stories

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Rep. Crenshaw slams congressional push to overturn election as 'deeply unconstitutional'

    Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw tells 'America's Newsroom' the Constitution doesn't give Congress power to overturn elections.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Biden says Trump incited 'domestic terrorists' at U.S. Capitol

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that President Donald Trump fomented Wednesday's violence at the U.S. Capitol, calling it one of the darkest days in the history of the country and an assault on democracy. Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was introducing nominees for his Justice Department, called the Trump supporters who forced their way into the Capitol building "domestic terrorists".

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

    If Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) thought leading the small band of Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory on Wednesday would benefit him politically, it appears the opposite happened.On Thursday, political mentor former Sen. John Danforth (R-Mo.) called supporting Hawley's Senate bid "the worst mistake I ever made in my life," a GOP donor who gave millions to his campaigns denounced him as "a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution," Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, and Missouri's two biggest newspapers called on him to resign immediately.> From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP> > — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021"If Hawley had shown any evidence that there’s a conscience in there somewhere, underneath the ambition and the artifice and the uncommon combo of striving and laziness that he's somehow made work for him," he'd resign, The Kansas City Star said in an editorial. "We can't appeal to a sense of decency that doesn't exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled." The Senate, the Star editorialists added, "must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.""Hawley's tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. "Hawley's presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday's assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now."Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley's state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley "has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump's false claim of a 'stolen election,'" and urged the Senate to censure him.Simon & Schuster, meanwhile, said it "cannot support Sen. Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."> pic.twitter.com/NdIkmGbCFI> > — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 7, 2021Hawley said Simon & Schuster was making a "direct assault on the First Amendment" and threatened to sue for breach of contract.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Military Officers in Congress Join Call to Invoke 25th Amendment, Remove Trump

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger is the sole Republican joining more than 60 Democratic lawmakers who are now calling for Trump's removal.

  • Capitol protesters charged following riot in Washington

    Dozens of protesters have been charged with offences after storming the Capitol building, with one allegedly found with a semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails. At least 55 people are being charged with crimes related to the siege by supporters of President Donald Trump in the wake of his election defeat. Michael Sherwin, the US attorney in Washington said that prosecutors and the police department are working to identify suspects, but the Capitol police’s failure to arrest people as they left the building has made the task of charging people harder. He revealed that the police, FBI agents and other law enforcement had to rely on social media posts to identify suspects. "Look, we have to now go through cell site orders, collect video footage to try to identify people and then charge them, and then try to execute their arrest,” he said. “So that has made things challenging, but I can't answer why those people weren't zip-tied as they were leaving the building by the Capitol Police.” Capitol Police only arrested 14 people at the riot, allowing hundreds more to leave without arrest. Steven Sund, the Capitol’s police chief, resigned on Thursday over his force’s failure to protect the building. Prosecutors have so far filed 40 cases on charges including unlawful entry, assault and firearms offences against the protesters, as well as a further 15 complaints in the pipeline for criminal cases linked to the breach of the Capitol, including illegal possession of a firearm and theft.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.