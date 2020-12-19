Republicans strategize for next elections: 'Their plan is to make it harder for voters to participate'

Sam Levine in New York
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

After record turnout in the 2020 presidential election, Republicans in some states are already signaling they will pursue measures that make it harder to vote in the coming years.

The Republican efforts come after an election in which nearly 160 million people voted, the highest in a presidential election in over a century. About half of voters cast their ballots by mail, a big increase from 2016, while about another quarter cast their ballots in person ahead of election day.

The GOP backlash underscores how swiftly and severely the party is willing to cut off access to the ballot amid signs of a changing electorate. The baseless accusations of fraud that Donald Trump and other allies continue to levy about the election has offered election officials justification for passing the measures.

“There will be some states where it is very clear that the existing power structure is worried about their voters. And part of their job security plan is to make it harder for their voters to participate,” said Myrna Pérez, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Two states that appear to be at the center of the push are Georgia and Texas, where Republicans are already advocating measures to scale back mail-in voting and other access to the ballot. Both states, traditionally seen as Republican strongholds, are increasingly seen as politically competitive because of demographic shifts, with the electorate becoming much more diverse. In Georgia, there has been significant growth among Black, Hispanic and Asian eligible voters over the last two decades, while Texas has seen a surge in its Latino population.

“I am not at all surprised to see this happening in Texas and Georgia that I think are on the cusp of a big shift,” Pérez said. “You have some dinosaurs who are not going to stay in power much longer trying to suppress votes.”

In Georgia, a state where record numbers of voters cast their ballots by mail, Republicans who control the state legislature have said they want to pass a slew of new restrictions focused on mail-in voting. They have said they want to require voters to submit a copy of their ID with their mail-in ballot and eliminate ballot drop boxes. While Georgia currently allows anyone to vote-by-mail, Republicans said they intend to work on a new law that would only allow voters to cast a mail-in ballot if they have an excuse. Newt Gingrich, the conservative Georgian and former speaker of the US House, complained earlier this month that Republicans were helping Democrats by making it easier to vote.

The Republican push to do away with no-excuse absentee voting comes just 15 years after the party embraced the practice and adopted a state law doing away with the excuse requirement to vote by mail. In previous elections, Republicans in the state have used the practice more widely than Democrats, said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia.

“Now, they’re clearly operating on the premise that: ‘fewer votes, we win’,” he said. “Making it harder to do absentee voting, assuming we don’t remain all locked in our homes because of the pandemic, that may hurt Republicans more than Democrats. It’s kind of a simple, knee jerk reaction to an election they very narrowly lost.”

Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, a civil rights group that works on expanding voter access, questioned why Republicans were suddenly interested in restricting access to vote by mail. “I’m just gonna be honest, more white people used vote by mail than people of color, because they didn’t trust the process – now that we’ve got them trusting the process, now they want to go in and change the rules,” she told the Guardian earlier this month.

In Texas, which already has some of the most stringent rules around voting in the country, lawmakers have pre-filed several bills with new restrictions. One bill would prevent state officials from sending out applications to vote by mail. The measure comes after election officials in Harris county tried to mail applications to all 2.4 million registered voters in the county.

“There are differently going to be those same efforts, like we saw during the election, to combat what local election administrators are doing to try and innovate to try and make voting more convenient and safer,” said Anthony Gutierrez, the executive director of Common Cause Texas, a government watchdog group. “Texas is always on the cutting edge of finding new ways to suppress the vote.”

Another measure would require state officials to investigate anyone who casts a ballot while swearing they don’t have an acceptable form of photo identification (something currently allowed under Texas law). The same bill would require the state to regularly compare its voter rolls with a Department of Homeland Security data to try and find registered non-citizens, a process that has been shown to be inaccurate in the past. In 2019, Texas officials announced they had found nearly 100,000 non-citizens on its voter rolls, but were forced to retract that accusation once the data was shown to be inaccurate.

This isn’t the first time that lawmakers have moved to cut off voting access after turnout surged, Pérez said. After the 2008 presidential election, Republicans took control of state legislatures in 2010 and were more likely to pass voting restrictions in places where there were high minority populations or high turnout among minority voters. “People don’t get threatened about participation levels until they start reaching a certain threshold where they can actually disrupt the power structure,” she said.

Keith Bentele, a professor at the Southwest Institute for Research on Women at the University of Arizona who has studied efforts to restrict voting access, said it was “extremely likely” that Republicans – who will still wield enormous power over state legislatures – would pass new voting restrictions.

“Given the extraordinarily intense amplification of the voter fraud myth by President Trump and allies unfolding currently, it would seem odd if state legislators did not follow through with legislation to address these alleged (and in nearly all cases immaterial) issues of election integrity,” he wrote in an email.

Pérez questioned what kind of message it would send to the American public to see politicians so swiftly restrict access to voting after many people used it for the first time.

“What does it do to the American population to have to see our politicians being so self serving. So brazen in their attempts to make it harder for people to vote?,” she said. “It’s just gonna tell a really ugly story about America.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday night during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged" in a recently discovered cyberattack that breached dozens of federal agencies and companies. He added that while "we're still unpacking precisely" what happened, "this was a very significant effort," marking a slight change in tone for the secretary who had previously suggested the hack may not have been out of the ordinary.The New York Times notes that Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to suggest the Kremlin was behind the attack, even after intelligence agencies have told Congress they suspect Russia's own elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R, was behind it. Russia has denied involvement.President Trump has yet to address the issue, and Pompeo told Levin that he may keep quiet during the investigation. "I saw this in my time running the world's premier espionage service at the CIA," he said. "There are many things that you'd very much love to say, 'Boy, I'm going to call that out,' but a wiser course of action to protect the American people is to calmly go about your business and defend freedom." Read more at NBC News and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • Mauritius shipping disaster caused by lack of attention to safety - owner

    Japan's Nagashiki Shipping said on Friday the grounding of one of its large bulk carriers that caused an ecological disaster in Mauritius was due to a lack of safety awareness and a failure to follow rules as it pledged better training and oversight. A bulk carrier owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK ran aground on a reef in Mauritius in July and began leaking oil, causing an ecological disaster in the pristine seas around the Indian Ocean island. The crew of the MV Wakashio, a nearly 300-metre Cape Size bulker used for carrying iron ore, changed direction to sail close enough to Mauritius to get cell phone coverage after also changing a set course two days earlier, Nagashiki said in a statement.

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • Canada clears Boeing 737 Max changes but steps still needed

    Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft is a step closer to returning to Canadian skies, nearly two years after being grounded due to technical issues that resulted in two deadly crashes involving foreign airlines. Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau told said Thursday that Transport Canada has approved design changes to the plane, among them allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to the crashes in 2018 and 2019. “Today is the validation, which means that we recognize the modifications that have been made to fix the problem with the Max 8,” Garneau said.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 17 things you've already forgotten happened in 2020

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Walgreens, CVS start administering Pfizer vaccine in U.S. nursing homes, care facilities

    Walgreens said it plans to administer the vaccine to about 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities. The company said it would provide vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states in the coming week.