Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on Congress

LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.

On Wednesday, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.

But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, dashing hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised, particularly in the House. Instead, they inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said in a tweet.

It was the first major national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions were raw. The recent violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden’s party worked to hold on by the most tenuous of margins.

Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden’s most ambitious plans, tighten congressional oversight and launch grueling investigations — even, potentially, impeachment of the president.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.

“We are expanding this party,” McCarthy said, calling out the races won so far. “The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction that will put America back on track.”

But the mood among Republicans was tense, as Democrats delivered a surprising run of the map in places Republicans expected to claim as their own.

"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations,” Pelosi said in a statement. “As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast.”

All 435 seats in the House and one-third of the Senate were being decided. If Republican newcomers help the party seize control of the House, and possibly the Senate, the outcome will pose new challenges for Congress' ability to govern — especially if margins are tight.

In the race for the House, battleground Virginia provided a snapshot. Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot, defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a former Navy commander who had touted her work on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But elsewhere, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger prevailed over Trump-backed Yesli Vega in a suburban Virginia district Republicans hoped to flip. And Democrats held House seats in Rhode Island, Ohio, Kansas and New Hampshire that Republicans wanted, and they flipped some including a suburban Illinois district from Republicans.

Still, Republicans were slowly amassing some of the five seats needed to reach a 218-seat House majority.

They picked up a Nashville, Tennessee-area seat long held by Democrats. And in a dramatic example of the difficult political environment for Democrats, the party’s House campaign chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was fighting for political survival against Republican state legislator Mike Lawler in New York’s Hudson Valley. He would be the first Democratic campaign chief to suffer defeat in two decades.

The Senate races remained in flux. Republican J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio, denying Democrats a chance to pick up the open seat. In New Hampshire, Trump-styled Republican Don Bolduc failed to oust Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

In the evenly split Senate, the battleground was focused on the deeply contested states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that's key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. The 50-50 Senate is now in Democratic hands because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

Divided government has historically offered the possibility of bipartisan deal-making. But Republican candidates campaigned instead on a platform to stop Democrats.

“I do think that this will end up being a period of government that is defined by conflict,” said Brendan Buck, a former top aide to the past two Republican speakers of the House.

Without a unified agenda of their own, Republicans ran on threats of confrontations that could spark crises. They promised to cut federal spending, refuse to raise the nation's debt limit and balk at supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia. It all pointed to potential gridlock.

"They’re going to make very clear that there’s a new sheriff in town,” Buck said.

McCarthy had recruited the most racially diverse class of House GOP candidates, with more women than ever. But it also included a new cadre of Trump loyalists, including election skeptics and deniers, some of whom were around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump endorsed hundreds of candidates nationwide in this election cycle, though they were not always the first choices of McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. In an interview, the former president said he backed McCarthy for speaker, and he derided his old foe McConnell as a “lousy leader,” according to Fox News Channel.

In a sign of the nation’s toxic political climate, Pelosi canceled most public appearances in the final week of campaigning after an intruder broke into her family’s San Francisco home in the middle of the night, demanding to know “Where is Nancy?” and bludgeoning her 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Authorities have said the Oct. 28 attack targeted the speaker's home.

The election unfolded amid deep discontent. A majority of Americans, about 7 in 10, disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationally. About 4 in 10 strongly disapprove.

In the House, several new Republicans were elected in redrawn Florida districts. Joining them will be 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top Trump ally, won reelection in Georgia.

Incumbents were also holding on. In Ohio, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur defeated J.R. Majewski, a Republican who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, was reelected in New York. Republican Sens. Rand Paul in Kentucky and Marco Rubio in Florida prevailed over their Democratic opponents. In Colorado, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet also won reelection.

Vote counting could extend beyond Election Day in many states, and Georgia could head to a Dec. 6 runoff if no candidate reaches the majority.

Democrats gained momentum over the abortion issue after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision this summer, and they have been warning voters about MAGA conservatives, short for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

But Republicans focused voter attention on closer-to-home issues such as inflation-fueled high prices and crime.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan attorney general race between Nessel, DePerno too close to call

    With just over 80% of the votes in,, incumbent Dana Nessel was leading against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno in the Michigan attorney general race.

  • Washington state midterm elections are here

    Here's what you need to know at the polls for Washington state.

  • Jury deliberations continue for re-trial of Darcus Allen

    Allen was the getaway driver for a man who killed four Lakewood police officers who were killed in a coffee shop in 2009. He was initially convicted for first-degree murder but a judge declared a mistrial in 2015.

  • Trial delayed for man accused of killing North High student Deshaun Hill

    A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager earlier this year has been delayed.

  • Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar

    A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar.

  • The issues that matter most to voters this Election Day

    FOX 5 is talking to the experts about the issues that voters are saying matter the most to them in the midterms and how the House and Senate could be changed.

  • Factbox-Market implications from Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections

    Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress. If Republicans - who have been leading in polls and betting markets - win control of either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, it will result in a split government with the presidency under Democrat Joe Biden. ** With a Democrat in the White House, the best market performance has come when Republicans held either the House, Senate or both.

  • Hancock County State's Attorney resigning, going to Henderson County

    Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel Mast has announced her resignation and appointment as Henderson County State's Attorney.

  • Whitmer thanks supporters with reelection bid still too close to call

    Early Wednesday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed supporters in Detroit to thank them for their support and ask for patience as the final votes are counted.

  • In Russia, some hope U.S. midterms will mean less Ukraine aid and more chaos

    Pro-Kremlin forces in Russia are hoping that the Republicans win control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean Democratic President Joe Biden faces a tougher and longer slog to get military aid packages for Ukraine approved. But for now, few in Moscow expect the bipartisan U.S. political consensus on Ukraine to crack, whatever the result of Tuesday's midterm elections. Instead, with an eye on the next U.S. presidential election in 2024 and the resilience of a geopolitical foe whose moment in the historical sun they believe is coming to an end, pro-Kremlin Russians hope the results will be disputed and that the American political system will face fresh turmoil in coming years.

  • Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins 2nd term

    Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second four-year term in Tuesday’s election, defeating Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the battleground state where abortion had become a key issue. Whitmer was first elected in 2018 after years in the Legislature and has since become a leading voice in the Democratic Party, delivering the party’s response to former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020. Whitmer led a statewide ticket of Democrats that centered their campaigns on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Musk Shares a Nazi Meme and Then Tells Twitter to Vote Republican

    Win McNamee/GettyLife comes at you fast. Six months ago, Elon Musk wrote, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.” On Monday morning, weeks after buying the platform for $44 billion, he shared a meme featuring a Nazi soldier and then told his 115 million followers to vote Republican in Tuesday’s midterms. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, the

  • Liverpool handed Real Madrid rematch in Champions League last 16, PSG draw Bayern

    Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season's Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid after they were drawn on Monday to face the holders again in the last 16.

  • Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol

    A Texas man described as a video editor for the conspiracy theory-promoting Infowars website pleaded guilty on Monday to storming the U.S. Capitol, where he captured footage of the scene where a police officer fatally shot a California woman who joined the mob's attack. Samuel Christopher Montoya faces a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. U.S. District Judge John Bates is scheduled to sentence Montoya on Feb. 14, 2023.

  • Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

    Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was left off the list Monday as Brazil coach Tite named his World Cup squad, seeking a sixth title with a team led by Neymar and 39-year-old veteran Dani Alves.

  • Congressman Chris Smith elected to 22nd term in U.S. House of Representatives

    Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., delivers remarks at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Toms River, after defeating Democrat Matt Jenkins in New Jersey's 4th Congressional District, which includes major portions of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

  • This Country Bordering Russia is the Nature Escape You've Been Needing

    Puripat Lertpunyaroj/Getty ImagesUpon leaving Tallinn airport, I breathe in so deeply I almost feel lightheaded. Armed with the knowledge that Estonia has the fourth best air quality in the world due to three-quarters of the country being covered in forests, I am eager to get some of that robust O2. I can immediately tell the difference between this fresh air and the smog-laden streets of New York.Set within the Gulf of Finland in the heart of the Baltic region, Estonia boasts 2,222 islands, 2,3

  • Bay Area sees worst October for home sales in 15 years

    The Bay Area has just endured its lowest high season in more than a decade. A November report from Compass (NYSE: COMP) reveals that not only were overall Bay Area real estate sales statistics bad for October, they were actually historically bad. The 11-county greater Bay Area had the lowest number of home sales in October since 2007, Compass Chief Market Analyst Patrick Carlisle said.

  • Pelosi says Dems have chance to hold House, insists Biden not a drag

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday said Democrats have a chance to maintain control of the House in the midterm elections — despite forecasts predicting a GOP takeover — while insisting that President Biden and his low approval ratings are not a drag on the party’s efforts this year. “I do,” Pelosi told Judy Woodruff…

  • GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms

    The Donald Trump loyalist also offered "unsolicited advice" to President Joe Biden.