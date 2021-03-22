Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment warn Democrats not to challenge Iowa election

Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives are warning Democrats not to set a "dangerous precedent" by challenging the certified results of a disputed House race in Iowa.

