Republicans think conservatives face more discrimination than Black people

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, whose death sparked anti-racism protests last year&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, whose death sparked anti-racism protests last year

(AFP via Getty)

Republicans think supporters of Donald Trump face more discrimination than Black people in the United States, according to a recent survey.

Respondents to The Economist/YouGov poll, released on Sunday, were asked: "How much discrimination do the following people face in America today?"

When asked who faced more discrimination, Republicans told pollsters that 40 per cent of them suffered “a great deal” of discrimination, and 35 per cent a “fair amount”.

Only 9 per cent of Republicans told pollsters that there was “none at all”, while 17 per cent said there was “not much” discrimination for supporters of the party.

The same group told pollsters for Black people facing discrimination, it was far less than Republicans faced.

Read more:

As few as 14 per cent of Black Americans faced “a great deal” of discrimination, and 35 per cent “a fair amount”, according to Republican respondents.

And 39 per cent of Republican respondents said there was “not much” discrimination for Black Americans, while 13 per cent told pollsters there was “none at all”.

Supporters of the former president, in particular, were even more likely to think that Republicans faced more discrimination, with 49 per cent saying the group felt “a great deal”, and 35 per cent “a fair amount”.

The figures came in contrast to the feelings of Black respondents, who told pollsters that 76 per cent of them suffered from a “a great deal” of discrimination, and 17 per cent by “a fair amount”.

Only 9 per cent of Black respondents told pollsters there was “not much” or no discrimination “at all” for the group.

The findings come in the wake of issues of racial injustice in the US, following demonstrations over brutal police killings of Black Americans last year.

Republicans, as recently as Thursday, were accused of introducing election laws that were discriminatory towards Black voters in Georgia, who in future will face tougher requirements for voter ID and absentee voting, and are likely to wait in long lines – all the while handing out water or food to those waiting to vote will be criminal.

The survey was carried-out among 1,500 adults across the US from March 20 to 23.

