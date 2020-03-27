These Republicans Think Trump’s Easter Deadline Doesn’t ‘Make Sense’

Republicans are often keen to follow Donald Trump’s lead.

But faced with whether or not to go along with the president’s Easter deadline to begin reopening the country from the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 GOP candidates are all over the map.

Tension over public health measures have begun to play out nationwide as long grocery store lines, closed schools and major canceled events serve as the backdrop for a nation sent reeling by the pandemic on Trump’s watch.

In the crowded GOP race to replace Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in Montana, Al Olszewski, a Republican state senator and orthopedic surgeon, emphasized there is no one size fits all approach that works nationwide and isn’t predicting “business as usual come Easter.”

“I am hopeful that we can open up and start opening up our economy come Easter time, but I don’t think that it’s going to be opened up 100 percent,” he said. “I think it should be phased in to try to get us back up to full speed. It’ll probably take us two to three months to do so, and it’s dependent on successful treatments. It’s dependent on the availability of testing.”

Olszewski said he understands that Trump “is trying to be our cheerleader” and “provide optimism.” There’s plenty of fear and anxiety in Montana, he said, where people are more worried about their business and taking care of their family than they are of getting sick.

“With the president as the cheerleader, I know that he’s got people behind him that I’m sure are going to be more measured and will create phases,” Olszewski said. “That’s just the public health way.”

There are 11 races for governor on the ballot nationwide in 2020, according to The Cook Political Report, with seven currently controlled by Republicans. But in the four states held at the moment by Democratic governors, some GOP challengers were quick to wrap their arms around Trump’s approach as they look ahead to either longshot election chances or contests where they come in already at a disadvantage.

“Impossible deadlines to solve impossible problems are what we are all about,” North Carolina’s Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who is running to oust the state’s Democratic governor, said in a statement. “Today’s challenge could be our moonshot, our version of the Apollo mission.”

Experts have derided the timeline and even officials in the administration’s pandemic effort have shied away from the president’s hope for an April 12 return during the daily coronavirus briefings.

“America is a creative, innovative, resourceful and compassionate nation,” Forest said in his statement. “Stopping the Coronavirus pandemic and getting the economy up and running again can and must be done at the same time.”

Republicans in the era of Trump have been loath to break too far from the president, but some incumbent governors facing re-election while leading their respective states through the pandemic on a daily basis were quick to push back on any Easter promises this week.

North Dakota may have put on controls later than some places, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said during a press conference Tuesday, but that could mean those controls remain on longer in the state than in other places “that are relaxing them.”

“Picking one date for the entire United States likely wouldn’t make sense,” Burgum said when asked about Trump’s Easter timeline.

A similar sentiment came across the country from New Hampshire’s Republican governor, a state that is a possible pickup opportunity for Trump in November’s general election.

“What we are not going to do is overly accelerate or loosen regulations just for the sake of the economy at the risk of public health,” Gov. Chris Sununu said during a press conference earlier this week. “...So whatever message is coming out of Washington, we’re going to take care of New Hampshire first.”

As the pandemic began to freeze life nationwide, Trump’s approach from the White House veered to concerns about a dire economic picture. Whether it came during a Fox News Town Hall held in the Rose Garden or during one of the daily White House press briefings, Trump’s fretting about the economy has come sharply into focus as large scale legislation aimed at boosting the economy has been considered in Congress.