Republicans threaten to impeach Biden ahead of midterms
Over the past two years, Republican lawmakers have said that a GOP-controlled Congress would seek to impeach President Biden.
After becoming the only president to be impeached twice, Trump is pressing his Capitol Hill allies on whether they’ll do the same to Biden
Former President Trump late Monday called Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” for voting to impeach him twice. Trump made the comment at a rally in Dayton, Ohio while criticizing Democrats’ immigration policies and a crime committed by a member of the MS-13 gang, whom he also called an animal. “Of course, I think she’s…
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted about the need to impeach President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
At a Florida rally, the former president said the congressman deserved an apology for being under investigation for sex trafficking a minor
Even as the US supreme court hears arguments on affirmative action in universities, India’s top court today (Nov. 7) upheld a 10% quota in government jobs and educational institutions for people from economically weak backgrounds.
In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions, while former President Donald Trump hinted he could announce another White House bid as soon as next week. Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
STORY: German officials searched offices of Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday (November 8). It was part of a probe into suspected money-laundering by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The lender confirmed that its offices were raided, and said it was cooperating with authorities. Prosecutors said no individuals at the bank were under investigation. A spokesperson for the tycoon denied all allegations, calling them unfounded, false and defamatory. German authorities investigating Usmanov have already searched a luxury yacht. Officials have also raided properties in the southern state of Bavaria. Usmanov, who is active in a number of business sectors, was added to Western sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Forbes estimates his net worth at around $14.6 billion.
The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal Reserve interest rate increase and a strong U.S. jobs report for October that ensured the Fed will be in no rush to pivot away from its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to rate move expectations, rose nearly 7.2 basis points to 4.7237% . Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday's sell-off in Treasuries was probably due to "a combination of the overhang from the Chairman's testimony and looking ahead, just nervousness about CPI."
The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey shows banks are confident a recession is coming, and they are already working to keep their balance sheets safe.
Cruise, gambling, cargo ship schedules already affected at Port Canaveral.
Sydney Sweeney channeled her inner prima ballerina, as she stunned in a pink peonie-adorned dress LACMA Art + Film Gala. See her stylish red carpet moment below!
Mikhail Vasiliev, a Russian priest famous for recently saying that if women in Russia bore more children it would be easier for them to send their sons away to fight, died in the war in Ukraine on 6 November.
A new study says the ability to balance on one leg for at least 10 seconds means you could outlive most of your peers. That is, if you’re over the age of 50.
2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 11
"No matter who you vote for, you have to vote," Trump said after he confirmed that he cast his vote for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Blake Masters vowed to buck Mitch McConnell on certain issues if he's successful in the midterm election, and suggested the party needs new leadership.
Who is Sriram Krishnan, the India-born tech expert who is reportedly in Elon Musk's "inner circle"?
An "I Voted" sticker that went viral earlier this year has officially been unveiled by Ulster County, New York, election officials. The stickers have gotten national attention.
A federal judge rejected a motion by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes for a new trial following her conviction for fraud, according to a decision seen Tuesday by AFP.
Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that “we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people.” In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress — a scenario Biden said would make his life “more difficult.”