Republicans try to rally around a new speaker of the House in critical vote: Live updates

WASHINGTON−The speaker of the House is second in line to the presidency, and the United States has gone two weeks without the crucial leader in the lower chamber.

That could end on Tuesday as House lawmakers hold a vote at noon to for a new speaker. While Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has served as speaker pro tempore, it's not a role that has the same powers as the official leader.

House Republicans nominated the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to the speakership last week. But Jordan's chances of earning 217 votes – the magic number needed to become speaker – are unclear. Democrats aren't expected to lend their GOP colleagues any support, so Republicans will have to figure out a way to coalesce around their next speaker.

Follow along here for live updates as House Republicans attempt to settle their differences and select a new speaker for the American people.

Do we have a new speaker of the House yet?

No, as of Tuesday morning, the nation doesn't have a new speaker of the House. Earlier this month, a sliver of House Republicans, led by conservative hardliner Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his post over what they alleged were broken promises.

In his pursuit of the gavel, McCarthy changed House rules to allow just one lawmaker to initiate the move to remove him, a key concession to hard-right Republicans.

In September, when a government shutdown loomed over the country and House Republicans failed to find any consensus on a short-term bill to avert a shutdown, Gaetz committed to filing a motion to vacate if McCarthy worked with Democrats to avoid a shutdown.

As a shutdown looked all but certain, McCarthy ultimately put forth a bipartisan stopgap bill on the House floor to fund the government just hours before a shutdown would have started. Days after the shutdown was averted, Gaetz filed a motion to vacate, and his efforts to oust McCarthy succeeded, putting the House in the frozen state seen today.

− Ken Tran

Who is Jim Jordan?

Jordan entered the House in 2007 as a conservative bomb-thrower who was a thorn in the sides of GOP leadership. The Ohio Republican is a founding member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, a key faction of House Republicans that haunted McCarthy and forced him to placate to the right flank of his conference throughout his speakership.

As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is also one of few GOP lawmakers spearheading House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Jordan is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and voted against certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

− Ken Tran

