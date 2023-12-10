Republicans try rebranding unpopular abortion initiatives

Shakespeare’s observation, in Romeo and Juliet, that a “rose by any other name would smell as sweet” is a realistic recognition that changing terminology does not alter the fundamental nature of an object.

Marshall Tanick

But Republicans, never ones to defer to reality, are trying to defy that precept in their losing battle over reproductive rights.

The head of the Republican National Committee, Rona McDaniel, insists that abortion will “not be an issue” next year, an ostrich-like approach that fails to see the potency of the issue and its presence in the electoral ecosystem as long as her party’s candidates promote bans or other onerous measures at the national level.

Meanwhile, GOP office-holders and seekers alike have taken to refer to restrictions on women’s exercise of abortion rights as “limits,” replacing the term “bans.” GOP marketing consultants and test groups presumably have led them to rebrand their repression with more user-friendly terminology. Establishing “limits,” like the six-week one championed here in Florida by Governor DeSantis, and now on appeal before the state Supreme Court, sounds less odious than imposing “bans.”

While the six-week DeSantis “ban,” oops “limit,” is likely to be upheld by our state’s ultra-conservative tribunal, it might face a more perilous future if the group circulating a petition succeeds in placing a reproductive rights state constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024. The organization, more than half-way to the required 900,000 signatories, is armed with a cache of cash, about $12 million, but is constrained by the February 1 deadline to muster enough supporters.

But regardless of what happens here, the efficacy of the rebranding program is dubious. Virginia Republicans, led by their Governor Glenn Youngkin, a rising star in the GOP galaxy, harped on the newly concocted “limit”” phrase to buttress their call for a 15-week abortion cut-off, but suffered resounding defeats across nearly the entire board recently, losing its majority in one house of the state Legislature and falling further behind in the other to assure that their “limits” plan will be limited to the refuse can.

The only significant GOP victory there was the defeat of a Democratic legislative candidate who knowingly displayed her sexual escapades with her husband on social media while asking for financial donations. It just goes to show that voters are more tolerant of abortion than the activities that might make one sought.

The “limit” language of the anti-abortion forces sounds better suited for a bartender curbing service to inebriated patrons who have already imbibed too much.

Then there’s former President Trump, who initially gloated over the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court eliminating the nearly five-decade old constitutional right to an abortion with the votes of three of his appointees. This carried out his 2016 campaign pledge to appoint only anti-abortion judges, one of the few promises he fulfilled during his four years in the White House.

Now, seeing how abortion supporters have consistently prevailed at the polls in many jurisdictions — Red and Blue — since then, he’s changed his tune, another rebranding effort. His new pitch is to get the interested parties and advocates in a room and hammer out a “compromise,” treating the sensitive issue like a real estate transaction.

To invoke another oft-used phrase, the GOP rebranding is like putting “lipstick on a pig” to deceive voters. Hopefully, their ham-handed approach will not succeed with voters who are less gullible than the party assumes.

Speaking of “bans,” perhaps the savants running the Collier County Public Schools ought to consider rebranding their list of 399 proscribed or restricted books, as superbly revealed in Kendall Little’s reporting. They might want to convert the terminology from “banned” to “limited reading opportunities” or LRO’s, which sounds less onerous. At least they kept the number under 400.

Abraham Lincoln, who gave his famed Gettysburg Address 160 years ago this week, November 19, 1863, to be precise, noted in a different forum that “you can fool some of the people all of the the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

The current crop of Republicans ought to heed that admonition from one of their party’s founders.

Marshall H. Tanick of Naples is a constitutional law attorney.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Republicans try rebranding unpopular abortion initiatives