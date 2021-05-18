Republicans Are Trying to Steal Your Vote, and Dems Are Snoozing Through It

The Daily Beast
·2 min read
Republicans all over the country are pushing hard and pushing fast to make sure as few people vote as possible. In 11 states, they’ve already passed laws restricting voting rights, and more laws are coming. It’s not just a response to the Trumpist lie that the 2020 election was rigged. It’s basically an extension of the Capitol riots, argues Mother Jones’ Ari Berman—a way to “accomplish the aims of the insurrection through ‘legal, legislative’ means.”

And so far, the Democrats’ response has been the rough equivalent of hitting the collective snooze button. “A lot of people, they just checked out after Joe Biden was declared the winner and they’re like, OK, we don’t have to worry about this anymore.’ But for those of us that actually follow, it’s gotten even more disturbing since the election,” Berman tells Molly-Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

“I don’t think there’s enough of a sense of urgency right now. I don’t think that Democrats are aggressive and trying to protect voting rights in the same way that Republicans are so aggressive and trying to undermine voting rights,” he adds. “Just look at [Democratic Sen.] Joe Manchin right now. I mean, he’s saying any voting law has to be bipartisan—at the very moment that Republicans are trying to make it so that Democrats can never win a fair election again… Why would most Republicans come to the table and support voting measures that are completely at odds with what their party is doing at the state level?”

And if the Democrats in Congress don’t act fast, they may never be able to act at all. “I worry that if they miss this window, it’s going to be incredibly hard for them to do it again, because I think there’s a very good chance that Republicans take back the House, just by virtue of the fact that they control the drawing of districts in states like Texas and Florida,” says Berman, who’s been covering the fight for the right to vote for decades. “That could be enough right there to take back the House.”

Plus! The Nation’s Jeet Heer talks UFOs. And New York City mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia details her vision for “a more livable city.”

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

    Rudy Giuliani is arguably a lot of things, but he isn't the "head of a drug cartel" or "a terrorist," his lawyers say, and shouldn't be treated as such. In a redacted letter made public on Monday, Giuliani's attorneys asked a Manhattan federal judge to unseal the affidavits in support of a November 2019 search warrant that prosecutors used to secretly obtain files from Giuliani's Apple iCloud account. At the time, Giuliani was serving as the personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump, and his attorneys say the iCloud files collected likely included "material relating to the impending impeachment, the welfare of the country, and to national security." The judge is deciding whether a "special master" should be appointed to Giuliani's case to protect attorney-client privilege. Giuliani's attorneys have asserted that the unsealed affidavits will help prove their argument that "this unilateral, secret review was illegal," The Associated Press reports. Giuliani's legal team described him in the letter as a "distinguished lawyer," and accused prosecutors of treating him "as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani and his most well-known client — the former president of the United States." Federal prosecutors are looking closely at Giuliani's ties to Ukraine and whether he violated federal laws regarding lobbying for foreign countries, AP reports. Before the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani went to Ukraine to try to dig up dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and has said the work he conducted in the country was on behalf of Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden, harboring low expectations, wants Israel and Gaza to give 'calm' a chanceThe GOP's blatant disregard for democracy