Republicans Tweet Support For Troops, Right Before Blocking A Veterans Health Care Bill

At 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) got on Twitter to make sure people would know he supports U.S. military service members.

“I was honored to join [the United Service Organizations] today and make care packages for our brave military members in gratitude of their sacrifice and service to our nation,” Scott wrote, alongside photos of him at an event hosted by the nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., that day.

I was honored to join @the_uso today and make care packages for our brave military members in gratitude of their sacrifice and service to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p9VJddb7b8 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 27, 2022

Minutes later, Scott joined other Senate Republicans in voting to block advancement of the PACT Act, a bipartisan bill that would expand health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service.

Scott wasn’t the only Republican who hailed veterans just before standing in the way of legislation that would improve their lives.

GOP Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) also posted photos of themselves at the USO event. “Members of our military are among the nation’s best and brightest,” Romney wrote.

Members of our military are among the nation's best and brightest. Joined my colleagues and Senate staff in assembling care packages for deployed and deploying servicemembers. Grateful for @the_USO and all they do to help support these American heroes. pic.twitter.com/UxaVR1GzUI — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 27, 2022

“Every little bit helps, and I’m happy I got to play a small part in supporting our troops,” Hyde-Smith said in her post.

Grateful to have had the opportunity to help @the_USO assemble care packages to be delivered to our service members stationed around the world. Every little bit helps, and I'm happy I got to play a small part in supporting our troops. pic.twitter.com/EgI4hMpQn0 — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) July 27, 2022

About an hour before casting his “no” vote, Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) tweeted about meeting with the Montana Independent Living Project that day to hear about “the important work they’re doing to support disabled Montanans, veterans and seniors.”

It was a pleasure chatting with the Montana Independent Living Project about the important work they’re doing to support disabled Montanans, veterans and seniors. pic.twitter.com/1thVOd2gp4 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 27, 2022

In total, more than 40 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), voted against sending the bill to a final vote.

41 Senate Republicans including McConnell, Thune and Armed Services Ranking Member Inhofe filibustered the House-passed PACT ACT, voting No against advancing it to final passage. https://t.co/CAnx2kwbr4pic.twitter.com/TZAL0bn44r — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 27, 2022

At a news conference with veterans Thursday morning on Capitol Hill, a visibly incensed Jon Stewart — the comedian who has become a vocal advocate for vets — skewered Scott for his tweet about putting together care packages.

“It’s beautiful,” Stewart sarcastically said of Scott’s post. “Did you get the package? I think it has M&M’s in it, and some cookies and some moist towelettes. Honestly, I don’t even know what to say. I’ve been coming down here 10, 15 years ― I’m used to the hypocrisy.”

“None of them care — except to tweet,” Stewart added. “Boy, they’ll tweet it. Can’t wait to see what they come up with on Veterans Day, on Memorial Day. Well, this is the reality of it.”

“If this is America First, then America is fucked.”



Take 10 minutes to watch Jon Stewart tear into Republicans for blocking a Senate bill providing benefits to veterans, including for those exposed to burn pits. pic.twitter.com/UMzCV5uKnU — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2022

In a statement following Wednesday’s vote, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said Republicans had chosen to “rob generations of toxic-exposed veterans across this country of the health care and benefits they so desperately need ― and make no mistake, more veterans will suffer and die as a result.”

“This eleventh-hour act of cowardice will actively harm this country’s veterans and their families,” he said.

