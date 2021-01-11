Republicans urge Biden to unify America, halt Trump impeachment
Former Justice Department official John Yoo discusses constitutional challenges of impeachment on 'Your World'
The rallies are part of what members of the violent far-right and libertarian boogaloo movement are hoping will be a nationwide “armed march” on Capitol Hill and all 50 state capitols next Sunday.
Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot
Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state must start reopening its economy despite most New Yorkers not having received a coronavirus vaccination, saying that there will be "nothing left to open" otherwise."We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high," Cuomo wrote in a tweet Monday morning."We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely," the Democratic governor added.New York currently does not allow gatherings of more than ten people at private residences. Indoor dining at restaurants is limited and even prohibited in some areas with higher positivity rates.During his annual address to the state that kicked off Monday and will continue through the week, Cuomo promised to ensure that millions of New Yorkers are vaccinated and said he would work to revamp the economy this year.Coronavirus cases in the state have continued to rise. New York currently has about 8,500 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, down significantly from the peak of 18,000 patients who were hospitalized in April.Meanwhile, Cuomo's vaccine distribution plan has been plagued with difficulties. Cuomo loosened restrictions on who was first in line to receive a shot after medical providers were forced to toss unused doses of the coveted vaccine because they had difficulty locating locate people who met the priority criteria.On Friday, the governor granted vaccine access to essential workers and senior over 75. Then on Sunday, Cuomo gave permission for medical providers to give vaccine to more of their employees as well as pharmacy workers.
The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress
The coronavirus pandemic and the Capitol riot may have officially crossed over.Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed to the virus last Wednesday while sheltering in place with several of her House colleagues, some of whom she said refused to wear masks, while a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol during Congress' Electoral College certification process.> Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. > > I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0> > — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021While there are no guarantees that Watson Coleman was infected in that moment, Rear Adm. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, on Sunday notified lawmakers many members of the House who were in protective isolation "in a large committee hearing space" may have been exposed to someone who had an infection. It's not entirely clear if Watson Coleman was in that specific room, but a statement from her office indicates she was.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship
The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize. Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations. Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights.
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Trump’s supporters last week before some of them violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.
New York City mayor hopeful Andrew Yang’s campaign, expected to be formally announced this week, has hit a speedbump after he said he found his Manhattan home too small to work from during the pandemic. Mr Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, has come under fire after admitting that he and his family relocated from the city during the spring to have more space. “We live in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. And so, like, can you imagine trying to have two kids on virtual school in a two-bedroom apartment, and then trying to do work yourself?” Mr Yang said in an interview with the New York Times. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has a two-bedroom flat in Hell’s Kitchen and a larger residence in the small town of New Paltz in upstate New York’s Hudson Valley, according to reports. Asked by the NYT to respond to voters who expect their future mayor to have stayed in the city in its darkest moments, Mr. Yang suggested that his location was not relevant to his work at the time, and that New Yorkers would prioritize plans to move the city forward.
The group is a private professional association and revoking Giuliani's membership does not mean he would lose his law license.
Belgium's death toll from coronavirus infections, one of the highest per capita in the world, has breached the 20,000 mark, according to official data published on Sunday. The country, home to the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, has played down comparisons that show it to be one of the world's worst hit by the pandemic, but virologists point to some missteps and systemic problems. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy and has nine health ministers.
A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish. “This is a serious case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”
The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.
Angry over his treatment by the president, Pence and his team are moving to get through the next nine days — and beyond.
Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The father-and-son founders of New York City's Prince Street Pizza (PSP) have stepped down from daily operations amid a social media backlash over racist comments they made in the past. The restaurant, which recently opened a store in Los Angeles, is one of NYC's most popular pizzerias, holding a 4.5-star Yelp rating based on 3,753 reviews. The owners' alleged racist comments resurfaced after food blogger Joe Rosenthal first brought them to light on Instagram in late December.
Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said Monday he would suspend his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post amid fading support from fellow Democrats, largely because of a federal bribery investigation that's implicated him. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, has thus far been unable to get a majority of votes from his caucus to remain speaker, but the statement he issued began: “This is not a withdrawal.” “As I have said many times in the past, I have always put the best interest of the House Democratic Caucus and our members first,” Madigan said.
Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’