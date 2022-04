The Fiscal Times

Congress is back from its Easter recess this week, with lawmakers set to pick up a number of fights left unresolved before the break. As the days before the midterm elections dwindle, these weeks leading up to Memorial Day are likely to determine whether Democrats have any realistic chance of passing major portions of their agenda this year. Among the issues they’ll look to address: a stalled package of additional pandemic funding and their package of climate change programs, social spending and