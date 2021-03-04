Republicans used oil industry-backed study to criticize Deb Haaland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Kotch
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Leigh Vogel/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Leigh Vogel/AFP/Getty Images

Republican senators cited a study commissioned by the biggest oil and gas trade association in the US in their criticisms of Deb Haaland, Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of the Interior, during a confirmation hearing last week.

Two Republicans on the Senate energy and natural resources committee referenced the study, which has been widely criticized by conservationists, as they grilled Haaland, a Democratic US representative from New Mexico, on her past statements about energy issues and the Biden administration’s climate plans.

At issue in particular was the administration’s 60-day pause on new federal oil and gas leases, which several senators mischaracterized as a “ban”.

center for media and democracy logo

All Republicans on the committee have received significant campaign contributions from oil and gas political action committees and employees, and some are personally invested in the industry, as the Guardian and the Center for Media and Democracy recently reported.

Haaland, who would be the first Native American cabinet secretary, supports the Green New Deal and opposes fracking on federal land. As secretary of the interior, she would implement Biden’s climate agenda, which, though relatively ambitious, may not go as far as she would prefer.

As they criticized Haaland and Biden’s stance on federal leases, two of the senators cited projected job losses from a ban on federal oil and gas extraction that came from a study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute (API). API is the country’s biggest oil and gas trade association and spent millions of dollars to help elect Republicans to Congress in the 2020 cycle.

John Barrasso of Wyoming, the ranking member on the committee and a top Senate recipient of oil and gas contributions, cited the institute’s September 2020 study three times during the hearings, and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi referenced it once.

On 23 February, Barrasso listed the study’s projected job losses for the states that committee members represent, leading with Haaland’s state of New Mexico (62,000 jobs) and his state of Wyoming (33,000).

“My question is for you: why not just let these workers keep their jobs?” asked Barrasso.

Conservationists have criticized the study. It considers a permanent ban on new and existing leases, not the current 60-day pause on only new leases, and predicts job losses over a two-year period. The energy news website DeSmog noted that these predicted job losses far exceed the total number of employees in the oil and gas extraction industry, and described the claim as “staggering”.

The industry has nearly “500,000 acres of federal public lands leases they have not yet developed, 31,000+ existing federal public lands oil & gas wells, and a stockpile of ~5,000 approved-but-unused federal public lands drilling permits”, according to the executive director of the Western Environmental Law Center.

“This Chicken-Little routine from API and the Western Energy Alliance shouldn’t fool anyone,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities, a non-partisan conservation and advocacy organization.

“The oil industry ‘studies’ that Barrasso and company keep citing are directly contradicted by oil executives themselves, who rightly point out to investors that they’re sitting on tens of thousands of approved drilling permits and tens of thousands more unused oil leases.”

The Western Energy Alliance is a trade group of more than 200 oil and gas companies that is suing the Biden administration over its pause on new leases. In a press release announcing the suit, it cites the API study and another study that the Western Energy Alliance secretly financed and was written by a professor who has received funding from the Charles Koch Foundation and is known for publishing industry-funded propaganda.

At other times during the hearings, Barrasso referenced the API study’s job loss numbers for New Mexico and Wyoming and its national estimate of nearly 1m lost jobs. The senator claimed that lost revenue from oil and gas production on federal lands would cost states’ education systems, a claim that API promoted in its “EnergyCitizens” advertising campaign last fall.

Barrasso has another potential conflict of interest. He owns as much as $500,000 worth of stock in Berkshire Hathaway, a conglomerate whose subsidiaries’ pipelines transported 8% of the natural gas Americans consumed in 2019.

Hyde-Smith, whose campaigns have received $357,000 from oil and gas Pacs and employees, cited the API report’s claim of 14,000 job losses over two years and potentially $32m in lost revenue in her state, Mississippi. She also listed the study’s projected national 68% decrease in offshore natural gas production by 2030 and a big increase in oil imports.

“By halting this production of essential fossil fuels, Mississippi jobs alone would be just decimated,” Hyde-Smith said.

Haaland corrected Hyde-Smith, reminding her that the Biden administration had paused, not banned, new leases.

The offices of Barrasso and Hyde-Smith did not return requests for comment.

Marcela Mulholland, political director of the progressive polling and research group Data for Progress, said: “Republican senators like John Barrasso and Cindy Hyde-Smith whose campaigns are bankrolled by fossil fuel billionaires have tried for years to push the narrative that voters must choose between a livable planet and good jobs.

“Voters aren’t buying it. Data for Progress polling shows that voters across the country reject the notion that creating jobs and transitioning to clean energy are mutually exclusive. The reality is that launching an all-out, government-wide mobilization to stop climate change has the potential to create millions of good jobs across the country.”

The energy committee will vote on whether to advance Haaland’s nomination on Thursday. With the support of the Maine Republican Susan Collins and conservative Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Haaland is expected to pass the test.

API has been generous to Republican candidates, including those on the energy committee.

In 2020, API gave $5m to the Senate Leadership Fund, which spent tens of millions of dollars to elect the Republican committee members Steve Daines of Wyoming ($24.7m), who pledged to block Haaland’s nomination, and Roger Marshall of Kansas ($17.5m). The Super Pac also spent money to help Collins and attack the Democratic committee members John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona.

In 2018, Barrasso’s most recent election year, API’s Pac donated $7,500 to his campaign. In 2020, Hyde-Smith’s most recent election, it gave $2,000 to her campaign. In that cycle, the Pac contributed $19,500 to senators on the energy committee, all of them Republicans.

API funds national political committees that support state Republican candidates as well, having given $125,000 to the Republican Governors Association, $50,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association, and $25,000 to the Republican State Leadership Committee in 2018.

The institute has also donated to Charles Koch-funded organizations such as Americans for Prosperity and the Cato Institute.

Oil and gas boosters avoid talking about Biden’s plan to create 10m clean energy jobs. While the transition from fossil fuel jobs to good-paying green jobs may be tricky, the world needs to drastically decrease its fossil fuel consumption by 2030 to avoid climate change-induced drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people, according to a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report from 2018.

In addition, the effects of the climate crisis are already costing the US huge amounts of money and are predicted to demand hundreds of billions annually by 2090. In 2020, hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters in the US – many that were caused or intensified by the climate crisis – cost $95bn.

Recommended Stories

  • What 2010 appearances on Tonight Show did for Blackhawks' popularity

    A 2010 appearance on the Tonight Show helped catapult the Blackhawks popularity.

  • Biden's Interior secretary pick Haaland secures Republican support

    President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Interior Department, U.S. Representative Deb Haaland, secured backing from a moderate Republican senator on Wednesday, further paving her way to confirmation. The support from Senator Susan Collins of Maine comes one week after West Virginia's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would vote to confirm Haaland, who is poised to become the nation's first Native American in a presidential Cabinet post. Their backing is key in the 50-50 split U.S. Senate, in which Biden needs every Democrat on board to push his nominees through, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting any tie-breaking vote.

  • Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam

    Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Aussie Open runner-up lost to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

  • Blackhawks toss out rebuilding plan after arriving ahead of schedule

    Chicago's management wrote a letter to fans in October asking to be patient with the rebuild. The team responded by playing itself well out of lottery contention.

  • Biden news - live: Militia group ‘planning Capitol attack today’ as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

    Live updates from the White House

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • SpaceX Starship prototype sticks landing, then explodes

    The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.

  • New Zealand tsunami warning issued as thousands told to evacuate following powerful earthquake

    A tsunami has formed after a severe earthquake hit New Zealand's coast on Friday, according to local media. Officials confirmed the quake could cause coastal flooding on the country's North Island between Cape Runaway and Tolaga Bay. People near the northeastern coastline have been urged to leave coastal areas immediately and move to higher ground if they felt shaking. “Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency warned people in a tweet.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ surprising release of Kyle Van Noy isn’t so surprising — it’s ice-cold smart

    A few months ago, as the Dolphins made a playoff push that failed, Kyle Van Noy made a bottom-line comment that, “It’s all about taking care of your business in this league.” In a novel, that’s called “foreshadowing.” Unfortunately for Van Noy, this isn’t some grand, sweeping novel with him as protagonist. He became a bit player to business with his Tuesday release that either forecasts some ...

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • Andrew Pierce, Senior Daily Mail Editor, Prompts Outrage for Questioning Meghan Markle’s Race

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle is expected to discuss racism in the U.K. in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that airs on Sunday.In a depressing illustration of the problem, which Prince Harry has previously described as “structural” in Britain, a prominent British journalist and frequent critic of Meghan Markle is under fire after launching an extraordinary and racist attack on her, in which he appeared to suggest the fact that he thinks she is “attractive” meant she could not be a victim of racism.Andrew Pierce, a senior editor at the Daily Mail who is a regular guest on British TV and radio shows, was hosting a talk radio show Wednesday when a caller suggested that Meghan had never been “fully accepted because of her skin color.”Pierce, who is white, responded, “Oh God, that one again! Do you look at her… and see a Black woman? Because I don’t. I see a very attractive, a very attractive woman. It’s never occurred to me. I never look at her and think, ‘Gosh she’s Black!’ in the way you look at Oprah Winfrey, you would be in no doubt. When they sit down and do that interview, you will see a Black woman called Oprah Winfrey and you will see a woman who describes [herself] as a woman of color. Her mother is Black, she’s from a mixed-race family of course. But I just don’t think people look at Meghan and think, ‘Oh I hate her, because of her skin color.’ I don’t see it. I don’t buy it.”Just a reminder of who Andrew Pierce is... (sound on) pic.twitter.com/wUKq6deFAY— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 3, 2021 In his statement, Pierce utilizes colorism—the concept that because Markle is of a fairer complexion she cannot be a victim of racism. Instead, he compares her to Oprah Winfrey, implying that the media mogul’s darker skin color is not seen as being attractive because her features are overwhelmingly Black.This has been the case for a number of famous women. Michelle Obama constantly endured negative feedback about her looks before her husband even officially took his place in the White House. By highlighting Markle’s lighter skin, not only is Pierce diminishing her experiences but also perpetuating misunderstandings about racism.Pierce, a frequent critic of Markle, had earlier in the day been a guest on British TV show Good Morning Britain. The segment in which he appeared was criticized for featuring five white men talking about Meghan. Pierce attacked Meghan as hypocritical on the show over allegations she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace and also attacked her later in the day on Twitter for wearing jewelry gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.#Meghan wore diamonds from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 3 weeks says @thetimes after he ordered murder of #JamalKhashoggi it's not just appalling timing, why is she taking diamonds from Saudi which treats women as 3rd class citizens. So much for her worldwide equality campaign— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) March 3, 2021 The shocking comments by Pierce that appeared to question Meghan’s race based on her appearance echo a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015 by Markle in which she said her race made it difficult for her to break through in Hollywood: “I wasn’t Black enough for the Black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”She added: “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”On Martin Luther King Day 2016, Markle published a moving piece of writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig that explored the overt and covert racism she and her family have experienced throughout their lives.Pierce’s remarks have generated outraged commentary on social media.This is what Meghan had to deal with. Listen to how Andrew Pierce defines the attractiveness and diversity of a black woman. Heartbreaking. @Oprah @GayleKing @meenaharris @RobinRoberts @MichelleObama @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/pDKD4tN6vH— Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) March 3, 2021 Nervousness at the palace about what Meghan might reveal in her interview with Oprah intensified today after a new promo clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was released. It shows Meghan accuse the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”Royals often use the term “The Firm” to refer to the monarchy.The Daily Beast has approached Associated Newspapers, Pierce’s employers, seeking comment. —Brooke Howard contributed to this reportRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.

  • Nintendo is reportedly releasing a new and improved Switch console this year - here's everything we know

    Nintendo is reportedly on the verge of announcing a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch console after four years of runaway sales success.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.