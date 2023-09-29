These are the Republicans who voted against the GOP funding bill

Nearly two dozen House Republicans voted against a short-term government funding bill proposed by Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday, part of the ongoing feud between the Speaker and his party’s conservative wing.

The vote marked an embarrassing defeat for McCarthy as he presses attempts to keep the government running before current funding runs out this weekend. The bill was already expected to fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

These are the 21 Republicans who voted against the measure:

Andy Biggs (Ariz.)

Biggs rallied against any use of continuing resolutions, short-term funding bills, in a Daily Caller op-ed earlier Friday.

“Because House Republicans did not timely produce a budget as required by law, ‘they,’ the leaders of the Uniparty, began championing their preferred budget mechanism, the CR. CRs have only made the American economy worse off,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (Colo.)

Ken Buck (Colo.)

Buck lashed out against GOP leadership in a CNN interview Thursday night.

“For this entire year, House Republicans leadership has known about the September 30 budget deadline. There is no reason why we couldn’t have a fully funded government by now. The American people are rightly frustrated,” he said on X.

Tim Burchett (Tenn.)

Eric Burlison (Mo.)

Michael Cloud (Texas)

Cloud called attempts at a continuing resolution part of “political games” in a statement released just before the vote.

“We have known this day was coming. Yet here we are in late September, with some in leadership using shutdown politics as a mean of pushing a Continuing Resolution,” he said. “While such political games may have been successful in the past, it will not work this time. We have to keep our word. It is time to do what we said we would do.”

Eli Crane (Ariz.)

Matt Gaetz (Fla.)

Gaetz specifically objected to funds for the Department of Justice and support for the war in Ukraine as reasons not to support the vote in a RealClearPolitics op-ed Friday.

He has been one of the most vocal Republicans against McCarthy’s funding attempts and has floated threats to oust McCarthy from his Speakership.

Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Greene lamented Congress’s odd work hours and limited fall schedule in a lengthy statement on X before the vote, saying a more rigorous workweek would lead to a funded government.

“Imagine if Congress started to function like a successful business instead of a failing government playing the same games no matter which party is in charge,” she said. “Things have to change.”

Wesley Hunt (Texas)

Nancy Mace (S.C.)

Mary Miller (Ill.)

Miller cited a need for immediate action in voting no on the funding measure, instead of delaying a full budget.

“I voted no on the ‘CR’ continuing resolution because I will not be part of the process to kick government funding down the road until the holidays, when Senate and House ‘insiders’ will agree to ram through some massive omnibus with Ukraine funding behind closed doors,” she said on X.

Cory Mills (Fla.)

Mills argued that passing a continuing resolution is akin to going back on the promises the GOP made to constituents earlier this year.

“I will not support DC status quo of a CR, Minibus, or Omnibus in lieu of us doing our jobs,” he said on X. “We need vast cuts, key reforms, and an economic strategy to tackle the GDP/ Nat Debt ratio. That’s why I voted NO on the CR/ ACT. I am open to working together and stay day & night to get the job done.”

Alex Mooney (W.Va.)

Barry Moore (Ala.)

Moore called on his colleagues to work overtime to get a full budget passed instead of a short-term measure.

“It has been 26 years since Congress passed all 12 appropriations bills. In order to impact policy and cut spending, we need to follow the statute and reject the status quo,” he said on X. “I am committed to staying in Washington as long as it takes and working with my colleagues across the conference to advance the 12 appropriations bills that curtail our out-of-control spending and help American families fight Biden’s 17 percent inflation tax.”

Troy Nehls (Texas)

Andy Ogles (Tenn.)

Matt Rosendale (Mont.)

Keith Self (Texas).

